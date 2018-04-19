Geopolitics And Economics Support Commodities Prices

When it comes to microeconomics, commodities prices typically move higher or lower based on their supply and demand characteristics. However, the asset class can be highly sensitive to macroeconomic factors such as overall economic growth or contraction and inflationary pressures that cause all prices to move to the upside. Political events can change the course of the price of a commodity for many reasons. Trade policy can enhance or restrict the flow of goods around the world, and war can clog logistical routes.

While stocks, bonds, and currencies have global appeal, commodities are assets that tend to transcend borders. Commodity production tends to be a local affair. Raw materials come from parts of the world that are rich in reserves in the crust of the earth or where the climate and temperature support and encourage crop growth. Meanwhile, consumption of raw materials is ubiquitous as every man, woman, and child on our planet require food, shelter, and energy each day. At the same time, increasing population and wealth around the world continue to increase competition for finite natural resources as more people with more money compete for raw materials. China is the world's leading commodities consumer because they are the most populous and fastest growing nation on the earth.

While supply and demand analysis is the primary factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of a commodity, these days economics and politics could be trumping traditional fundamentals.

The Middle East and oil

The United States and Russia are the two leading nuclear powers in the world. Last weekend, the U.S. together with the U.K. and France attacked strategic targets in Syria after a chemical weapons attack by the Asaad regime. The regime has both Russia and Iran's support, so Syria has become ground zero for deteriorating relations between the Russians and Americans in the Middle East. While Syria is not an oil producing nation, it is located in the region that is home to more than half the world's crude oil reserves. At the same time, Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting a proxy way in Yemen, and last week Iranian-backed rebels fired at least three rockets into Saudi sovereign territory. The proxy war between the two oil-producing nations and members of OPEC has other fronts as the KSA, and its allies in the Gulf States continue to blockade Qatar, another member of the international oil cartel. Iranian influence in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and other Middle Eastern and North African nations and their alliance with the Russians have broad implications for future hostilities in the most turbulent area of the world.

Meanwhile, it is only a matter of time before the U.S. acts to decertify the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement reached during the Obama Administration. On the campaign trail, President Trump repeatedly said that the deal with Iran was the worst he had ever seen. In March, the President replaced two moderates in his administration with hardliners as Mike Pompeo replaced Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State and former Ambassador John Bolton took over as the head of national security from H.R. McMaster. The move likely signals a tougher stance when it comes to both Russia and Iran which puts the Middle East in a precarious position, given the long-standing U.S. support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The politics in the Middle East is one of the primary factors when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of crude oil, and last week then the energy commodity rallied to its highest price of 2018 and a new high for the year.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of NYMEX nearby crude oil futures highlights, the price moved to a peak of $68.90 per barrel and June Brent crude oil futures traded to almost $74 per barrel, the highest levels since 2014 on April 18. The political landscape in the Middle East continues to point to an increased probability of hostilities that could impact production, refining, and logistical factors when it comes to the commodity that powers the world.

Asian growth means demand

While the politics of the Middle East continue to support gains in the crude oil market, demographics and economic growth in Asia continue to increase the demand side of the equation for all commodities in Asia. With almost 1.4 billion people and economic growth at between 6-7% under the "new normal," the Chinese dominate many raw material markets. Infrastructure building and demand for food products in the Asian nation create ever-increasing pressures when it comes to global raw material supplies.

Many industrial commodities fell to lows in late 2015 and early 2016 as the Chinese domestic stock market suffered a severe correction. However, since the announcement of President Xi's "new normal" and his consolidation of power in the world's most populous nation, prices of commodities that are construction stables have come roaring back.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of COMEX copper illustrates, the red metal that is often a bellwether for all industrial commodities has rallied from lows of $1.9355 per pound in January 2016 and was trading at over the $3.15 per pound level on Wednesday, April 18. Copper remains not far off to recent December 2017 highs at $3.3220 per pound.

Economic growth in Asia and the continued rise of China have been bullish factors when it comes to the commodities asset class.

European growth points to a lower dollar

The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities prices. The long-standing inverse relationship between the U.S. dollar and raw material prices has been highly supportive of the commodities asset class since the start of 2017 when the dollar hit its high and began falling.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the U.S. dollar index shows, the greenback index reached a high of 103.815 in early January 2017 and had declined to lows of 88.15 in February of this year. The dollar continues to trade below the 90 level and has been consolidating near its recent low. Moreover, on a long-term basis, the dollar fell for seven years from 1985 through 1992 and then rallied for nine years until 2001. A seven-year bear market followed, taking the U.S. currency to its nadir in 2008 before it experienced another nine-year bullish run that came to an end in early 2017. If the pattern of trading over the past thirty-three years holds, we could be in for a bear market in the U.S. currency until 2024.

Current technical support for the dollar stands at the recent low at just above the 88 level in the dollar index. Around 57% of the index depends on the value of the dollar-euro relationship, and it may be just a matter of time until the European Central Bank shifts from accommodative to hawkish monetary policy. While short-term rates in the U.S. have been rising since December 2015, short-term euro rates remain at negative forty basis points. Given the economic growth in Europe, it is a matter of time until euro rates begin to climb, which could cause the euro currency to further strengthen against the dollar. It is likely that rising European rates could push the dollar index down to new and lower lows over coming months.

Fear and uncertainty in the U.S.

The S&P 500 index fell by 11.5% over the first six weeks of 2016 at which point stocks turned around and rallied to a parade of new highs until January 2018. Equities rose to dizzying heights, but the potential for increasing rates caused the market to pause in February, and two-way volatility has returned to the stock market.

The global political landscape with issues in North Korea and the Middle East over recent months have increased fear and uncertainty amongst U.S. traders and investors. At the same time, the U.S. is deeply divided when it comes to the political future of the nation as the 2016 Presidential election was a deeply polarizing event. In 2018, midterm elections could shift legislative control back into the hands of the Democrats, and the special prosecutor and many others in the country continue to attempt to undermine and even move towards removal of President Trump. Domestic U.S. politics continue to provide a case for a continuation of volatility in the stock market as well as other asset classes.

In the world of commodities, gold is often a barometer of fear and uncertainty in markets. The yellow metal is currently sitting less than $30 below its highest level since 2014.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of COMEX gold futures shows, the yellow metal has made higher lows since late 2015 and is currently threatening to challenge its July 2016 post-Brexit peak at $1377.50 per ounce. June gold futures were trading at just over the $1350 level on Wednesday, April 18.

Aside from its role as a barometer for fear and uncertainty, gold has a long history as an asset that is responsive to and holds its value during periods of increasing inflationary pressures.

Inflation could bite hard

After a decade of accommodative central bank policies following the global financial crisis of 2008, there are signs that inflationary pressures are creeping back into the global economy. Central banks around the world slashed interests to historical and artificial lows. Programs of quantitative easing caused rates to move lower across the yield curve to further maturities as the monetary authorities essentially supplied the market with free put options or floors on bond prices through the program of buying debt issues. All of the liquidity that flooded the system inhibited saving and encouraged borrowing and spending which helped to prevent recessionary pressures or worse from building in economies around the world.

There is a price for all of the liquidity that continues to keep rates at the lowest levels in decades when compared to pre-2008 years in the U.S. and Europe. Meanwhile, the price of crude oil has rallied from lows of $26.05 per barrel in February 2016 and copper has moved from under $2 to over $3 per pound over the same period. The prices we pay for most commodities and other goods have increased, and when it comes to healthcare and educational costs, the price increases have been extraordinary.

Inflationary pressures are on the rise, but the Fed and ECB set their targets for the economic condition at the 2% level. The Fed has told markets that inflation continues to increase towards their target, but it is possible that it will overshoot as the trend in most raw material markets points to higher prices over coming weeks and months.

Gold could be the best barometer for inflationary pressures, and at over $1350 per ounce, it is flashing that the Fed, ECB, and other central banks could find themselves behind the curve when it comes to the economic condition that eats away at the value of money.

There are many reasons to be bullish on commodities prices from the political and economic landscapes these days. GSG is an investment tool that holds positions in a diversified group of commodities futures.

Source: Barchart

As the chart dating back to 2006 shows, GSG has traded in a range of $12.03 to $76.58 over the past twelve years and was at the $17.46 level on Wednesday, April 18. With $1.44 billion in total assets and an average daily volume of over 623,000 shares, GSG is a highly liquid product that provides some exposure to commodities markets.

Politics and economics are both highly supportive of gains in the commodities asset class these days, and GSG could be an excellent tool to participate in the upside in the volatile asset class.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.