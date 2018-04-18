Value In AutoZone

While the competition has been gaining market share in the retail space, AutoZone has an opportunity to improve in the commercial markets.

AutoZone (AZO) has had one volatile 52-week period and at BAD BEAT Investing we put out a buy alert last week on this stock. In this column we seek to discuss our bullish thesis, honing in on several aspects of the company that we believe suggests there is value in this name.

AutoZone stock has been up and the stock has been down as seen in figure 1. Make no mistake, the savvy trader could have played this long and short. While the competition has been gaining market share in the retail space, AutoZone has an opportunity to control the commercial markets. In addition, we believe that the stock at $600 is setting up for value buyers to step in and start riding the name higher, though there are still some market fears.

Figure 1. One Year Share Price History of AutoZone.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Market fears

Right now there is a prevalent fear in the market that autoparts stores are going to be cannabilized by both Amazon (AMZN), and even by Tesla (TSLA) if you can imagine that. Many articles have covered these issues. We have argued in the past that while competition is always an issue, complete cannabilization is highly unlikely. In summer of 2017, these fears were really prevalent, but we highlighted AutoZone as an extreme bargain in July when it hit the $500 mark following a warning from competitor O’Reilly (ORLY) which was feeling the competition pinch.

We are approaching that level of enthusiasm again for the stock, especially if the stock dips under $600 again. A $500 handle is very attractive, and some of the negative impacts of the competition effect have already been felt. It is amazing to see how this stock turned from a high growth name into a value name in such a short-time once again. Make no mistake, Amazon is going after everyone. Competition is doing what it can to grab market share. Still, AutoZone is pretty much the top retailer and a leading distributor of automotive parts in the U.S. and we do not see that changing anytime soon. But is the company performing well?

Q2 key thoughts

The Q2 earnings were heavily anticipated following what we saw throughout calendar 2017. In the company's just reported fiscal Q2, AutoZone delivered sales of $2.3 billion, which was a solid 5.5% year-over-year increase. This surpassed consensus analyst estimates by $20 million. Sales continue to do well.

Figure 2. Q2 Revenue Trend of AutoZone.

Source SEC filings

As you can see, sales continue to grow, and this is a key positive. But what is driving these sales?

Obviously, a harsh winter can drive sales up for this quarter. The pricing and mix of sales have a large impact. But what we think is the strongest indicator is same-store sales. Figure 3 shows our annual same-store sales and our projections for 2018 that we gave in the fall.

Figure 3. AutoZone's Annual Same-Store Sales and Our Prior Projections for 2018

We now think these comps will be higher for the year, and are raising our expectations to 1.25%-1.5%, up from 1.1%. While the company opened 34 net new stores in the U.S. and added another 5 internationally, existing store comparable sales were strong. Comparable same store sales rose 2.2% during the quarter. If you are familiar with the woes in retail, especially those hitting auto parts retailers, then you are aware just how bullish the positive 2.2% is. Frankly, AutoZone has struggled with flat-to-very-low comparable sales lately, so this is a key result.

How about actual earnings? Well there is no doubt that a 5% growth in sales is certainly respectable, but net income per share for the quarter was up 22.1% versus last year's comparable quarter. Adjusted for impairment charges, Tax Reform, excess tax benefits from option exercises and operating results from IMC and AutoAnything, adjusted net income for the quarter increased 3.9% over the same period last year to $236.3 million, while adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 9.3% to $8.47 per share from $7.75 per share in the year-ago quarter. However, this missed consensus. We believe that this miss was surprising given the sales gain, and better gross margins.

Margins improve, but operating expenses weighed

Margins were interesting. We saw gross margins rise 20 basis points thanks to lower distribution costs and higher merchandise margins. While AutoZone's gross margins are pretty stable it has worked hard to cut costs. This impact is still being felt. Margins came in at 52.9%, up from 52.7%. This is highly efficient, and we are very pleased with the numbers.

Where the company took a lump was in operating costs. Special compensation, higher occupancy costs and advertising expenses all saw an increase in the quarter. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 44.4% versus 35.9% the same period last year. Overall operating margin is still a respectable 16.8%, very strong.

Looking ahead, we want to see the company continue to focus on increasing sales while controlling expenses. If it can do this, earnings will rise, because there is a massive and ongoing buyback, which also supports the bull case at $600.

The buyback is key

AutoZone is known for having a very impressive buyback. AutoZone provides a cash return to shareholders in the form of heavy share repurchases, investing most of its excess cash into the buyback. In Q2 alone it pumped another $175 million into new purchases but did so at an average price of $770. This was unfortunate. Look at where the stock is now.

Because of the recent share price action and of course continuing the long history of boosting earnings per share, AutoZone just added $1 billion to its repurchase authorization. That means the company now is going to be able to significantly increase the value its giving shareholders with this buyback since we think shares are cheap here. It also provides buying pressure to help prop up shares.

Valuation

With our expectations for $50 per share in earnings this year, the stock is at 12 times earnings. Factoring in the buyback and continued strength, 2019 earnings could be as high as $60 per share (or more) valuing the stock at 10 times forward earnings. That is just dirt cheap at this point in our opinion when we look at the sector, when we look at retail, and when we look at the trading history of AutoZone. When we factor in revenue growth that is likely to continue to come in at the mid single-digit level with stable margins, and bring in the impact of the buybacks, we think earnings will continue to grow at about 8%-12%. This buying pressure helps keep a bid in the name. We believe AutoZone will continue to repurchase shares for many years, increasing the value of each and every share held by investors. That said, we are encouraged by future growth prospects.

Future growth

While the retail market is tough and consumers are always looking for the best deals, we see the best growth opportunities in commercial sales looking forward. Many AutoZone stores have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and rapid delivery of parts to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, and service stations. We also know that AutoZone services several government sector accounts. We think that growing this line of the business is an underappreciated aspect of the company. The percentage of stores with commercial programs has grown in the last four years, capitalizing on this trend as shown in figure 4.

Figure 4. Percentage of AutoZone Stores That Offer A Commercial Sales Program, 2013-2018 (projected).

Source: SEC Filings

Looking at store patterns and the growth trajectory, we predict that 86% of all stores will have a commercial program by the end of 2018. This is a trend that has not really been discussed in detail other than by Quad 7 Capital and BAD BEAT Investing, so this is something we will really be watching. Until online competitors figure out how to offer timely/same day parts, AutoZone and other brick and mortar distributors have a competitive advantage. As commercial programs grow, we project a greater percentage of sales will come from commercial sources as shown in figure 5.

Figure 5. Percentage of AutoZone Sales That Are From Commercial Sources, 2013-2018 (projected).

Source: Annual Earnings

Total sales as a whole continue to rise, but the pace of growth is stronger from commercial sources. Taking existing store opening trends we project that for the first time, in 2018 commercial sales will account for more than 20% of total sales. We expect this number to approach 25% in the next five years.

Take home

AutoZone stock in our opinion is a good bet here. You are getting value at present levels, and the buybacks will continue to put a bid under investors' feet while boosting earnings per share. While competition is tough, the company is growing sales and margins. The commercial side of the business enjoys also competitive advantage and is offering organic growth. It is tough to find good value on today's market, but AutoZone certainly is a contender.

Honestly, what are you waiting for? Try our service for free Ideas like this are generating our members profit daily. We've generated thousands of profitable ideas over the last 7 years, but our best ideas are reserved for our members. We want you to start winning by joining BAD BEAT Investing for free. You will can try BAD BEAT Investing free, then receive lifetime access for just $1.36 per day after that. This will be a legacy price, ONLY available to YOU. Are you going to get in the game? Become a founding member of the BAD BEAT Investing Philosophy, and let's start WINNING together.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AZO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.