Hancock Holding's (HBHC) CEO John Hairston on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

John Hairston

Thanks, Trisha, and good morning, everyone. As we noted in the earnings release yesterday we are pleased with solid results for the first quarter of 2018. The reported ROA top of 1% this quarter and we accomplished another step towards achieving our newly announced corporate strategic objectives are realized in two of those this quarter. Operating ROA was 1.17% with our goal of 1.15% to 1.25% and operating ROTCE was 15.56% with a goal of greater than 15%. The positive impact from the lower provision for loan loss, lower operating expenses and lower tax rate assisted in early attainment of those two CSOs. The result of all that is an improved level of operating EPS at $0.90 per share.

Our results also include the negative impact of tax reform on tax equivalent income, the sale of our consumer finance business, typical first quarter seasonality and the impact of the current rate environment on our capital ratios. Even with all these items plus the non-operating items related to an all hands bonus, several significant projects we made good progress towards achieving our 2019 CSOs.

Related to achieving our CSOs we seized an opportunity during the quarter to sell a lot of business that has best had become breakeven. In February we announced the sale of our consumer finance company Harrison Finance. This sale closed on March 9 and was immediately accreted to earnings. The sale did impact our loan growth guidance with a counter of 95 million in linked quarter and net load-balance change related to the sale. The sale also impacted our net interest income and margin but our expenses also declined as we reduced personnel and occupancy expense as well as provision.

In 1984 when the Hairston Finance subsidiary was created, it was a more significant portion of a then much smaller company. In recent years, the consumer finance business was less impactful and we opted to reinvest those expense dollars and management focus in areas with a stronger return.

This quarter we also continue to work in closing our purchase of Capital One's trust and asset management business and expect it will close at or just after midyear. We look forward to enhancing our revenue from wealth banking and look forward to welcoming the Capital One team and Finance to the Hancock with the organization. As noted on Slide 17, the pending Capital One transaction was included in our new CSOs announced in January, but the sale of HFC Harrison Finance was not. We do expect that they will both be immediately accretive to earnings and anticipate they will contribute a dime to $0.11 combined on an annual basis in 2019. Our capital remains strong. I did expect that we would report on March 31st TCE ratio a little closer to our 8% historical target, while the ratio was up 7 basis points to 7.80 basis points, a charge to OCI for increased loss on [EFS] portfolio compressed ratio at 17 basis points. We expect to continue building capital and look forward to deploying it first through organic growth.

I’ll now turn the call over to Chief Financial Officer, Mike Achary who will add a few additional comments.

Mike Achary

Thanks John, good morning, everyone. As John noted we did have a strong quarter, excluding non-operating items of $0.07 per share, operating EPS for the quarter was $0.90 per share. Non-operating items of $7 million included a one-time all hands bonus we noted last quarter. Costs associated with HFC pending Capital One transactions, the brand consolidation project and the New Orleans regional headquarters move.

Net loan growth did fall short of our guidance for the quarter at 88 million that when adjusted for the $95 million decline related to the consumer finance company's sale, ELP growth for the quarter was a 183 million. As you may have heard from others that the expected loan activity related to tax reform has not materialized as of yet, probably due to improved liquidity among clients. So, given the sale of HFC we are adjusting our end of period year-over-year guidance to a range of 5% to 6%. It's important to note that first quarter new loan production was very strong, where large payoffs to non-bank equity markets were elevated. So, we are looking for loan growth to improve in the second quarter and expect to report 250 million to 300 million in net loan growth.

So, while at the topic of loan, so I would like to mention the lower provision for loan losses of about 2 million linked quarter and a $6.6 million decline in our ALLL. with the sale of the consumer finance companies, we were able to lower our first quarter provision to just over 12 million and a decline in our ALLL was related to the sale. For the second quarter, we expect a provision in the range of about 9 million to 11 million.

Switching now to asset quality, I’d like to point out that we had another quarter with a lower overall level of energy credit size loans, our energy credit size loans are down to 523 million and are also down about 41% in the peak in 3Q ’16. However, our level of non-energy credit size loans has been increased. That trend is likely to remain at current levels for another quarter or so. And we continue to stress, there’re no systematic and geographic issues and no segment or concentration concerns. The company’s loan portfolio is growing about 6 billion over the past three years and does remain lumpy. If we look at our non-energy levels compared to non-energy peers, we remain in line with those peer levels.

Deposits for the quarter were up 233 million, mainly related to a higher level of CDs. This was partly responsible for the increase in our cost of funds to 58 basis points. So up 8 basis points from last quarter. Depending on deposit franchise and controlling deposit costs our focus points were up. However, with customers having excess liquidity from tax reform and with the mature core deposit base we are seeing a need to defend the deposit base for the occasional promotional campaigns, which has of course led to a little bit in a way of higher deposit betas. So, from 2015 to 2017 including the first MDC transactions our deposit betas were around 20%. In the first quarter of 2018, deposit betas had increased to about 30%. Going forward we project those deposit betas to be around 35% or so.

All of this leads to our margin commentary. So, let's go over to Slide 12 for a minute or two. The reported NIMB for the quarter was 337, that was down 11 basis points from the fourth quarter. As we mentioned in our first quarter call in January, the impact on the TE adjustment related tax reform was a negative 8 basis points or about 4.2 million. On top of that this quarter we had 1.7 million of interest reversal and nonaccrual loans which compressed the margin another 3 basis points. The sales of the finance company and the loss of those higher yielding loans negatively impacted the NIMB by about 2 basis points. We then adjust for those items our reported NIMB would actually increase by 2 basis points and our core NIMB would have expanded by about 4. So basically, in the ballpark that what we guided to for the first quarter.

Going forward we expect the NIMB to remain stable all else equal. However, the second quarter impacted the NIMB from the HFC sale is a negative 5 basis points. There was a 25-basis point increase that will drive another 1 to 3 basis points expansion of the NIMB. So, starting with 337 NIMB adjusting for a full quarter impact of the finance company sale and the 25-basis point March rate increase, we are guiding for our second quarter NIMB to be in the range of 333 to 335.

Slide 16 in the earnings deck includes our near-term outlook and guidance. I have already discussed many of these items with additional guidance related to revenue, operating expenses and our effective tax rate are included in the deck.

I’ll now turn the call back over to John.

John Hairston

Thanks Mike. [indiscernible] let's just go and open the call-up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Catherine Mealor with KBW. Your line is now open.

Catherine Mealor

So, there are a lot of moving parts on the expenses, firstly this quarter much lower expense rates than I think we were modeling and then you take out the consumer finance company and then you are adding Capital One. So, is there a way for us for you to kind of guide us to how you are thinking about the expense dates with all those moving parts together maybe kind of that’s in the third quarter expense run rate?

Mike Achary

Third quarter this year Catherine.

Catherine Mealor

When the Capital One won't come in and so third quarter correct.

Mike Achary

So, again, what we are guiding first to is basically a flat to slightly up level expenses for the second quarter. And like any other quarter there is simply going to be moving pieces parts as we move into the second quarter. The thing that will drive expenses a little bit higher in the upcoming quarter is the impact of our annual raises to our associates but then we also have a full quarters impact of losing the finance company's expense base. We had a little bit of growth on top of those few things and again that’s the guidance for basically a flat quarter to slightly up. As we move into the third quarter and fourth quarter obviously you will have the expense base related to the Capital One transaction. So, we’ve also talked a little bit about that transaction's closing date, moving from an initial kind of target date of June 30th to probably sometime around the second and third week of July is what we’re looking at now. So, obviously we look at a quite a full quarter's impact from the Capital One transaction in the third quarter but it will be there certainly in the fourth quarter will be there for the entire quarter, so it’s better sharing those specific numbers right now, instead what we’ll share is we’re really expecting expenses for all of the 2018 compared to ’17 and of course this excludes our non-operating items to come in at a little bit less than 4% year-over-year.

So, hopefully that’s helpful.

Catherine Mealor

And that 4% includes the impact of Capital One and the…

Mike Achary

It does yes. As well as the impact of selling the finance company.

Catherine Mealor

And then looking on the margin, can you talk a little bit about more about what drove the higher deposit costs this quarter, I guess I would have thought given the growth was a little slower, and you’ve got a net 80 loan deposit ratio, you would easily be able to hold your deposit costs a little bit better than we saw this quarter, was there anything related to the brand consolidation or your new [indiscernible] platform or is it just an illustration of better growth in the back half of the year, you’re just trying to kind of front run some of that early on this year?

Mike Achary

I think more than anything else, we’re looking at and I think I mentioned this in prepared comments this notion of certainly the realization that we have an outstanding deposit franchise. And this in operating environment and certainly we saw this become certainly something that’s a much more of a sensitive point among many of our customers especially in the consumer side, and that is a general awareness of what’s going on with interest rates.

So, we talk a lot about deposit betas being pretty well behaved really through year-end 2017. And in the first quarter of 2018 we certainly saw our deposit betas kind of jumped up from a little bit less than 20% overall to something a little bit less than about 30%. And again, I think what’s happened more or less is that with the rate hikes that have happened up to now, inside the first quarter you had I think this awareness by our customers that we were in a rising rate environment. I think some of that has to do with the volatility of the equity markets from about four, six weeks ago, a lot of talk about inflation and generally just a general rise in awareness that we’re in a rising rate environment. And I think that as much as anything else has really introduced this new level of pricing sensitivity among customers.

So, I think what we're are dealing here is with some of the promotional campaigns we have in place is really making an effort to get in front of that. And make sure that we do [indiscernible] defend our core deposit base. So, going forward I would imagine that we will probably not be as aggressive in introducing promotional rates. So, we would expect the deposit betas to kind of trail off a little bit. I realize that we kind of are guiding to another little bit of an increase in deposit betas but it is something that’s going to be a pretty significant focus point for us going forward.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of [Ibrahim] with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

One, just wanted to clarify on taxes question on expenses, Mike, if I heard you correctly, for the 4% year-over expense growth all in we should be using the 664 base from last year?

Mike Achary

That’s correct, Ibrahim, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

And that 4% then that includes all of the transactions that ever just happened to that peer…

Mike Achary

That includes obviously the sale of the finance company as well as the introduction of the Capital One trust business.

Unidentified Analyst

And just in terms of another follow-up on the margin, can we talk about directly on deposit betas in terms of your outlook for public fund deposits and in terms of borrowing we both assume much higher beta, like what's your appetite to lower that -- to let loan to deposit ratio on higher rate earnings asset growth would be below loan growth, like if you could talk through that it would be helpful.

Mike Achary

Yes, that’s something in terms of how we strategically manage our balance sheet that we are focused on and currently thinking about, and the dynamics there, obviously depend on the outlook for loan demand, loan projection and how much credit we actually put on the balance sheet. So, letting our loan deposit ratios pickup up a little bit is certainly something that’s a possibility and may have some potential for us. I think you also asked the question about our public fund deposit book. That deposit book stands at little bit north of about 3.1 billion and just as a reminder toward the end of the year we usually see a seasonal inflow of those deposits and then a seasonal outflow as we work through the end of the first quarter into the second quarter. So, I would expect that -- we would probably lose 200 million to 300 million of those deposits again as those municipalities, put that money to work. As far as the rate sensitivity of that book, that book is very, very sensitive, nearly all of those deposits are variable, they are tied to specific contracts that we have with each municipality and for the most part the metric that those deposits are priced off of would be short-term treasures.

Unidentified Analyst

And is your sense that incrementally if you get another rate hike say in June, your margin should be neutral to that or do you still see positive sensitivity to future fed rate hikes?

Mike Achary

We absolutely believe that we have positive sensitivity and what we talked about in the prepared comments is basically all things equal, a 25-basis points rate hike with an impact of margin positively by 1 to 3 basis points.

Unidentified Analyst

So, your 4% expense guide, I mean I’m just thinking to in -- you should have revenue growth at least in the mid to high single digits against a 4% expense growth given outlook on loan growth and the margin for the year.

Mike Achary

Yes, that’s about right.

Unidentified Analyst

One quick one on loan growth, the consumer sales were probably shaved about 50 basis points from loan balances for the year, I’m just wondering did anything else change in terms of your outlook on lending pipelines that causes you to take that down so early in the year?

John Hairston

Ibrahim this is John, I’ll give you some color on that may be helpful. You have correctly noted the finance company impact on what end of period of the loan growth numbers flow from first quarter and for the year. What we have expected for the first quarter was around 200 million or a little more and that loan growth that was net of the Harrison Finance subsidiary of course. So, if you net out the HFC subsidiary that takes you to 105 or little better and we came in a little, right, it was called 90 million, modestly short. If you look at site production for the quarter as Mike mentioned in his prepared comments, the numbers were quite solid, in fact production was about 3% better in the first quarter of ‘18 over the same quarter the previous year. But inside that 3% there were a couple of interesting trends. One of them was the softness in consumer and I’ll call that primarily due to additional cash flow in the pockets of consumers, which we’ll continue for some time until tax reform settles in and buying behavior begins to normalize, and the second was obviously with mortgage rates up a bit, that demand is somewhat soft.

So overall consumer production all of it can was 8% less in the first quarter of ‘18 than ’17. That was more than offset by 12% increase in production on wholesale and that nets out to 3%. That’s just an interesting trend that is not shocking given the impact of tax reform, but it is somewhat interesting. Notably the pipeline is 12% better -- excuse me, 13% better in first quarter of ‘18 than first quarter of ‘17 and likewise up from the previous quarter, fourth quarter 17, about the same amount. So all of that information is what is leading us to give the guidance for the all apparent amounts of improvement in the second quarter and in some building throughout the rest of the year, but in the annual guidance we try to correct it for both the finance company exit and a little bit more softness in consumer demand due to tax reform that occurred toward the end of the year. Is that helpful to examine where you headed you’re your questions?

Unidentified Analyst

And just you mentioned the tax reform hurt on the consumer side, are we seeing any tax reform related pick up on commercial side or not?

John Hairston

Well there’s been a lot more talk about it than there has been action so far, but I can't ignore the fact that production on the wholesale side was up double digits from the same -- previous year. First quarter usually is a pretty seasonally low quarter for us. So, we tend to compare it to the same quarter of the previous year and it was up double digits up as I mentioned before in the low teens. That was encouraging to us and the pipeline being similarly up against the previous quarter would typically have higher amount of production over time. So, we really didn't have an issue in the first quarter outside of consumer with production. Mike alluded to the challenge of payoffs and the payoffs were about 50 million higher than anticipated and more than 50 million of that were from non-bank entities that we typically don't see as being that fiercely competitive as they are right now. We obviously pay attention -- are paying attention to our peers and their releases to see if they’re likewise seeing the same kind of pressure, but the topic for first quarter was really all about payoffs as opposed to a production or demand.

Mike Achary

And just to kind of ramp up this part of the discussion that again if you look at the change in annual guidance that we have given, the line share of that is not vast majority is related to finance company sale. And then certainly as John indicated the first quarter for us is always a little bit of a seasonally challenging quarter and usually represents the lowest quarter of net loan growth. So, the first quarter this year was probably a little bit lower than we anticipated but we’re certainly looking at and guiding that we will catch with the back half of the year. Typically, as we go through the year each successive quarter is a little bit better in terms of loan growth.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Jennifer Demba with SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Jennifer Demba

Just a question on asset quality and energy loans, you said in the release that you are still expecting 95 million of charge offs over the cycle. You have had about 81 million today, can you just elaborate on what gives you confidence that, 95 is still a good guidance?

Samuel Kendricks

Jennifer this is Sam, I’ll start it and John feel free to weigh it in. But we are still having a credit by credit review as we continue to the energy cycle I talk about circumstances migration et cetera. We also do our impairment analysis and as we have gone through those discussions over the last what now came forward we continue to evaluate our current guidance growth as throughout outlook through the remainder of the cycle. So, we have regular discussions and debates about that. We have identified our most problematic credit that remained in the portfolio and so we think the current guidance holds based on our assessment of the forward direction as well as where we are in these relative stages of the resolution plans of each of those credits. So, it's not that stale and we are not looking at it but we are very actively reviewing and debating the [appropriateness] about that range relative to where we are in the resolution plans of each of those remaining credits.

Jennifer Demba

Does the cycle extend to the end of next year or what are you defining as the cycle at this point?

Samuel Kendricks

From our perspective the cycle, at the point that we feel confidence that we have seems like we resolved credits to the point that we have very specifically have a view to deal overall improvement in each of the respected segments. And the potential for recovery, the charge off is sort of to run this cycle and the potential for recovery to sort of either concluded it or is close to conclusion, we may have some lingering things out there. But this is really around remaining confidence in the offshore segment of the portfolio, which at this point we would say is probably through 2018 maybe early '19 view but again we will continue to monitor and [indiscernible] the improvement of WTI, $68 of barrel is a bit of a confidence booster but we will continue to assess that. So, we said before while we have seeing some healing in segment portfolio if the offshore segment that we will continue to spend a lot of time and focus on it.

John Hairston

Jenifer this is John I’ll just give you some additional color. I think your question is very insightful. From the beginning when we gave the charge-off guidance and the overarching commentary we looked at the cycle is being a season of degradation and the land side of the book, followed by the Gulf of Mexico, followed by healing in the landside followed by healing Gulf of Mexico and then finally, trailing recoveries probably from the very end of cycle losses and so if we were to find the cycle as being the last charge-off and the last recovery it probably is the end of ‘19 or somewhere there but obviously our interest is in trying to get whatever remaining issues we have of any significant resolve this year and that looks like a pretty reasonable expectation, I mean we saw some degradation in the energy book reported this quarter, that is all about trying to get to conclusion with the offshore marine credits and we’re making good progress there. So, I think that's still a reasonable expectation that we can get the bulk if not all of the remaining problems on the path to healing or resolved otherwise before the end of the year, and then we’ll have some trailing recoveries next year. We have already begun to get some recoveries. It's all in the landside right now but recoveries on the marine side could extend in the 2019. I don’t know if that additional color on timeline is helpful but I thought it might be.

Jennifer Demba

And one more question, your credit sized non-energy loans went up 35 million was that one credit, or two credits, or?

Samuel Kendricks

That was largely driven by three different credits and distributed throughout the franchise, I think we had an industrial construction outfit, food distribution hospitality, and financial services vendor, so again no industry subset or geographic concentration there, but listen we -- the fact that we specifically disclosed it on last -- Slide 7 Mike called it out means that we’re monitoring the change closely, we haven’t seen any geographic drop to granular or specific industry sector that’s driving it. We haven’t changed our underwriting, at least in our terms and in an effort to generate volume, but what we’re seeing Jenifer is some message at the transactions level, in some cases it’s a missed the projections or slower ramp up of cash flow for an expanded operation or maybe we see a transition in management [indiscernible] things that we consider to be potential weaknesses that require additional attention monitoring [indiscernible]. And so, I think over the years we have demonstrated ability to identify rehab, work out and collect positive credit, so we’ll continue to get a lot of intense focus from us. Having said all that, while we are tended to our non-energy credit sized loan levels were about on par with peers, but it is getting our attention and getting appropriate focus from us.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Michael Rose with Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Michael Rose

Just a follow-up on the commentary on the non-energy credits and I think Mike earlier in the call you said you expect non-energy NPAs to increase for the next quarter too, but I thought those would have gone down or at least leveled off with the sales of the Harrison business, can we get some commentary to where you think that would -- what areas of portfolio or geographies you think that the migration would continue?

Mike Achary

That was actually on non-energy credit sized loans, but what we said was at the current level, the current level should continue for another quarter, so, as Sam just indicated it’s a pretty significant focus point for us, so our hope would be that we’d be able to show positive trend related to that sooner rather than later.

Michael Rose

And just a follow up question just on fee income, your outlook calls next quarter for fee income to be flat to slightly up and I know it's been a big push for you guys. Can you give your sort of overarching thought is to where you stand in several of those businesses? I know you spent some money to build out some of those businesses and just what the outlook might be for the year.

John Hairston

Sure, Michael this is John. First quarter for '18 was actually a pretty good fee income quarter, its typically very benign as the early part of the year, because several less processing days, and also includes calendar driven distractions that might interrupt section 20 of mortgage fee opportunities. But it was little better than we expected. As we had hoped mortgage is not suffering as much for us as it may be for those folks who are much more depending on the mortgage refinance business, we are really not. It’s a piece, not a substantial piece of our mortgage business so we are expecting that to be a reasonably good story for the year despite the environment for interest rates. We expect the reengineering wealth management that we did last year, coupled with the midyear trust and asset management acquisition will be great progressive for wealth management in both '18 second half and '19. The investments subsidiary and annuity transactions merchant all things related to card fees were very good in the first quarter and we expect continuing progress in those items. So, with the exception of just the market volatility and its impact on section 20 and on annuity fees the fee income business continues to make good progress. As I mentioned before first quarter is usually skinny simply because our skew of processing days and that's a meaningful impact to us when it's a few days longer it's really good impact, when its shorter it can be a little bit more jaundice [ph]. But we did a little better in first quarter of the fees than we expected.

Michael Rose

And I know that Capital One acquisition is still expected to add about 30 million in reps.

Mike Achary

Yes, that’s about right Mike.

John Hairston

Yes, and its midyear right so we will see better benefit from it in 2019. And just as a reminder, we really haven't guided towards how to quantify any synergy driven benefit from the transaction remainder of the book. And we'll talk more about that after it closes and settles.

Mike Achary

Again, as we mentioned the transaction is likely to close now the second or third week in July.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Brad Milsaps with Sandler O'Neill. Your line is now open.

Brad Milsaps

Mike you guys and John addressed most of my questions but I do want to follow up on the tax rate. I think on the last call you gave some pretty specific quarterly guidance kind of every quarter for the year. It looks like now you just at least 18% for the second quarter. And then I think previously had a dropping off a fair amount of four. And as you look out the rest of the year do you think it kind of runs at '18 or there is some volatility to it?

Mike Achary

Yes, Brad we will go ahead to share some color there. So again, the first quarter effective tax rate came in at 18%. So that was a little bit higher than the 16% to 17% that we have guided, and really the reason that occurred is that we made more money in the first quarter. And someone else additional earnings were taxed at the higher incremental rate. So given that the guidance for the second quarter again is to come in -- we think right around 18% we still believe that third quarter will come in somewhere again around 18% and then we should show a decline in the fourth quarter, probably down to 15% so that should bring the full year and right at or just slightly above 17%, so full-year guidance or the range related to the full-year guidance for ‘16 to ‘18, and we still think we’ll come in somewhere right about the middle of that full year guidance.

Operator

Thank you, and our next question comes from the line of Joe Fenech with Hovde Group. Your line is now open.

Joe Fenech

Most of my questions were answered, just a couple more here, on an operating basis guide the dividend payout was around 27% you are reiterating your target I saw in the supplement of 30% to 40%, I think last quarter you had indicated that midyear was around the time you might look to make a move there given some other factors, can you update us in your thinking there, whether anything's changed specifically, may be falling a little short of that near term TCE target?

Mike Achary

No, I would say that nothing really has changed. Certainly, we would like to be at 8% or higher and this quarter, I think we were guiding down close to that number had we not had the OCI adjustment related to the unrealized loss on the bond portfolio. So, assuming that we don't have to deal with that OCI adjustment again anytime soon, we’re still guiding to be again pretty close at 8% [indiscernible]. If that occurs than certainly as we talked about last quarter we’ll look at the dividend payout ratio and adjust accordingly as we talked about.

Joe Fenech

And then the change in the provision forecast was notable and is important as I am thinking about in the sense it’s going to be -- needed to offset maybe the NIM and loan growth guidance change of bottom line EPS estimates you’re going to hold in line here, but there were some cross currency you talked about in some of the Q&A earlier related to credit, related to the increase in energy non performers and the credit sized non energy loan increase, so just trying to gauge the degree of competence your guides in this new provision forecast and what you see is the risk to that near-term provision forecast would be?

Mike Achary

Just first overall just a couple of comments about the guidance overall and we certainly understand that there are budget moving pieces and parts and we’re not here to basically tell people to put in their models and run in models that we believe by giving the guidance in pretty granular format that that’s something that is helpful and useful to you folks, both investors and analysts, so certainly some of the guidance is related to the sale of the finance company, part of the NIM compression, certainly the vast majority is the change in guidance on loan growth is related to the sale of that entity.

Certainly, some of the positives though as you indicated is the change in lower guidance related to the provision, big part of that is the finance company and another part of it certainly is -- and I think speaks to our confidence around our ability to resolve some of the asset quality issues that we talked about a little bit. So, the increase in the non-energy credit size as well as the NPAs going up, even with those things happening, we still feel very confident that we’ll be able to adhere to the guidance that we’ve given around the provision and then we’ve talked a lot about the guidance related to expenses. And again, we feel pretty good and have a high degree of confidence that we will be able to adhere to that guidance as well.

Joe Fenech

And then last one for me. John you know the pending change in the 50 billion threshold I understand what you have said in terms of your M&A focus near term and appreciate some of the challenges with respect to stock currency at this point. But do you -- looking out longer-term do you perceive the chessboard as potentially opening up a bit more in terms of what you would consider from a strategic standpoint 50 billion is no longer something you would need to think about? Or is it really not impactful at all to how you're thinking about that three to five or maybe even 10-year strategic plan as it relates to M&A?

John Hairston

Boy, 10 years is a long time and it’s a reasonable question, but what I’d say is nothing has changed in terms of our desires and our priorities for M&A since last quarter. And really the $50 billion threshold change should that happen and I certainly hope it does, its impact is really all over the long-term. We would continue to do the same types of transactions we have been doing, both end market moderate risk financial transactions that are beneficial to evaluation improvements. But as those pile up overtime that $50 billion threshold begins to be meaningful.

So, we understand from our peer banks that are in the 40s that some of the preparation work for that city level begins to hit long before you get to 50. So, we're probably two or three, four transactions away from that becoming more meaningful to us. So, we are not ignoring it. We are paying attention to it. But until we get a little closer as closer maybe to a four handle I wouldn’t say that we are going to change our appetite dramatically. Mike always tells me never say never so I’m saying never, I’m not saying not saying never. It's something would come up and made sense for shareholders and for the company then we would give due consideration, but that’s not where we are spending our time right now.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Christopher Marinac with FIG Partners. Your line is now open.

Christopher Marinac

John and Mike, I wanted to ask a little bit more on the deposit cost question, in comments of earlier. If you were to segment the base between the commercial depositors and the consumer depositors what are the relevant differences on deposit betas? Or perhaps how do you think they will be as the next few quarters play out?

Mike Achary

Chris this is Mike, I’ll start off and then John can certainly add some color. So, I think that the consumer piece really has driven what we saw happen in the first quarter, more so than on the commercial side. So, on the commercial side I do think that the bigger potential there is maybe changes or potential changes and the mix of deposits. We certainly have not seen that happened to any large degree as of yet but I think that that potential is there with the commercial side.

Christopher Marinac

So that would mean that the commercial side sort of catches up to what you saw in the consumer side this quarter is that right?

Mike Achary

Yes, I think so, I think so, and potentially move money out of [BBA] accounts into interest bearing transaction accounts, but again that hasn’t happened as well.

Christopher Marinac

So, Mike would you like to change the mix of commercial versus consumer over time, is that something that you thought about that that we should focus on in the future?

Mike Achary

I’m not saying not at all, we are very happy with the mix of deposits as that we have, so no desired change in the mix at all.

Christopher Marinac

And then a separate question on provision expense outside of what you’ve already mentioned, if you’re a successful at having recoveries in the energy book, does that help influence the provision expense at all in the future?

Mike Achary

Yes, all things equal, it certainly does.

Christopher Marinac

And so, there’s not an anticipation of recoveries in the current guidance, right, so that could be above and beyond with...?

Mike Achary

Yes, we’re not building an assumption that will have a certain level of energy related recoveries and certainly the future guidance or guidance going forward, so the extent that we do is certainly very helpful to the overall provision.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Matt Olney with Stephens. Your line is now open.

Matt Olney

Just want to go back to the EPS guidance, around the consumer finance sale, and the impact of the Capital One transaction, I think you mentioned $0.10 to $0.11 on a combined basis, I was looking for a little bit more than that, any other details you can provide us as far as the main drivers or assumptions you're making in that outlook?

Mike Achary

So we’ve guided folks to expect that between the transactions again, is that the nine to 11, and we’ve also talked a great deal about the impact of the finance company being breakeven to incrementally negative on the consolidated earnings, so we’re looking to kind of break apart that nine to 11, about $0.02 or so maybe as much as $0.03 will come from exiting the consumer finance business and then the balance would be related to the acquisition of the Capital One Trust and asset management business.

Operator

Thank you. And I am showing no further questions. At this time ladies and gentlemen, I would like to apologize for today’s technical issues with the webcast. I would like to mention now that the replay will be available as soon as possible. And at this time, I would like to return the call to Ms. Trisha Carlson.

Trisha Carlson

Thanks, Sondra, and thank you again, I’d like to reiterate, we apologize for any problems with the webcast and we’ll have the replay up there as quick as possible. What was not heard on the webcast by some folks was my forward-looking statement, and John and Mike’s opening comments which were in line with what was in our earnings release and our slide deck and then our first question from Catherine Mealor at KBW. So, again we apologize. I’ll turn it over to John.

John Hairston

Thank you for that and thanks everyone for your -- focusing your attention to our company. Thank you, Sondra for moderating on the call today. You’ll have a great week.

