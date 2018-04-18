Closed-End Fund THQ: Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks At An 8% Yield

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) is a fund with a net assets of ~$800 million and has an inception date of 7/28/2014. This fund is lesser known than the other funds Tekla offers, Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL) and Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH), which all have similar holdings and share some of the same top holdings within all three funds. THQ has the unfortunate timing of coming out just when healthcare became volatile, unlike the other two funds HQH and HQL, which benefited from very strong performance in 2012, 2013, and 2014.

HQH's NAV performance for those years was 27.10%, 53.67%, and 33.12%, respectively. HQL's NAV performance in those same three years was 27.33%, 51.98%, and 32.09%, respectively. I pulled this data was pulled from CEFconnect. Those led to some huge gains for those two funds from those years alone, making their annualized returns since inception look wonderful! With the help of those years HQH is showing an inception return of 11.17% and HQL is showing 9.42% annualized returns since inception. THQ, however, does not get the benefit of those years and instead shows a meager 6.85% annualized NAV return.

Some of the uncertainty with healthcare is the combination of a couple different potential headwinds. There is regulatory uncertainty with the Affordable Care Act the law of the land, but with Republicans in control of the White House and Congress, that policy for ACA may still have a chance to be modified - though what exactly may change is anyone's guess. The stock market definitely does not like what is "unknown" and will sell off these assets.

Another listed concern is the fiscal policy uncertainty, as the deficits in the U.S. continue to grow, adding additional uncertainty as to what may or may not be cut from funding government funding. And of course, every year there are more and more generic options that compete with the big names in the healthcare industry that THQ has for underlying holdings.

All of these uncertainties have added up to the health care sector selling off as of late. I think this is providing THQ with a potentially opportune time to purchase while health care is out of favor. THQ has an investment objective of current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities, and pooled investment vehicles.

Distribution

THQ management uses a managed distribution policy and is currently yielding 8.04% market price and a NAV yield of 7.2%. The current monthly payout is $0.1125 and has been maintained at the payout since inception. The fund utilizes leverage of 21.49% currently to help boost the income the fund receives as most CEFs utilize this strategy because the underlying holdings do not yield as much as the fund pays out. This is a pretty standard practice for CEFs to help boost yields. THQ also uses options, but looking at the 2017 Annual Report this seems to be minimal as it shows that premium received for written options for 2017 at $782,363.

Source - CEFconnect

The latest Section 19a posted on their site for February 28, 2018, is showing that ROC is being used as a source to maintain the managed distribution.

Source - THQ Section 19a

While ROC is generally viewed as a way to defer tax obligation on distributions because ROC lowers your cost basis on a holding rather than being taxed as income for the current year it was distributed. It is not always healthy to pay out ROC when it is destroying NAV. I believe the yield on NAV being at 7.2% is reasonable for a CEF that utilizes leverage and nothing to be too concerned with. As long as the health care sector does not crater in 2018, these will end up being covered either by realized capital gains or option premium received. Right now I believe it is too early to say whether this is destructive ROC or not, but in my opinion I would not be too worried.

Holdings

Source - THQ Fund Website

This is my favorite part about the fund, seeing the big name health care companies and being able to invest in them through this fund that has a current discount of 10.45%. While I laid out the risks that have led to negative sentiment in these names above, there are reasons to be optimistic about the health care sector. Some of the positives are the fact that an aging population will require more of these services and medical care that these top companies can offer, increasing demand for these companies. Another positive is that these companies offer solid financials with a strong history of dividend increases, buybacks, and through merger and acquisitions to help solidify these companies through diversity and more growth potential.

The top holding, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), at 8.4% of the assets of the fund, just released earnings on 4/17/2018 for Q1 that beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.06 while the consensus called for EPS of $2.01. JNJ also beat on revenues with the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion that came in at $20 billion for the quarter. The company also announced updated guidance for 2018 looking for adjusted EPS to come in between $8.00-$8.20 a share and slightly increased revenue guidance for the full year. JNJ offers a dividend of 2.62% with a long 55 consecutive years of increasing its dividend. The current payout is $0.84 per share quarterly, or $3.36 annually. They did state in their earnings that they faced generic competition that has put pricing pressures on some of the products in the pharmaceutical segment.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) also issued its earnings for Q1 on 4/17/2018 showing strong results as well. UNH reported EPS of $3.04 beating the consensus by $0.12. Revenue for UNH was up 13.3% year-over-year to $55.19 billion beating estimates by $330 million. UNH serves clients and consumers through two distinct platforms as stated on their website. The United Healthcare platform offers health care coverage and benefits services. The second platform, Optum, provides information and technology-enabled health services. UNH has a current dividend yield of 1.26% and while it only has 8 years of dividend growth under its belt, I believe the company will be able to keep increasing its dividend as strong earnings keep coming in from this company.

Pfizer (PFE) is THQ's 8th largest holding at 2.78% of assets. Pfizer is another strong company that has a dividend yield of 3.73%. While they had to cut their dividend in 2009, they have since raised every year since. Pfizer had been a dividend aristocrat prior to that point. PFE is expected to report earnings on May 1 before the market open. The Nasdaq website is showing the consensus forecast for EPS at $0.73 for the quarter.

I feel like I could make a whole article alone on just the holdings of THQ and what there is to like in the holdings. These companies have strong balance sheets and a history of raising dividends, thus increasing income for the holders of THQ as well.

Conclusion

I believe THQ is a CEF that may be a prime candidate to hold while the health care sector is not in favor. I believe the holdings that THQ holds have strong enough balance sheets to weather out the downturn and generic competition that stands in its way. While waiting for a recovery in the health care sector, we can look forward to collecting the generous ~8% yield that THQ pays out and even enjoy the price appreciation that may be associated when these holdings recover to better days. I like THQ where it stands now at a more than 10% discount as a way to hold large-cap health care stocks offering diversity throughout the whole health care sector and not dependent on holding these securities individually, helping to reduce the risk of one or two holdings alone.

Please feel free to leave any questions or comments below in the comments section! If you like this article, please consider clicking the "Follow" button above to stay up-to-date on future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in THQ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.