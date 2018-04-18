Shake Shack, Inc.: Starting To Find Their Legs

The business

Shake Shack, Inc.: (SHAK) started as a hot dog cart in New York City in 2001. It has since grown to become one of the most popular restaurant chains in the United States, focusing on quality ingredients to make their food. After a brief run up to $90 following their IPO in 2015, share prices have retreated and now sit just off all-time lows. But given the company's extensive growth, ability to drive revenues YoY, increasing operating cash and EBITDA, SHAK may have found their legs and are ready for a rally.

Performance

As of December 27, 2017, SHAK consisted of 90 company operated "Shacks" and 10 licensed Shacks across 20 states. 26 of those Shacks were opened in 2017. So SHAK still has a relatively small footprint when looking at the grand picture. But the company has plans to change this going forward. As stated on their most recent 10-K filing, the company plans on opening 32-35 new Shacks in 2018 and each year going forward. With each new store having an average build cost of $1.7 million and an average investment of $2.2 million to open, one could assume that this is the main reason the company has not posted a consistent profit in recent years. Net Income for 2017 came in at only $9 million, down from $22 million in 2016.

To get a better picture of how well the company has been performing, we should take note of the rapid YoY growth. Since their IPO in 2015, the company has shown an 89% increase in revenues and a 400% increase in operating income, ending 2017 at $346 million and $34 million respectively. On top of this, the company doesn't hold much debt on their balance sheets. Total debt at FYE 2017 was only $14.5 million, meaning that the company is able to finance their growth strategy mostly through the use of cash from operations.

Strengths

The company's rapid growth and ability to do so without taking on much debt is an obvious strength for SHAK. Another is their rapidly increasing EBITDA which ended 2017 at $184 million, up from $43 million in 2016 and $17 million in 2015. This growth can be attributed to the company's strong expansion plan and ability to broaden their domestic footprint into new markets. But what could really help them achieve overall success is the experience of their management team. CEO Randy Garutti has been with SHAK since the very beginning, and before that, spent his entire working life in the industry. COO Zachary Koff comes from Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration and prior to working with SHAK, worked for Bravo/Brio Restaurant Group opening and operating locations in several different markets. This experience has helped the company continue to adapt and grow in many different ways. In 2017, the company launched the Shack App ,which allows customers to place orders on their phones for timed pickup and they are also currently experimenting with delivery through different carriers.

Risks

The company prides themselves on only using quality ingredients in their food. This focus comes with the downside of having a smaller supply chain and higher operational costs. In 2017, SHAK's beef patties came from only 7 suppliers with 65% coming from one single supplier. This heavy allocation in one supplier comes with risk to the company's production and profitability if something were to happen to the agreement between SHAK and their supplier. Also, the company's dedication to quality ingredients comes with higher costs. COGS and operating expenses cut into the profitability of SHAK leading to their tight margins. But the company is trying to mitigate this risk by searching for additional suppliers going forward.

Why is SHAK a BUY?

The company has high expectations for growth into the year 2020. FYE 2020 targets consist of 200 domestic Shacks, 120 globally licensed Shacks and over $700 million in revenues. The company issued 2018 guidance of $444 to $448 million in total revenue and 32-35 new openings. If they can reach these targets in 2018, and I have no doubt they will, this is a nice step toward their 2020 target.

Shake Shack is a popular name in the tri-state area where they originated. Not only that, but according to an interview with CEO Randy Garutti by TheStreet, their international store openings have been some of the busiest they've ever seen. With demand and popularity growing on a global level as well as domestically, the company looks to be ready for further breakouts.

Summary

Shares of SHAK are still rich on a P/E basis, trading at 62.9x earnings with a forward P/E of 73.52x. But given the growth phase the company is currently in, I believe shares could be picked up at a discount to future prices. After falling from all-time highs of $90 in 2016, the price was held under the key 200 day moving average for most of the last 2 years. But in the last 52 weeks, shares have gained 34% from all-time lows of just over $30 to sit at $43.72 as of this article and have convincingly retaken the key moving averages. As shares start to move further off the lows, I'll be looking for them to reach my target of $56. For a company that isn't very profitable right now due to their growth strategy, I believe this is a fair valuation until they can improve their margins once they have a larger domestic footprint. But should prices fall back below the 200 day moving average, it would signal to me that the company is not yet ready for a run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SHAK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.