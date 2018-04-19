Digital Currencies Stage A Comeback

2017 was a year where the price trajectory of the burgeoning digital currency asset class achieved levels that were unprecedented in history. Cryptocurrencies have challenged the notion of borders and reflect the trend towards globalism in money and banking. The rejection of the status quo when it comes to the power that central banks and private financial institutions yield over markets led to the advent of Bitcoin and over 1500 other tokens, or exchange instruments that operate in the world of cyberspace. Bitcoin began trading in 2010, and the price was around eight cents. At the start of 2017, the price had risen to $1000 which raised many eyebrows. Many analysts called the feeding frenzy a bubble of epic proportions and traditional bankers led the way in downplaying the rise of the asset class.

However, in 2017 the frenzy increased, and many market participants hopped on board a trend that took the price of Bitcoin to $19,000 during the final month of the year. The rise in the price of Bitcoin took many other digital currencies along for the ride, and other tokens like Ethereum and a host of others rose to dizzying heights with their percentage gains dwarfing the appreciation in Bitcoin. Cryptocurrencies became not only a lead story in the financial press but a topic of conversation across the world amongst those looking to participate in the bull market that was like no other in history. The number of crypto-billionaires rose, and late in the year both the CBOE and CME introduced futures contracts on Bitcoin which raised its profile in the traditional financial world. The introduction of futures markets the high point for prices, which had come down in the weeks and months after futures trading commenced.

In early 2018, the market threw lots of cold water on Bitcoin, and all of the digital currencies as the bull market of 2017 turned into the bear of 2018.

Bitcoin finds a bottom

After the highs, last December, the powerful force of gravity hit Bitcoin which fell like a stone tossed off the edge of a cliff. Bitcoin had rallied by around nineteen-fold in 2017 before the bullish winds turned bearish.

As the chart highlights, Bitcoin peaked at

$19,343.04 on December 16, 2017, and on April 6 of this year, it reached a bottom of $6,620.41, a decline of $12,722.63 or 65.8% in under four months. The fall from grace was long overdue considering the amount of froth in the market after a period of unbridled speculative buying. While some analysts and market participants were calling the move the reaction to the most significant bubble in history, Bitcoin has recovered over recent weeks and was trading above the $8100 level on Wednesday, April 18.

Ethereum roars

Ethereum, the digital currency with the second biggest market capitalization, hit its all-time high in mid-January when the price traded to $1325.39. Considering that Ethereum was at $7.15 at the end of 2016, the price appreciation of over 185 times was quite incredible.

As the chart illustrates, Ethereum fell to lows of $381 on April 21, a fall of 71.3% in a little over three months. Since the recent low, Ethereum has climbed back to the $516 level on Wednesday, April 18, a rebound of 35.4% from its lows.

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two leading cryptocurrencies, suffered devastating losses in early 2018, but over recent days the prices have come roaring back. The volatility in these two digital currencies is unprecedented when compared to any other asset class, but within the world of cryptocurrencies, it is par for the course, and others have seen even greater price variance on a percentage basis over recent weeks.

The market cap of the asset class increases

Last December, as Bitcoin was on its high, the market capitalization of the digital currency asset class rose to around the $850 billion level and it looked like a $1 trillion cap was only days away. However, over the first quarter of the year, the total value of more than 1500 different tokens fell to around $200 billion. One of the factors that weighed on the price of Bitcoin and perhaps the entire asset class was the introduction of futures contracts on the cryptocurrencies. Before the CBOE and CME rolled out futures on Bitcoin in late December, it was virtually impossible to short the assets. Futures changed that as they offer market participants the opportunity to speculate on the up and downside of a market when it comes to price.

On Wednesday, April 18 the total cap of 1577 tokens rebounded to $332.6 billion, a far cry from the December highs, but a lot higher than a few short days ago. Volatility is a trader's paradise, but at the same time it can be an investor's nightmare. The wild price swings in the digital currency asset class attracted lots of new market participants when prices were on their way higher. However, the drop left many holding positions with substantial losses vowing to stay away from the market that looked like a game of musical chairs where the music came to a sudden end, and they could not find an empty seat.

Do trade wars and international skirmishes provide support?

Bitcoin and all other digital currencies exist in the cyber world which has no borders. They fly under the radar of governments and regulators and are impossible to control when it comes to monetary policy and intervention by monetary authorities and central banks around the world. Digital currencies embrace the concept of globalism and reject traditional money and banking institutions. Devotees of the new asset class often cite the ability to keep their money and assets away from the eyes and clutches of governments who have lost the trust of many over recent years,

The world is always a volatile place, and over past weeks and months, fear and uncertainty about the future have been rising among investors. On the economic front, the U.S. has adopted a gradual, but hawkish approach to monetary policy and interest rates are increasing. Stocks, which were in a bull market since early 2016 took a hit during Q1 and volatility has returned to the equities market. When it comes to the geopolitical landscape, the threat of trade wars and military action has gripped markets.

In March, President Trump rolled out tariffs on steel and aluminum and $60 billion in protectionist measures targeted at China. On the campaign trail, President Trump promised to level the playing field in international trade by renegotiating current agreements on a bilateral rather than a multilateral basis. When it comes to China, the President has criticized existing trade deals as favoring activities like dumping goods on the U.S, market at prices that make it impossible for U.S. businesses to compete. The President also took China to task for a system that is not fair or reciprocal, and for violating international intellectual property laws. Whether the moves on trade are positioning for negotiations or the prelude to a prolonged trade war with China and other nations around the world, they could cause a further deterioration in currency values as the full faith and credit of countries around the world diminishes. In the past, investors ran to gold and other high-quality assets during periods of uncertainty, but these days digital currencies that only respond to the fundamental forces of buying and selling in the market offer some alternatives to traditional currencies that can get caught up in trade disputes, tariffs, and even trading wars.

When it comes to real war, there continues to be more than a few hotspots around the world. The U.S. leader will meet with Kim Jong Un perhaps as early as May. Last year, the North Koreans tested medium and long-range missiles that could potentially carry a nuclear payload to the U.S. mainland. While fears surrounding the hermit nation subsided over recent months, the Middle East remains a tinderbox with the latest military action coming this past weekend. The U.S. together with the U.K. and France bombed targets in Syria after the Asaad regime used chemical weapons on citizens of the country. Russia and Iran back the regime which puts the U.S. and its allies on the opposite side from Russia and Iran. U.S. relations with the Russians have dropped to a post-Cold War low over past months and the bombing over the past weekend has done nothing to improve relations with the Putin government and everything to alienate the two side. Meanwhile, the Saudis continue to fight a proxy war with Iran in Yemen, and last week missiles were flying from the neighboring country into Saudi sovereign territory. At the same time, the blockade of Qatar continues to add another potential tripwire for war in the region to the equation.

All of these issues where governments are making trade and military decisions for their people and acting in what they believe is the collective "best interest." However, for globalists and those who reject the status quo, the current economic and geopolitical landscape only serve to further their decline in respect for leadership in the world and drives them to the asset class they believe protects them best, digital currencies.

This asset class is here to stay, but it is not for the faint of heart

There are many compelling arguments for the survival of the digital currency asset class, and I do not believe it is going away soon. While the price action in 2017 was bubblicious, there is a place for these tokens in the world and for a new means of exchange that takes power from the hands of governments, regulators, and traditional financial institutions that charge a lot for their services to facilitate the flow of money around the world. Some of the more than 1500 digital currencies will inevitably fail over coming weeks, months, and years, but others are likely to thrive. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two leaders, are not going anywhere any time soon. However, the volatility that amounts to a rollercoaster ride is also the norm rather than the exception in this asset class.

Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and investing, and looking for other diamonds in the sector, or the next that will blast off into the price stratosphere is not for the faint of heart. Do not risk more than you are willing to lose in this asset class and avoid leverage at all costs. While we could see higher highs over the coming months, lower lows are also a distinct possibility. Be careful out there in the world of cryptocurrencies and make sure you do lots of homework about the ins and outs of buying, storing, protecting, and selling these tokens. Education is a trader or investor's best friend and is imperative for market participation. We need a license to drive, but not one to invest or trade in markets. Make believe that you need a permit-based on knowledge to participate in the digital currency market class because it is typically those who are uneducated who are left holding the bag when markets get wild.

Finally, watch out for the many scams in the digital currency markets these days. Some of the tokens that come to market through ICOs are nothing more than schemes to extract money from unsuspecting buyers looking to ride the digital bull to the moon. Digital currencies began staging a comeback over recent sessions from what could turn out to be significant price bottoms. If they keep going, excitement will start to build once again, and many people will attempt to hop on board the next leg to the upside in what is the world's most volatile and unregulated marketplace. Bitcoin and its digital cousins are likely to make their ways back into the headlines which will incite even more market participant to dip a toe in the volatile waters. Only invest or trade with the amount of capital that you are willing to lose in this market and be prepared that the downside when buying is always zero as any one of these coins can become worthless in the blink of an eye. When it comes to short positions, the price appreciation in 2017 still stands as a fresh lesson that the upside potential can be mind-blowing at times.

I am a believer in the world of digital currencies and that they will eventually change the status quo. However, that is a long-term belief and for now, the rollercoaster that took market participants on a wild plunge to the downside in 2018, could be working its way higher, and it still has lots of room to provide shock and awe to all markets participants.

