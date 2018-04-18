Amazon Thesis Part 3: Amazon Web Services - Rivers Of Gold

This article is a sequel to my first two instalments on the extremely powerful effects of compounding, and why it is particularly important for Amazon investors to understand this phenomenon.

About Amazon Web Services,"AWS"

Today, as part of my thesis, I discuss Amazon Web Services (AWS) earnings growth rate, which is critical to Amazon growing earnings at a high compound growth rate to justify the high share price. From Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN):

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a secure cloud services platform, offering compute power, database storage, content delivery and other functionality to help businesses scale and grow. Explore how millions of customers are currently leveraging AWS cloud products and solutions to build sophisticated applications with increased flexibility, scalability and reliability.

Paraphrasing CNN Money (see here) -

April 2015, Jeff Bezos - AWS will one day overtake the retail business; and

November 2015, Deutsche Bank - AWS worth $160 billion by end of 2017, based on sales reaching $16.2 billion, making it Amazon' single most valuable business - even more valuable than the retail unit.

It Is Particularly Important For Amazon Investors To Understand The Phenomenon Of Compound Interest

Compound interest has been described by Albert Einstein as, 'The most powerful force in the universe'. This article is a sequel to my first two instalments on the extremely powerful effects of compounding, and why it is particularly important for Amazon investors to understand this phenomenon. The background to and the four main points of the thesis are described below.

Background - Amazon (AMZN) has been described as the most powerful company in the world. But, how will Amazon fare, in the longer term, against the most powerful force in the universe? Compound interest has been described by Albert Einstein as, 'The most powerful force in the universe'. Einstein is also quoted as saying - "Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it ... he who doesn't ... pays it." It is vital for investors taking a long position in Amazon to be acutely aware of, and to have a deep understanding of the power of compounding, and to understand whether it will likely work for or against Amazon and its shareholders. My thesis covers four main points –

For Amazon, Projected Share Price At Exit Is A More Useful Metric Than Current Intrinsic Value Per Share - This part of my thesis is detailed in my part 1 article (see here).

Tweaking The Amazon Assumptions Can Yield Vastly Different Results – “Figures Don’t Lie, But Liars Can Figure” - This part of my thesis is detailed in my part 2 article (see here).

Will The Power Of Compounding Work For Or Against Amazon Shareholders In The Longer Term? - What does one penny grow to if progressively doubled and accumulated for 30 days? The answer is $10.7M - that is the power of compounding. Imagine the result if you started with the amount of the current Amazon share price instead of one penny. With compounding, the end result is governed by - the starting amount, the rate of growth (the length of the period required for the accumulated amount to double), and the number of periods the amount is left to grow. With Amazon, the company earnings are presently low, and the share price is high in relation to the earnings, and the share price has been growing at a faster rate than the earnings. The implications of this mismatch need to be understood by shareholders, particularly long-term holders.

For Amazon The Company, The Power Of Compounding Is A Two Edged Sword - High growth rates, maintained for long periods, result in very high to extreme absolute results, as per doubling penny example above. The other side of the coin for Amazon is, over time, it must start to produce extremely high business growth and expansion, and similar extremely high earnings results, and then continue to grow at a fast clip beyond that, if it is to maintain high earnings growth rates in the longer term. This is particularly so if the company earnings growth is to ever match the share price growth. Below, I discuss Amazon Web Services (AWS) sales and earnings growth rates and operating margins, which are critical to Amazon growing earnings at a high compound growth rate to justify the high share price.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) – Rivers Of Gold

There can be no doubt AWS is a fast growing and highly profitable business as shown by the actual results for 2014 to 2017 in TABLE 1 below.

TABLE 1

The first thing I will address from TABLE 1, is the TTM (trailing twelve month) operating profit margins. When I look at the column in TABLE 1 headed, “Operating Profit %age Of Net sales”, it tells me a story of a start-up, growing margin and achieving scale from December 2014 through 2016, and thereafter margin stabilizing in a range around 24% to 26%. A casual look suggests the FY 2017 margin of 24.81% could be sustainable into the future. In fact, in Long Hill Road Capital’s (LHRC) recent article, “Amazon Scenario Analysis Suggests Stock Worth Near $2,100 In Base Case”,operating profit margins of 26% are projected out to 2030, and in Sic Investment Research’s (NYSE:SIR) May 2017 article, “Amazon Web Services: $190 Billion Valuation” margins are projected to remain constant at current rates out to 2026. When I look at the column in TABLE 1 headed, “Operating Profit Year Over Year Change In %age Of Net Sales”, it tells me a similar story through 2016, of a start-up growing and achieving scale. But in 2017, I see price pressure emerging. 3rd quarter 2017 TTM margin, for the first time, shows a 1.4% decline over the corresponding prior year TTM. This is followed in December 2017 by a decline in margin of 2.5% compared to prior year. These are relatively small changes and could be an aberration. But projecting a continuing decline in margin of 2.5% per year results in margin reducing from 24.81% for FY 2017, to 19.75% by FY 2026 and to 17.85% by 2030. A change in assumptions of this magnitude would have a very significant effect on projected operating profits and the present value calculations in the articles referenced above. I next look at growth rates for AWS net sales, per TABLE 2 below, because these also have the potential to significantly affect projected operating profits.

TABLE 2

CASE 1 is the Author’s projections of AWS net sales, for demonstration purposes only. The actual results show the yearly rate of increase in net sales, measured quarterly on a TTM basis, has declined from 69.68% for FY 2015 to 42.9% for FY 2017. For March, June and September 2017 quarters the rate of decline in the yearly percentage increase in net sales has been around 30%. Due to a very good 4th quarter 2017, the decline went from the 30% level to just 22.1% decline. For the years 2018 to 2030 I have assumed the ongoing decline in the net sales growth rate will continue by an average 1.7% per year (so the 22.1% decline for 2017 reduces to 20.4% for 2018, 18.7% for 2019, and so on until the yearly growth rate flattens out to ~10% by FY 2030, when net sales are projected to increase by ~7 times from FY 2017 level of $17.5 billion to $123.8 billion.

CASE 2 – Is LHRC’s Base case projection from their recent article linked further above. LHRC assume a much slower rate of decline in the yearly growth rate, and a flattening out to 13% from 2027 to 2030. Net sales are projected to increase by ~10 times from FY 2017 level of $17.5 billion to $169.4 billion.

CASE 3 – Is SIR’s Base case projection from their May 2017 article linked further above. SIR assume a faster rate of decline in the yearly growth rate through 2020, and a 15% per year decline in the growth rate to an 8% per year growth rate by 2026. I have extrapolated SIR’s net sales projections to 2030 at 8% per year growth rate through 2030. On this basis, net sales are projected to increase by ~5 to 6 times from FY 2017 level of $17.5 billion to $98.8 billion by 2030.

CASEs 1 to 3 above demonstrate how simple changes to growth rates, coupled with the power of compounding over an extended period, can result in widely varying results. This is of particular importance to Amazon investors, as it provides uncertainty. And uncertainty is a form of risk, meaning that any chosen risk adjusted discount rate needs to take into account that risk and be accordingly higher. There is also the uncertainty how operating profit margins will hold up in the longer term. TABLE 3 below utilizes the various cases for net sales projections, together with those for operating profit margins, to see the combined effect of the various assumptions.

TABLE 3

All of the assumptions for CASEs 1 to 3 above fall within the range of possibilities for Amazon. But the results are very different.

The Risk Adjusted Discount Rate For An Investment In Amazon Needs To Be At The High End

There are a number of risk factors with Amazon, that together warrant a high risk adjusted discount rate in assessing present value. These risk factors are mainly to do with uncertainties. Simple changes to growth rates, coupled with the power of compounding over an extended period, can result in widely varying results, creating uncertainties. Another uncertainty relates to the length of time over which projections for Amazon have to be made to justify the current share price. The further out in time we go, the greater the uncertainty. And after taking these risks into account and increasing the discount rate, that creates another uncertainty as to whether the Amazon businesses can produce the earnings over time to produce the earnings growth to match the discount rate. As mentioned above, Amazon Chairman and CEO, Jeff Bezos, has expectations AWS will one day overtake the retail business. But AWS alone cannot be expected to provide earnings to justify the current share price, and retail is a low margin business. In my next article, I plan to look at the rest of the Amazon businesses to see where the earnings and earnings growth might come from to add to AWS results and support the present lofty share price.

