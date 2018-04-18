Energy Stocks Surge Higher - Better Days Ahead

Q1 was extraordinarily brutal for energy investors, so pat yourself on the back if you survived it.

Welcome to the "better days ahead" edition of Oil Markets Daily!

We will keep this article short. The weekly oil storage report will be published tomorrow (April 19) at 9:30 a.m. ET, so look forward to that. Following the bullish EIA oil storage report, energy stocks are all surging. The last three weeks feel almost a bit too far too fast given where we were for some of our holdings.

It's interesting to us how sentiment can suddenly change so fast. It was just 14 days ago we tweeted this:

Shortly after that tweet, the market woke up and energy stocks were no longer hated. But if you're thinking that we'll bask in the glory of the recent outperformance in energy stocks, you're kidding yourself. The road ahead is still long, and we are just now finally starting to see sentiment turn and induce what we have theorized as "price reflexivity." The oil bull thesis, as we wrote, is just getting started.

The surge higher in oil prices will only result in more people believing that higher oil prices are here to stay. Looking at the latest sell-side analyst reports and market commentary, most believe the recent rally in oil will only be short-lived, and that might also explain why investors remain skeptical about the energy sector. As we've explained before, the easiest way to judge sentiment in a particular sector is by looking at the assumptions investors are underwriting these investments under. In the case of energy, investors are taking oil prices today and cutting $5-$10/bbl from the top. While in the case of tech, investors are assuming perfect domination.

Once investors use current oil prices as the basis for underwriting energy stocks, the moves in some of these names will shock investors. Similar to the moves you have seen over the last three weeks, that's what happens in when a business with high operating leverage meets high commodity prices.

Q1 was brutal, so pat yourself on the back if you lived through it

But 2018 wasn't anywhere as smooth as we thought it would be. At the end of 2017, we wrote in our sentiment setup article that the market would quickly realize the deficit we were in and bid higher energy equities. It wasn't until after Q1 was finished and the market received confirmation that storage did not build and instead declined did market participants buy energy stocks.

Energy investors that exited 2017 thinking the same thing we did got a brutal taste of what market torture felt like. Not only did the market go ahead taunting energy investors, but the retest of the August 2017 lows were so brutal that many of the energy investors that outlasted the 2017 sell-off quit in size. We created a subscriber flow barometer to capture the stampede, and you can see the momentum outflow in our premium service captured the brutal sell-off.

But what's interesting about the subscriber momentum index is that it has not kept pace with the recent spike in energy stocks. This indicates to us that energy stocks have more upside given the still depressed investor sentiment for energy stocks.

If you're reading this article today and you added to your positions over the last two months (like we did), you can go ahead and pat yourself on the back that you survived. Fundamentals do ultimately dictate where things are going, and you did the right thing by following fundamentals.

Better days ahead

Our outlook for the energy sector remains very positive for the rest of 2018 and into 2019 given our oil price projections. Our global oil supply/demand model continues to indicate that we will show sizable storage draws for the rest of 2018 and into 2019. As a result, we think energy stocks along with oil prices have much more upside.

We think the better days are still ahead.

Thank you for reading this article. If you liked it, please leave a "like" at the bottom. For those of you who have found our articles insightful, interesting and different, we think you should sign up for HFI Research. Our incentive is aligned with our readers as we put our money where our mouth is, and our contrarian analytical framework was what set us apart when we made the $65/bbl Brent call in June 2017 and $60/bbl WTI call for the end of 2017. For more information about our service, please click here. We look forward to seeing you join the HFI Research community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OIH, XES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.