Why Investors Should Buy ING

Thesis

Investors in banks both domestically and internationally have profited handsomely since the Brexit scare. Shareholders of ING (ING) also have seen some nice profits, but I argue more is still in store. US banks have benefited significantly from higher interest rates. Europe, due to its less flexible labor market, is behind the US but is currently recovering. This means that higher European interest rates and thus higher profits for interest-sensitive European banks is only a matter of time. In addition ING has early adopted a digital first strategy, potential for international growth and strong profitability in some of Europe's most stable countries.

Beneficiary from higher interest rates

Low rates diminish the returns on cheap deposits. In normal times banks could make easy profits by attracting deposits at interest rates below the cost that the government borrows. In 2006 the average deposit rate in the Netherlands was 2.5% while the government paid above 4% for a ten year bond. Since many European governments are currently paid to borrow and the 10 year bond is increasing but currently only 0.66%, the historical gap is much smaller which makes business significantly more difficult for banks. When rates increase again in the future banks will be able to attract money more cheaply then governments again and restore some of their historic profitability.

Digital first and international growth

While ING has a strong profitable base in the Netherlands and Belgium that benefits from increased rates, the future crown jewels might not be found in these countries. ING is one of the first banks that embraced digital banking, using it to save cost and grow internationally with its ING Direct brand. ING also had a strong US bank, which it was forced to sell to Capital One (NYSE:COF) in 2011. This organic profitable growth is something that is special among European banks. This strategy also yielded great results with the German market now being the second most important market measured in profitability, surpassing Belgium in 2016. Other challenger markets showing clear signs of profitable growth are Australia, Spain, Poland and Romania. Having visited Romania myself, it is easy to see that ING has a strong competitive advantage in this country and more profitable growth is likely.

Regulatory costs

ING had to pay €901M in regulatory cost. These consist of local bank taxes, Deposit Guarantee Schemes and payments into the Single Resolution Fund. The €381M in local bank taxes are an additional way for governments to collect taxes it is difficult to know what would happen to them in the future. Banks see them as unfair, but given the popular support for these taxes they are not likely to go away anytime soon.

The cost of the SRF and DGS, however will stop at some point. The €179M in contributions to the Single Resolution fund, however, will stop after 2023 when the fund reaches its designated size. While the Dutch DGS scheme which is the most important for ING is estimated to reach its designated size in 2024. All Deposit Guarantee Schemes together added €341M to the regulatory burden in 2017. Combined, this will lead to annualized savings of around €520M in six years, which is very beneficial for shareholders.

Strong capital structure and low valuation

ING has been increasing the strength of its balance sheet in recent times. It has a CET1 ratio of 14.7 which is well above the expected SREP ratio for 2019 of 11.8%. In addition its cost/income ratio is 55.5% or 50.4% excluding regulatory costs. It grew its customer base with 4.5% while deposits, commissions and core lending increased with 3.6%, 12.5% and 4.8% respectively. Return on equity stayed above 10% reaching 10.2%. The company generated €1.26 profit per share and paid out €0.67 per share in dividends. This means the stock is currently trading at a p/e of only 11.3 with a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is fairly attractive given that ING will benefit in the future of lower regulatory costs and higher interest rates.

Risk

The current economic expansion and low interest rates have led to lower unemployment and fewer bankruptcies. The biggest risk for ING is that this trend reverses and ING has to increase it risk costs and write down on certain loans. Especially important in this regard are mortgages, since they are 45% of all lending done by ING.

Source: ING presentation

Conclusion

ING has a strong banking position in both the Netherlands and Belgium and growing positions in many challenger and growth markets of which Germany is the largest. The company will benefit strongly from a higher-interest-rate environment and lower future regulatory cost. The bank has its strongest balance sheet ever, which should protect it in a possible economic downturn. Still, the future upside is for free, given that current valuations for ING are low. A safe 4.7% dividend with future growth from higher margins and additional investments is clearly attractive in today's market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ING.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.