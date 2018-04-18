Southern Missouri Bancorp's Charge May Be Running Out Of Steam

The bank offers a safe dividend that has been paid since inception, but the current yield is unattractive after falling to ~1.17%.

EPS growth is weak and efficiency gains are likely going to add less than efforts related to prior year's balance sheet expansion.

Accumulating assets has driven shares higher but the next uptick is farther away and this could continue to pressure shares.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) is a $1.9 billion asset bank holding company based in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The company operates 40 facilities in southern Missouri, southern Illinois, and northern Arkansas. In February, SMBC completed a small bolt-on acquisition ($86.7 million in assets -Missouri Bancshares) that follows a larger $203 million purchase and a capital raise ($25 million capital) in 2017 (each of these announcements can be found here). The bank is moving fast, with assets building from only $796 million at the end of 2013. Shares at the same time have more than doubled, but the strong upward trend is starting to be challenged and the stock is down slightly in 2018. SMBC is resilient, with high marks for asset quality, but shares could continue to cool off while growth is put on hold to allow time to integrate the new assets and work to capture smaller efficiency gains.

Loan Portfolio

SMBC’s net loan portfolio totaled $1.452 billion at the end of 2017, and without organic growth, the Southern Missouri Bancshares purchase will lift the balance to just over $1.5 billion. The majority of loans currently being serviced are commercial loans, with commercial real estate (CRE) loans making up ~31.5% of the portfolio, and commercial and industrial (C&I) loans making up 10.5% of the portfolio. Commercial assets are a major part of the bank’s growth story but the loan portfolio holds a wide range of assets. At year-end, residential loans accounted for another 22%, while multifamily, agriculture, farmland, and construction loans rounded out the portfolio with each at 5-to-9%.

Since the end of 2009, the balance of residential loans has doubled (to ~$325 million), but it has fallen from 38% to 22% of the portfolio. Placing an emphasis on commercial assets is attractive ahead of rising rates because the loans reprice faster than residential loans. The commercial concentrations, though, typically carry more credit risk than residential loans because they have larger balances with repayment dependent on business success.

With that said, asset quality is extremely high, and consistently so. The bank’s 5-year average net charge-off ratio is only 0.076% and the allowance account covers 1.14% of gross loans. SMBC has been increasing the allowance account to keep up with portfolio growth, but the new loan mix may require higher levels of coverage in the near future. The allowance account covers 152% of nonperforming assets, but nonperforming assets quickly increased to $11 million from $6.3 million in June of last year. Nonaccrual loans during the same time improved to just $1.63 million, but late-stage (90 days past due and still accruing) nonperforming commercial real estate assets increased to $4.147 million from $0 during the same time. I’m not too concerned with the uptick, but I’m pointing it out to highlight how quickly asset quality could change – with larger loans it doesn’t take much to move the needle. FDIC reports show the increase came from owner-occupied properties, and on the quarterly earnings announcement management said that ~$3.15 million (90% of $3.5) of this amount is guaranteed.

Deposits and NIM Pressure

The bank has a low-cost deposit base and has been paying-off more expensive other borrowings. However, the quarterly cost of interest-bearing deposits quickly increased from 0.83% to 1.02% (year-over-year, based on 3-month period ended 12/31/17), and this is likely heading higher on rates, competition, and pressure to maintain the bank’s asset-driven growth strategy. In addition, nonrecurring discount accretion from the acquired loan portfolio is temporarily inflating core NIMs by contributing ~$860 thousand to quarterly net interest income - equivalent to a 21 basis point benefit to reported NIM (of 3.87% in 2Q – SMBC’s fiscal year ends in June).

At the end of 2017, the average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits was low at 12.9%.

Earnings Outlook

2nd quarter net income was $5.1 million, or $0.60. One-time items included a $284 thousand after-tax charge related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the $860 thousand from discount accretion that was mentioned earlier, and a small $84 thousand charge related to merger and acquisition activity. Next quarter earnings will have some more M&A charges, but a lower tax rate that management expects to fall to 24-26% between now and the end of June before it heads lower (18-20%) in fiscal 2019.

Starting with quarterly pre-tax earnings of $7.7 million, negative adjustments for the one-time items that are supplementing core results are almost completely canceled out, or made-up for, with taxes between 24-26%, and they would improve approximately 6% with a tax rate of 21%. There is a lot of noise, but we know the balance sheet will have more assets next quarter and that operating margins are slowly expanding – the efficiency ratio improved to 55.8% from 57% in the second quarter of 2016.

Couple these thoughts with downward trending shares and investors have earnings support, but I’m not so optimistic about growth.

Valuation and Bottom Line

SMBC’s share price has benefited from both improved earnings and valuation multiples. In the past 5-years, valuation multiples have outpaced earnings growth that has found some support in 2018 from lower taxes. In addition, the recent acquisition is small but adds ~5% to total assets and this could be easily matched by organic efforts.

With that said, I think the stock is fairly priced. Shares trade at a higher price to book value than peers (1.74X vs peer average of 124%), which is something that is supported by superior returns (ROA of ~1.1%) and asset quality, but earnings growth is limited by the smaller equity account (evidenced by $25 million capital raise mentioned in opening).

In addition, the improved share price has lowered the dividend yield to 1.17%. This makes even a 95th consecutive quarterly payment since inception unattractive to potential investors, in my opinion.

The bank is growing fast, but an increased share count yields only a mild uptrend for EPS (4-year CAGR of 8.88% between 2013 and 2017) in a period where the balance sheet expanded by ~21% a year. This is a consistent bank that should continue to perform well, but most of this is priced-in and I’m willing to wait for a larger deviation between market (current price) and value (based on fundamentals).

On the last quarterly call, Greg Steffens, President, and CEO said:

Since our last conference call, we have decided not to pursue a few potentially larger opportunities at this time due to several factors including whether they fit culturally or their geographic footprint meets our expansion needs, and we're also exhibiting a certain amount of caution regarding the amount of growth that we could potentially absorb in a short period of time. However, we continue to evaluate opportunities of various sizes, and we are also seeing fewer opportunities than at our last conference call, due in part to what we feel is some of the impact of the recent tax reform.

The stock could impress but I don’t see this happening without a larger deal that management is having a hard time finding. This isn’t a bad thing because they are waiting for the right opportunity, but it is a headwind for earnings growth when you believe the bank needs to continue to add assets at a faster pace to justify a higher valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.