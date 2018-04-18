YogaWorks: Does It Matter If It Is Never Profitable? The Stock Is Cheap!

A discussion of the breakup value of the company.

A deeper dive into YogaWorks' value in relationship to its fitness club peers.

Since its IPO launch last year, YogaWorks (YOGA) has managed to add itself to the short list of equities I either follow and/or invest or trade in.

In the previous 8 months, we have discussed the company in depth and covered its previous earnings releases. Unfortunately, in most of those articles, I was left with the conclusions that the company has significant financial and operating concerns, and the stock was generally overpriced.

As a result of those comments, I did receive number of comments that I was too harsh on this small-cap stock.

Was I? Or is the stock actually cheap today? Is there a price at which I would take a long position?

Let's take a look.

The Issue

If you have not read my previous articles, let me sum up my concerns.

As we know, YogaWorks is recently listed, publicly traded, company in the business of operating a chain of yoga studios.

In a number of articles, we discussed the concept of corporate yoga and whether yoga practitioners would support the idea. This issue, however, is not the most obvious problem facing YogaWorks' investors. The main issue is the simple fact that in its current form, YogaWorks IS NOT profitable, nor is likely to be profitable in the near future.

The issue is not the underlying yoga studios which by all accounts are or are nearly profitable. The issue is that the YogaWorks corporate entity takes profitable studios and siphons all of their free cash flows and profits and spends it on running the corporate office.

The way out of this issue for the company is through exponential growth in order to gain that critical mass where operating efficiencies of the corporate costs are justified.

The question is then, "Will YogaWorks survive and how much additional capital they would need in order to achieve profitability through scale?"

For that reason and more, the company's valuations have been declining, first through the lowered IPO prices and then the more than 50% price per share drop following the IPO.

But Is There Value?

Even though I have been short the stock following its IPO, as I mentioned in my last few articles, it was no longer a meaningful short candidate as it was no longer meaningfully overpriced.

As someone who is not opposed to a great deal, YogaWorks has reached the valuations where I feel it is now a decent speculative long.

How? Let's take a look.

Cash On Hand

Deep value investors look for opportunities, particularly those where there is some sort of a backstop or an ultimate breakup value setting the floor.

What's a better backstop than the company's cash on hand?

The company's entire market capitalization is now down to a mere $34.03 million. At the same time, the company just reported $22.095 million in cash on hand as of December 31st, 2017, and total current assets of $24.4 million.

Book Value

If we look at the book value of the company, we can see that YogaWorks is sitting on a net book value of $54 million, close to double its market capitalization.

More than that, the company actually has a higher book value than both Planet Fitness (PLNT) and Town Sports International (CLUB) which operates fitness clubs in the North East under the New York Sports Clubs, Boston Sports Clubs, and Philly Sports Clubs brands.

Both Planet Fitness and Town Sports International are burdened with more debt than assets to cover that debt.

Price To Book

Oftentimes, value investors will measure a company's worth based on a number of common multiples. One of those is Price to Book, or the multiple you are paying over the company's book value.

As we can see, YogaWorks is actually the only one that has a positive book value and thus a Price to Book ratio.

Meanwhile, Planet Fitness is valued at an obscene $4 billion valuation, and Town Sports is more than 6 times more expensive with a $224 million market valuation.

From this perspective, YogaWorks makes the most sense.

Price to Sales

YogaWorks reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $54.51 million. Its two closest peers, Planet Fitness and Town Sports International, with their much larger footprints are generating $429 million and $403 million, respectively.

If we look at the Price to Sales ratio, or a multiple of sales which you are paying for, YogaWorks is once again the best value. While Town Sports is just slightly more expensive at a .561, Planet Fitness is trading at an absurd price to sales of 7.4!

Any increases in the Price/Sales ratio which investors would be willing to apply for the company would mean substantial increases in the price per share.

Bottom Line

Even though I still have serious issues with the company achieving profitability in the future, we can see that it has not stopped either Planet Fitness or Town Sports from attaining far larger market capitalization. Even so, I believe YogaWorks it is the cheapest "bang for the buck" you can currently find in the health and fitness space.

Do I think YogaWorks can be profitable? Absolutely.

Is it likely to happen in the next 5 years or so? Probably not.

Neither of those things, however, should hold the stock back too much as a speculative long, especially when we consider the breakup value.

Is that the backup strategy?

I sincerely believe the best bang for the buck to reward shareholders is for an activist investor to take a controlling stake or for the company to sell off the individual studios to mid-size operators who would not be burdened by massive corporate overhead.

The company's yoga studios generated $10.7 million in earnings or $12 million in free cash flow. Applying a 5 multiple to those numbers get us a valuation of about $55 million for the studios.

Combined with the $24 million in current assets we have $79 million in assets, or about a 240% premium to today's stock price.

From that perspective, the company is fairly attractive and why I picked up a small position about a week ago, in line with what I wrote in my previous articles, "buy at $2, sell at $3."

