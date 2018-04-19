Nvidia: Big Money Betting On More Upside

It seems like the broad swath of market participants believe that shares of the chipmaker could continue to rally further.

Institutional ownership in Nvidia has actually gone up over the past year, even when its shares have continued to rally.

Shareholders of Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) have had a fantastic past year. The chipmaker has grown its business on all fronts and its shares have appreciated by about almost 140% over the past twelve months alone. With this kind of an impressive rally behind us, one might wonder if its shares are approaching a cliff and if “smart money” has started to flow out of the name. But that’s not necessarily the case here. Latest data points available to us suggest that the broad swath of sophisticated investors continue to be long on the chipmaker and it’s likely that its shares could continue to rally further. Let’s take a look.

Big Money Moves

The institutional ownership data is perhaps the most transparent indicator of smart money inflows/outflows. Granted that having huge assets under management makes institutional investors less agile than retail investors when it comes to portfolio churning. But fact of the matter is that the former investor class generally has the advantage of having a heavy think tank, industry connections and access to datasets that retail investors rarely have, which is helpful in making informed decisions. So, tracking institutional activity generally provides us with insights about how big investors are reacting to a company’s evolving prospects.

In the case of Nvidia, institutions collectively owned about 68% of the company’s total outstanding shares at the end of the most recent reporting cycle. This figure is calculated by going through 13F documents filed by each of the entities registered under this class. While this may be a tedious task for data vendors, this procedure actually ensures that we get access to institutional activity on a granular level. The chart attached below indicates how institutional ownership in the chipmaker has trended over time.

(Data Sources: Nasdaq, Gurufocus, MarketXLS, Compiled by Author)

Quite clearly, institutional ownership in Nvidia has gone down substantially over the years. But I suppose evaluating the holding pattern over a more recent past, like the past 12 months, would be a more relevant parameter in our case. After all, the semiconductor industry is rife with cut-throat competition and industry dynamics tend to shift within a matter of a few quarters. But coming back to the data, it’s evident that institutional ownership in the stock has gradually gone up over the last four quarters.

Looking at the data on a more granular level reveals an even more interesting picture. The ongoing churn in Nvidia ownership, meaning the net result of institutions increasing or reducing their exposure to the chipmaker, has resulted in a net buying of around 15.8 million shares by this investor class over the last reporting cycle alone. Besides that, around 4.7 million positions have been completely sold out as opposed to 29.9 million new long positions, resulting in an overall new longs of around 25.2 million shares in Nvidia.

(Source: Nasdaq)

So, while there were certainly a few institutions that reduced their exposure to Nvidia, the bottom line is that this investor class bought more shares than it sold. This resulted in an overall net buying. It’s not like these entities traded shares amongst themselves, but rather, it seems like they actually picked up more stake in the company by tapping the secondary markets.

If institutions were booking profits or completely exiting their long positions in Nvidia, we would have noticed this mass activity in their 13F data. But the fact that overall institutional ownership in Nvidia has gone up over the last year, even though its shares have rallied quite a lot, suggests that this investor class as a whole believes that there’s still further upside to the chipmaker’s shares.

Where’s the bet against Nvidia?

Now, there’s another metric available to us in the public domain which provides us with insights on how the market is broadly reacting to a particular stock -- the short interest data. It’s basically the aggregate amount of short positions that are open and are yet to be covered. A sharp rise in the metric generally indicates that market participants are betting on the concerned company’s stock to plunge going forward. Conversely, a sharp decline in the metric suggests that market participants rapidly closed their short positions as they don’t forecast the particular stock to fall any further by a meaningful amount.

Now, one might argue that Nvidia shares have rallied quite a bit over the past year and that its shares are due for correction in a major way. But unfortunately, at least for the bears, there’s little to no backing evidence which suggest that this hypothesized scenario will play out anytime soon. This is evident from the fact that short interest in Nvidia has only plunged while its shares continued to rally over the past year.

(Source: Ycharts)

Only 2.4% of Nvidia’s entire floating stock stood shorted at the end of the most recent reporting cycle, as opposed to AMD’s 25%. This is a miniscule amount and we can hardly call it a market-wide bet against the GPU giant. For what it’s worth, its current short interest figure could be due to a myriad of reasons like hedging activities, risk mitigation, option spreads, gambling etc. It’s hard to accurately pin point which of the aforementioned factors is predominant here, let alone term the entire short figure as a bearish bet.

This at least goes to show that the broad swath of speculative traders doesn’t feel confident in shorting Nvidia at current valuations either, maybe because they too feel its shares are poised to appreciate further.

So, why isn’t anyone shorting Nvidia?

For starters, Nvidia generates about 57% of its revenues from gaming hardware sales. It was previously anticipated that AMD would nab a meaningful pie of Nvidia’s graphics business with its latest Vega chips last year. But that didn’t necessarily slow down Nvidia’s stellar growth momentum. I’ve attached a chart below for your reference – it illustrates how the chipmaker has managed to grow almost all of its business verticals on a sequential as well as on a year-on-year basis, in spite of AMD coming out with new products.

(Source: Business Quant)

Besides that, Nvidia has exposure to several key markets that are expected to grow at a blazing pace over the next few years. This includes exposure to the booming artificial intelligence field (AI). The chart attached above illustrates how its data center revenue, which includes its sales of processors meant for AI purposes, has surged to its all-time highs and there’s still no telling how high it can go.

Fact of the matter is that the AI space is still in its early stages of growth. This report forecasts that the AI market could grow from $21.46 billion in 2018 to a gigantic $190.61 billion by 2025. Now I agree that these forecasts would be educated guesses, or extreme level extrapolation of some preliminary adoption trends. But let’s say the market didn’t go as high as $190 billion but rested at $150 billion over the time frame, it would still equate to sizable growth of around 32.5% CAGR. This isn’t something that can be taken lightly.

If the above-mentioned growth forecasts turn out to be even remotely accurate, then I estimate that Nvidia’s AI-related annual sales would amount to somewhere around $14-$18 billion by FY25. To put things in perspective, the chipmaker generated $9.7 billion in sales last year and ended the fourth quarter with an data center sales (AI) run-rate of approximately $2.4 billion. So, there’s a massive opportunity for growth here in an industry where there’s very little competition -- giving little reason to go short on the company.

“Nvidia already holds nearly 90% of the market for chips that are used for training tasks in machine learning.” – Toshiya Hari of Goldman Sachs'

Similar cases can be made for the company’s other business verticals as well, but the broader point that I’m trying to make here is that betting against Nvidia at this point in time would amount to more of a gamble than an informed decision. There’s little to no evidence which suggests that Nvidia would lose its growth momentum over the course of 2018, which leaves little reason for market participants to go short on the name.

Your Takeaway

It seems like the overall community of institutional investors isn’t cashing out on Nvidia in spite of its shares rallying by almost 140% over the past year, maybe because they expect its rally to continue further. Moreover, short-side traders aren’t building short positions against the chipmaker as, perhaps, they too feel that the script could meaningfully appreciate going forward. These two data points collectively suggest that the big money is still betting on Nvidia’s shares to head higher. In that case, I see little to no reason to sell or short Nvidia at this point in time. Hence, I believe it’s a good time to be bullish on the chipmaker!

