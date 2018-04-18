TeleTech: Too Much Optimism And Too Little Profit

With earnings negatively correlated with revenue, total expenses almost perfectly correlated with revenue, a yield that doesn't beat the risk-free rate, and a price-implied growth rate north of 1K%, investors should avoid TTEC.

With a P/E of 201 and a forward 1yr P/E of just 15.49, the market is assuming a 1,303% increase in TTEC earnings over the next year. That's too rich.

Earnings matter. That's what the research suggests. And TTEC's sales and earnings are negatively correlated to a point of -0.73.

TeleTech Holdings (TTEC), as per its 10-Q, is "a global customer experience company that designs, builds and operates omnichannel customer experiences on behalf of some of the world's most innovative brands."

Despite growing its revenue to 1.47B, earnings lag lower than they were more than a decade ago. Its valuation is optimistic, with a price-implied earnings growth rate of over 1,303%. Finally, its earnings yield doesn't beat the risk-free rate. Let's get into it.

Earnings

Earnings matter. I know for a lot of readers, earnings take a back seat to revenue. But the evidence suggests that earnings are correlated with stock appreciation, and as such, I believe investors will do well to pay attention to earnings.

Accounting net income represents the "bottom-line" accounting measure of firm performance, and indeed, research links it to positive returns. As Nichols et al. write in the journal Accounting Horizons, earnings impact returns via three links:

1) current period earnings provides information to predict future periods' earnings, which

2) provide information to develop expectations about dividends in future periods, which

3) provide information to determine share value, which represents the present value of expected future dividends.

Indeed, according to Nichols et al., the empirical supports this and suggests that there is a significant relationship between earnings and returns. For example, they find that (emphasis theirs):

the stock returns of the 10 percent of firms with the largest earnings increases outperform the 10 percent of firms with the largest earnings decreases by an average of over 72 percent per year.

The evidence suggests that changes in annual earnings contain substantially more value-relevant information than, for example, changes in annual cash flow from operations, reinforcing "the important consequences of earnings information for share prices, and reveal why capital market participants devote so much time and effort to forecasting earnings."

This brings us to TTEC. TTEC is one of those uniquely situated companies whose sales and earnings, TTM, are significantly correlated - negatively - to a point of -0.73.

TTEC Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Worse, this trend seems to be strengthening. Its total expenses are growing as a percentage of revenue, and are correlated - positively this time! - to a near-perfect point of 0.995.

With growing revenue that is nearly perfectly correlated with total expenses, all while earnings stagnate, we must ask the eternal, all-important question: If growing sales won't lead to increased earnings, what will? It's hard to see how this situation will turn around in upcoming quarters.

TTEC Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Uncertain margins, with a profit margin of just 0.49% and an operating margin slightly better at 8.15%, TTM, highlights the yuuuge uncertainty of TTEC's future profits. That current profit margin means that just 49¢ of every $100 of sales translates into profits. Any slight uptick in expenses might cause a negative profit margin for TTEC investors, netting a loss with each dollar of sales.

Price Optimism

Despite these poor earnings, TTEC is priced optimistically. Research suggests that optimism built into stocks causes lower stock appreciation. An article in the journal Review of Accounting Studies states:

[I]nferior returns to growth stocks are the result of expectational errors about future earnings performance.

These inferior returns are caused by poor returns once investors realize the company has disappointed delivering those optimistic expectations:

LSV (1994) argue that the return differential arises because investors initially have overly optimistic expectations about the future earnings’ prospects of growth stocks, leading to subsequent price declines when these expectations are not met. Our evidence is consistent with LSV’s argument—we show that these price declines are sudden and occur during relatively short periods of time when adverse earnings news is released, confirming that this is an earnings-related phenomenon.

When we look at TTEC's P/E and 1yr forward PE, we find that its P/E is high at 201.88, while its forward 1yr P/E just 15.49. This suggests to me that there is too much optimism built into TTEC's price.

Based on the above numbers, the market is assuming a 1,303% increase in TTEC earnings over the next year. From above, we can see that TTEC's earnings growth has not been very impressive, making this price-implied growth rate far too optimistic, in my opinion. And as the research suggests, optimism in earnings forecasts results in sharp declines when those forecasts are not met.

Conclusion

For investors looking for bottom-line growth that research links to positive stock returns, TTEC may have a difficult time delivering, without some significant operational cutbacks.

TTEC has an earnings yield of just 0.50%, with a dividend yield of 1.68%. Investors would be better off looking for returns in a two-year T-Bill, which is yielding about 2.39%. If an investor can get a higher yield from the risk-free rate, in my opinion, it's not worth taking on the excess risk of low-profit, optimistically priced equities.

With earnings that are negatively correlated with revenue, high total expenses almost perfectly correlated with revenue, a yield that doesn't beat the risk-free rate, and a price-implied growth rate north of 1K%, I recommend that investors stay away from TTEC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.