A Yield Curve Inversion Is A Real Possibility In The Next 18 Months

With inflation contained, there's only so higher the 10-year can move.

Not only is the Fed targeting rate increases this year, but in 2019 and 2020.

The yield curve inversion is one of the best recession predictors out there. Here's a long-term chart of the 10YR-FFs rate from the St. Louis Federal Reserve's FRED system:

The curve has gone negative before each of the last seven rececssions.

What typically happens is the Federal Reserve starts to raise rates in an effort to cool inflationary pressures, which increases the short-end of the curve. At some point as the Fed is raising rates, bond traders conclude that inflation and growth have reached their highs for the expansion, so they start to buy the long-end of the curve. This decreases longer-term interest rates, which eventually leads to an inversion. Here's a chart of the effective Federal Funds rate and the 10-Year CMT to show how this happens:

In almost all situations, the Fed Funds rate (in red above) does most of the work to invert the yield curve.

So, let's look at the current situation, starting with the 10YR-FF spread:

Once again, it's approaching 100 basis points. On an absolute basis, both the 10-year and Fed Funds movement have contributed to the narrowing yield curve.



In the last two years, Fed Funds have increased 150 basis points while the 10-year is up about the same amount.

However, we know that the Fed is intent on raising rates at a fairly brisk clip. Here is the latest dot plot from the Fed:

We're looking at between one and two more hikes this year. But notice the plot for 2019. It's possible we'll see rates in the 3.25-3.5% range.

Will we see a similar increase in longer-term yields? Probably not. As I noted last week, inflation expectations are still very contained, which means longer-term yields have a ceiling pretty close to current levels.

Why has the Fed become more hawkish? Fed officials have cited three reasons:

The latest budget is stimulative. The tax cuts will add between .25%-.5% growth. The global economy is now expanding in a synchronous growth faze.

There's nothing in the data to indicate any of these situations will change in the near-future, which means the Fed will still be in a rate hiking mood for at least the next six-nine months. Because two of these factors -- the budget and tax cuts -- are built into the equation for good, there's really little reason to think the Fed will be changing course anytime soon, barring a fundamental shift in the global economic prospects.

And that means the possibility of a yield curve inversion is a real possibility in the next 12-18 months.

