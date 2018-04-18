Why Albemarle Corporation's Outlook Is Still Strong Despite Recent Slump

Over the past five months, stocks in the lithium industry have experienced a dramatic selloff due to the future price uncertainty. This fear has been most notable in the share prices of the "big three" lithium producers: Aldemarle Corporation (ALB), FMC Corp. (FMC), and Sociedad Química y Minera (SQM). However, there are indicators that a selloff of this magnitude was unwarranted. All three companies could make attractive value plays over the next several months. But out of the three, Albemarle Corporation is uniquely positioned to offer the strongest and most reliable returns over the long term.

The primary reason for a decrease in investor confidence in the lithium industry is speculated oversupply. Chile, home to the world's largest lithium reserves, reached a deal with SQM allowing significant production boosts. ALB is also forecasted to triple capital investment toward production over the next year. This has led Morgan Stanley to significantly downgrade lithium price forecasts. It is my opinion that these projections severely underestimate the future rise in demand for lithium and are therefore erroneous. Lithium demand is expected to double over the next 6 years, making oversupply unlikely even if production capacity continues to grow at current rates. However, even if the worst case oversupply projection comes to fruition, ALB remains an attractive play for the following reasons:

Albemarle Corporation's primary advantage is that it is already an industry giant with significant infrastructure in place. Decreased prices due to a global surplus is a major obstacle for up-and-comers, but it is less concerning for established firms. This is especially true for ALB given its significant recent capital expenditure. Capital expenditure in Q3 of 2017 was up 114.8% year over year. In Q4 it was up 135.2% year over year. Most of this recent expenditure was directed toward lithium operations. Having these fixed assets in place is a major advantage with regards to staying profitable in the event of a global price decrease.

Secondly, ALB stands out due to its diversified operations. SQM, the world's top producer, is a much riskier play due to heavy exposure. Lithium accounts for roughly 25% of total revenue for both ALB and SQM. However, it accounts for 55% of SQM's income and only 33% of ALB's. SQM's profitability is heavily reliant on lithium, making it less able to weather industry downturns. ALB, on the other hand, benefits from profitable operations outside of the industry.

Additionally, ALB has beaten consensus earnings estimates for four consecutive quarters by an average of 6%. This, combined with the fact that two thirds of the company's earnings come from chemical sales not related to lithium, indicates healthy and well-rounded business activity. SQM, on the other hand, failed to meet earnings estimates for three of the last four quarters. By most measures, ALB appears more able to succeed in a lithium slump compared to its biggest competitor.

That being said, many believe investors are exaggerating the risk of lithium overproduction. Electric vehicles have driven lithium demand over the past five years, and EV production is not expected to slow. In fact, Wood Mackenzie projects electric vehicle sales will more than quadruple by 2025. As auto manufacturers face pressure to ramp up EV production, they will likely turn to the established "big three" lithium players for long-term supplier contracts.

According to Variant Market Research, the lithium battery market is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 10.6% over the next 7 years. This translates to a doubling of market size by 2024. Even after factoring in supply increases and future price uncertainty, it seems unwise to bet against lithium.

I previously mentioned why diversified profitability makes ALB a safer bet than SQM. But what makes it a more attractive play than the other lithium giant, FMC? It boils down to the fact that FMC isn't really a lithium company. It might be one of the global leaders in lithium production, but lithium only accounts for 8% of FMC's revenue. Additionally, FMC has a considerably smaller market share when compared to the other two giants and it has not invested significantly in production increases. If lithium is the primary motivator for investment, ALB makes more sense.

Finally, over the past five months, ALB stock has dropped roughly 30%. Given the company's aforementioned track record of earnings surprises and diversified profitability, such a selloff seems unwarranted. This is especially true given electric vehicle sale future projections. With the stock so far off its 52-week high, ALB makes for not only an attractive long-term growth play (as highlighted in this article), but a value play as well.

Albemarle Corporation essentially offers a friendly medium between SQM and FMC. The company treats lithium production as a primary focus and has made significant capital investments to remain an industry leader. On the other hand, ALB's diversified operations make it uniquely positioned to weather potential industry downturns. This puts the company in a good place given lithium's projected market growth but uncertain future prices. ALB offers the best risk-reward proposition currently in the industry.

It is worth noting that it is always risky to invest based on a commodity with downtrending price forecasts. There is a very real chance negative projections are correct and ALB decreases in value. Chinese companies have been focused on increasing lithium output, adding another element to over-production risks. While I believe Albemarle Corporation is an attractive play, it still operates in a risky industry with an uncertain future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.