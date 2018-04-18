DocuSign Readies Plans For $543 Million IPO

DOCU is growing rapidly within a promising market but still needs to show it can make money.

The company provides e-signature software and services to businesses of all sizes.

DocuSign has proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

DocuSign (DOCU) intends to sell $543 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock.

The company provides an online platform that enables businesses to more efficiently process contracts through digital signature technology.

DOCU has posted impressive financial results but still has a way to go before generating meaningful earnings.

Company

San Francisco-based DocuSign was founded in 2003 to help businesses speed the contract process through the use of online or "e-signatures."

Management is headed by CEO Daniel Springer, who has been with the firm since January 2017 and was previously an operating partner at private equity firm Advent International.

DocuSign was founded by Director Thomas Gonser, Jr., who is currently a venture capitalist at TMD Ventures.

Major investors in the firm include Sigma Partners (12.9% pre-IPO), Ignition Partners (11.7%) and Frazier Technology Ventures (7.2%). Notably, CEO Daniel Springer owns no company shares.

DOCU has created an online platform and service for businesses of all sizes and individuals to process contract signatures in a secure manner.

Below is a brief overview video of DocuSign's system:

(Source: DocuSign)

Customer Acquisition

DOCU sells a variety of functional packages via its subscription software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model.

The firm claims to have more than 350,000 businesses as users, with over 650 million "Successful Transactions" on its platform. Management sees a total addressable market of approximately $25 billion.

It sources Fortune 2000 customers through a direct sales and marketing strategy.

VSBs, or Very Small Businesses, can access the system through its online self-serve channel.

DOCU’s dollar-based net retention rate for each of the last two fiscal years was 115%, which is a relatively strong number.

A net dollar retention rate of greater than 100% means that the firm’s topline revenue would still increase even if it didn’t add a single customer.

Market

According to a market research report by Markets and Markets, the U.S. digital signature market is expected to reach $2.66 billion by 2021.

This represents a CAGR of approximately 32% between 2016 and 2021. This is quite a high growth rate for virtually any category of software or related services.

Research and Markets forecasts CAGR through 2025 to be in "double digits" and driven by a transition away from on-premises systems to cloud-based offerings.

End users such as financial institutions will figure prominently in adoption during the period due to desired reductions in time, effort and costs associated with documentation processing.

Competition

Major and minor competitive vendors that provide digital signature capabilities include:

Adobe Systems (ADBE)

Secured Signing

Gemalto NV (OTCPK:GTOFF)

Ascertia

Entrust Datacard Corporation

SIGNiX

eSignLive

RPost

IdenTrust

Thales e-Security

Management says that it views Adobe as its primary global competitor and that other vendors only provide solutions to "specific industries or geographies."

Financials

DOCU’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue, though at a decreasing rate

Increasing gross profit dollars

High and increasing gross margin percentage

Reduced cash used in operations that swung to positive CFFO in FYE 2018

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: DocuSign S-1/A)

Revenue ($)

FYE 2018: $518.5 million, 36% increase vs. prior

FYE 2017: $381.5 million, 52% increase vs. prior

FYE 2016: $250.5 million

Gross Profit ($)

FYE 2018: $400.2 million

FYE 2017: $279 million

FYE 2016: $176.6 million

Gross Margin (%)

FYE 2018: 77%

FYE 2017: 73%

FYE 2016: 70%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

FYE 2018: $55.0 million cash flow from operations

FYE 2017: $4.8 million cash used in operations

FYE 2016: $68 million cash used in operations

As of January 31, 2018, the company had $256.9 million in cash and $133.2 million in total liabilities less Contract liabilities.

IPO Details

DOCU intends to sell 16 million shares of common stock and selling shareholders intend to sell 5.64 million shares at a midpoint price of $25.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $542.5 million.

Existing institutional shareholders are selling a small portion of their shares into the IPO, which is unusual in the current IPO environment and a negative signal for IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $3.8 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and to satisfy tax withholding and other obligations associated with RSUs (Restricted Stock Units).

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank Securities, JMP Securities, Piper Jaffray and William Blair.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Thursday, April 26, 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.