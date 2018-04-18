Diligent Dividends: The Expeditors International Story

Below I explain the Expeditors business model and why I think these is a great long-term hold.

Investment Thesis

In a globally connected world where consumers expect an array of products at their doorstep with the click of a button, Expeditors International has no shortage of clients seeking a myriad of logistical solutions.

In fact, providing such solutions for clients around the world is what the company does best, although, shareholders would tell you it's the consistent dividend stream. By using a strategic asset-light business model (which I'll discuss below), Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) has been able to consecutively raise its dividend each year since 1994.

For dividend seeking investors with a long-term time horizon, Expeditors deserves a close look.

The Company

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Expeditors International (EXPD) has regional headquarters in London, Dubai, Shanghai, and Singapore in addition to over 300 other locations. The company operates in over 100 countries and 6 continents with an employee count of over 16,000 worldwide.

The company's core services include:

Supply Chain Solutions

Transportation

Customs and Compliance

Warehousing and Distribution

-activities of which led to revenue of $6.92 billion in 2017.

EXPD currently handles:

Annual global airfreight of 800 million kilograms, Annual global ocean freight as a non-vessel operating common carrier "NVOCC" of over 1,000,000 TEUs, and forwarding of over 400,000 TEUs. Additionally, EXPD's ground operations account for the movement of over 900 million kilograms of freight each year.

Expeditors Asset-light Business Model

As a shareholder, the most interesting part of EXPD is the core operational strategy the company has implemented.

Operating as a successful global logistics company, EXPD doesn't actually own one single cargo ship, airplane, or freight truck - all of which come with a litany of costs such as maintenance and insurance expenditures, in addition to a myriad of worldwide operational liability.

So how does EXPD move all that freight?

The company operates as a NVOCC and purchases cargo space in bulk from carriers, and then resells the space in smaller portions at a profit to its customers. This means the company can essentially provide any type of logistical service to a customer without owning a single piece of the infrastructure it takes to accomplish such activities. By doing this, EXPD has positioned itself as the flexible "Johnny-on-the-spot" of the global freight world.

Using EXPD's services, companies of any size can move product all over the world in a cost-effective manner using one freight company. As their goods are being transported by any number of different companies along the global trade routes of land, sea, and air, this makes no difference to the customer as they only see one bill of lading or one air waybill from EXPD.

In short, EXPD offers origin-to-end-consumer logistical solutions to customers across the globe by utilizing the extensive network of shipping vessels, cargo planes, trucks, and rail assets of other companies within the industry.

This bodes well with customers as they don't possess the operational expertise (nor the desire) to organize and execute the global movement of their goods. Instead of dealing with several logistics companies, customs and compliance, or warehousing tasks, the company can focus on their core business operations within their respective industry and use EXPD as a complete supply chain solution.

This asset-light business model is what has allowed EXPD to consistently reward shareholders with steady dividends and dividend raises for the past quarter century. In fact, if this continues through 2019, EXPD will be placed on the coveted Dividend Aristocrats list- which is any S&P 500 company that has consistently raised its dividend for 25 years or longer. As of 2018, there are only 53 of these cash-flow kings in existence. See all 53 here.

Financials

EXPD has continued to improve operational performance on several levels, pushing operating efficiency (operating income as a % of net revenue) to nearly 32% in Q4 of 2017 and above 30% for the full year.

As a buy & hold dividend investor, this type of activity is important as it projects strength and continued cash-flow to shareholders.

Earnings per share increased over 50% to $0.92 for Q4 2017 when compared to the same period previous year- although this does include a net income tax benefit from U.S. tax reform of $0.21. Regardless, the company saw a net revenue increase of 15% to $629 million for the quarter as airfreight tonnage volumes and ocean container volumes increased 6% and 1% respectively.

Additionally, the EXPD continued to repurchase shares in 2017 to the tune of 8.2 million shares of common stock at an average price of $58.16/share, compared to the repurchases of 2016 at 6.7 million shares of common stock at an average price of $50.53/share respectively.

As a dividend investor I prefer payout intervals to be as frequent as reasonably possible, (like one of my favorite stocks does) Expeditors, as seen above, rewards its shareholders on a semi-annual basis. Although with the track record the company has of buy-backs and dividend increases, I really am quite satisfied.

Conclusion

With access to a robust suite of shipping solutions and a strong track record of respecting shareholders, I believe Expeditors International continues to be a great long-term hold.

EXPD's asset-light business model as provided the flexibility to grow and maneuver through tough economic conditions, which has allowed for uninterrupted cash flow to shareholders in the form of rising dividends.

For dividend focused investors with a long-term time horizon, Expeditors International is worth putting on your radar. Additionally, look for the company to join the Dividend Aristocrats in 2019 as it will most likely complete its 25th year of consecutive payout increases.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more about stocks with long-term dividend track records, click here. I also invite you to participate in the discussion below as myself and others enjoy the feedback and individual perspectives. Thank you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXPD, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.