I'm Buying Bristol-Myers Down Near 52-Week Lows

Typically, I feel uncomfortable putting on short-term trades because of the speculative nature of the entry and exit points. However, as I dabble more and more with trading as a subset of my overall portfolio management strategy, I’ve grown comfortable, especially when it comes to certain names. In a perfect world, I’d love to only buy shares when they’re cheap and hold them forever as they climb steadily in a straight line from bottom left to upper right, giving me dividend increases in a perfect stair step pattern year in and year out. Unfortunately, the world isn’t perfect, and I think come companies present more attractive trading opportunities than the old fashioned buy and forget mindset. One such company is Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY).

I’ve had great success trading in and out of this company in the past, primarily on trial results surrounding their flagship immuno-oncology drug, Opdivo. Well, on Monday morning it appeared that history was repeating itself with BMY down ~10% on Opdivo related news and now I’m thinking about putting the BMY trade back on the books. In the past, I bought BMY on initial double digit sell-offs, only to see shares slide lower as time wore on. I learned my lesson, using the “3-day rule” this time around to add shares of BMY, and doing so saved me about a buck per share. Here’s the stock talk I posted regarding my recent BMY purchase:

Obviously I could never have known that I’d be able to buy back the shares I sold a couple of months ago today at a ~19% discount. There was certainly speculation involved; however, the fundamentals were involved as well and I’m happy to see that a combination of speculative market timing and fundamental analysts has given me a wonderful opportunity to continue compounding my wealth. As pointed out in my stock talk, not only did I increase my share count by ~19% with this trade, but my passive income potential as well. Sure, I missed the company’s second quarter dividend because of my time table for these trades, but looking forward, I’m still very satisfied with my income prospects. I plan on holding these shares that I bought in the $52 range until they rise back up above the $60 threshold.

There are several reasons why I like to trade BMY so much. First and foremost, the company pays a reliable dividend yield, meaning that I get paid to wait for my bounce back thesis to play itself out. After its recent sell-off, from ~$70 in late February to ~$52 today, BMY yields more than 3%. This yield is above my portfolio’s overall yield. It’s really nice for me to hold shares of BMY that bolster my income streak while I wait for sentiment to shift back towards the positive (which it historically has).

I view BMY as a trading vehicle more than a core healthcare holding within my DGI portfolio because while the company’s yield is respectable, its dividend growth history is not.

Bristol-Myers has a 9-year consecutive annual dividend increase streak going. A near double digit annual dividend increase streak is nothing to be ashamed about. It shows that management is committed to shareholder returns. Making things better for long-term BMY shareholders is that this streak wasn’t started after a dividend cut, but rather a freeze. My problem isn’t with management’s consistency regarding annual dividend growth; it’s with the consistently low increases that they’ve given investors. As you can see on this F.A.S.T. Graph below, BMY is in the habit of giving investors low single digit dividend increases, and this simply isn’t getting the job done for me when you’re talking about a yield in the 2.5-3% range. If BMY was yielding 5% or more, I’d be satisfied with those 3% annual increases, but with a 2.5% yield, I want to see annual increases in the 7-8% range, at minimum.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

A bit of a bright spot regarding BMY’s potential for much higher dividend growth in the future is the fact that its payout ratio has fallen from nearly 80% in 2014 to 49% based upon forward dividend and earnings projections today (BMY’s forward dividend is $1.60 and analysts expect to see the company earn ~$3.25 in 2018). BMY has posted stellar bottom line growth in recent years, due in large part to the emergence of its oncology portfolio and blockbuster Opdivo. Analysts are expecting double digit EPS growth looking ahead several years as well. Now that the payout ratio is back to a respectable level, I wouldn’t be surprised to see BMY start to give investors dividend raises that are more in-line with EPS growth.

Ultimately, a changing trend in dividend growth will depend on management’s desired direction. Right now, BMY presents investors with an interesting proposition. The company is a large cap name with a reliable dividend yield that reminds me of other big pharma names; however, this company also has a very fast growing oncology portfolio which reminds me more of a high risk/high reward bio-tech. Will BMY continue to focus on R&D and even M&A, bolstering its pipeline as it focused on future growth, or will it be more generous to shareholders, shifting to the core/value side of the spectrum? Only time will tell. Either direction has its pros and cons and I will act accordingly.

These prospects for better dividend growth is why I didn’t sell all of my BMY shares over the last year or so. For those of you who aren’t familiar with my BMY trades, here’s a quick re-cap. In August of 2016 I began building a rather large stake in BMY on a double digit pullback when the Opdivo/Keytruda competition began. I bought at $63.45 on a ~10% pullback initially, thinking I got a pretty good deal, but then watch as BMY shares continued to drift downward. I continued to buy on the slide, at $60.02, $55.73, $49.89, and $49.29. Well, flash forward nearly a year to June 2017, and I began to unload there shares which had appreciated nicely. I sold different lots at $56.00, $64.27, $63.33, and $62.89, from June 2017 to February 2018, locking in strong profits with each sale on top of the dividends I collected during my holding period. I was a bit nervous when I went very overweight BMY on the continued weakness, but conviction in my original thesis and patience paid off, leaving me very pleased with my overall results.

Prior to my recent purchase, my BMY position was underweight, at a 0.5% weighting. Now, BMY represents ~1.5% of my overall portfolio. I used the proceeds from the $62.89 and $63.33 sales to fund this purchase. I still have the cash from the $64.27 purchase on hand and if the stock continues to fall I will happily use those dollars to add to the position, bumping it up to ~2%.

Right now, BMY is trading for ~17.5x ttm earnings (and ~16x forward projections), which is near where it bottomed during its last sell-off. BMY traded as low as $45 in early 2017, representing recent low multiple of ~16.5x ttm earnings, so from a fundamental support standpoint, I have to believe that we’re nearing the lows of this sell-off as well. BMY posted high single digit revenue and EPS growth in 2017, so I don’t expect the current lows to dip quite as far down as the prior lows. I suspect that $48 is about as low as we’ll see the stock go in the short-term (based upon historical fundamental comparisons; $45 x 1.07 = $48.15). If I’m correct, that means that the likely floor beneath the stock is less than 10% from current levels. Considering that the stock has a yield above 3% at the moment, and the potential for 15-20% upside (back towards prior highs), I think this is a pretty attractive risk/reward for a trade.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Now, I’ve focused on the dividend data and the company’s fundamentals rather than the recent trial/scientific data that sparked BMY’s latest sell-off because I can understand the former very well while I have to admit that when it comes to the latter, I have a very rudimentary understanding. I’m not a doctor, a scientist, or any sort of medically inclined professional. With that said, I still invest in the healthcare sector, using past data and analyst expectations as my guide. These men and women are paid good money to have a much better understanding of BMY’s more scientific operations than I could expect to have, and since BMY is a well-known large cap company there are a handful of highly respected firms that cover the stock, allowing me to compare and contrast their findings when forming my own opinion.

Speaking of these analysts/firms, I’ll give a quick breakdown of a few that I frequent. First of all, Morningstar rates BMY a buy with 4/5 stars and a fair value estimate $64/share, representing upside of ~21% from today’s prices. CFRA (formerly S&P Cap IQ) recently updated its 12-month target on BMY due to the recent Opdivo trial results, lowing its 12-month estimate from $76 to $72 (which is 22x 2018 EPS expectations). This 12-month target represents upside of nearly 40%, though it’s worth noting that CFRA’s fair value calculation for BMY is only $39.81, representing downside of more than 20%. I’m not sure what to make of this large divergence between CFRA’s 12-month target and its fair value calculation, but that’s why I look at multiple sources. Yahoo Finance tracks 20 analysts who follow the stock and the current average price target from those 20 men and women is $64.90. Granted, none of them have re-rated the stock since the recent trial results, but even if a handful reduce their price targets, I have a hard time believing that the average analyst price target sinks anywhere near the current $53 share price. Obviously analyst targets aren’t an end all, be all, and every individual investor should do their own due diligence, but the market does factor them into its share prices and I think they’re pointing towards the idea that BMY is undervalued.

And finally, let’s take a look at the recent trial results that sparked this sell-off in the first place. Yet another reason that I’m interested in buying this dip is because I actually viewed BMY’s results as favorable. The way I see it, the market wasn’t pricing in survival rate increases in the 43-45% range. It’s clear that Opdivo/Yervoy combo outclasses chemo. This is great news for cancer patients. However, chemo isn’t BMY’s only competition in the lung cancer space. Merck’s (MRK) Keytruda posted even more impressive results leading many analysts to believe that Merck will continue to take the lion’s share of the very lucrative lung cancer market (Morningstar analysts recently noted that BMY is likely to have a ~20% share in the lung cancer market, which is less than many hoped for a few years back when Opdivo first hit the market). Now, it’s worth noting that these two trials weren’t apples to apples comparisons, with a focus on different potential patient pools, but still Merck’s leadership in the first-line treatment arena is undeniable at this point and this certainly lowers Opdivo’s sales potential significantly. It’s also worth noting that Opdivo isn’t just prescribed in the lung cancer space; this drug has proven itself to be successful against numerous types of cancer and is still viewed as a one of the leading I-O drugs on the market; however, the market pays so much attention to the lung cancer space because of the very large sales that it accounts for annually.

One positive aspect of this is the fact that BMY gets a royalty from Keytruda sales due to a settlement in a patent dispute with Merck regarding Opdivo and Keytruda in early 2017. Bristol-Myers and Ono, which helped develop Opdivo, will receive 6.5% of Keytruda sales up through 2023 and 2.5% of sales during 2024, 2025, and 2026. This royalty will be split 75/25 between BMY and Ono. Sure, these royalty payments essentially drop straight to BMY’s bottom line and will be significant (Keytruda’s sales came in at over $3.8b in 2017 and that number is expected to rise moving forward), but it's still a relatively small consolation prize compared to a majority share of the lung cancer market.

While much of the focus when it comes to both Merck and Bristol-Myers seems to always be on their two big I-O drugs, it’s important to acknowledge that BMY is a well diversified company and while Opdivo likes to steal the show, the company had 6 brands that posted more than $1b in annual sales in 2017. Here’s a snap shot from the company’s Q4 ER, highlighting its “prioritized brands.” As you can see, not only as these sales pools large, but they’re growing nicely as well.



The last and probably most important thing that I consider when buying equity that I don’t necessarily plan on holding for the long-term is whether or not I would be satisfied to hold the shares if the bottom fell out of the market tomorrow and I was stuck with them deep in the red (I don’t like locking in profits). While I have concerns about BMY’s dividend growth prospects, this is a high quality name that I would be content to hold through a bear market should I ever have to. Over the long-term, this name has generated a lot of wealth for its shareholders and I wouldn’t be surprised if this trend was to continue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, MRK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.