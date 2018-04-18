Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/17/18: PDVW, LGCY, OPK, EYEG

Includes: EYEG, LGCY, OPK, PDVW
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/17/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes will wane into mid April, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades will then increase from mid-April into May, and will stay strong into the second week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW);
  • OPKO Health (NYSEMKT:OPK), and;
  • Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • EyeGate Pharm (NASDAQ:EYEG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG);
  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM);
  • Workday (NYSE:WDAY);
  • Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD);
  • Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC);
  • Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK);
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and;
  • H&E Equipment (NASDAQ:HEES).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Ryman Hospitality (NYSE:RHP);
  • National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI);
  • AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), and;
  • Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Silver Lake Group

DIR

Broadcom

AVGO

B

$85,478,488

2

Armistice Capital

BO

Eyegate Pharm

EYEG

B,JB*

$7,480,100

3

Owl Creek Asset Mgt

BO

Pdvwireless

PDVW

B

$2,221,787

4

Hobson Mellody L

DIR

JPMorgan Chase

JPM

B

$1,998,814

5

Baines Creek Capital

BO

Legacy Reserves

LGCY

B

$617,901

6

Reed Colin V

CB,CEO

Ryman Hospitality

RHP

B

$487,291

7

Drosos Virginia

CEO,DIR

Signet Jewelers

SIG

B

$349,905

8

Frost Phillip Md

CEO,CB,BO

Opko Health

OPK

B

$150,950

9

Brooks Douglas H

DIR

Autozone

AZO

B

$98,413

10

Fishel Robert Scott

DIR

Opko Health

OPK

B

$45,100

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Pezold Stacey M

O

Paycom Software

PAYC

AS

$6,449,725

2

Truchard James J

DIR

National Instruments

NATI

AS

$3,417,525

3

Bhusri Aneel

CEO,DIR

Workday

WDAY

AS

$2,977,956

4

Sisco Robynne

PR,CFO

Workday

WDAY

AS

$2,200,053

5

Engquist John

CEO,DIR

H & E Equipment

HEES

AS

$2,196,612

6

Mahony Susan

VP,PR

Lilly Eli

LLY

AS

$1,805,633

7

Bozzini James

COO,VP

Workday

WDAY

AS

$1,744,388

8

Dermetzis Petros

O

Workday

WDAY

S

$1,487,334

9

Graddick Weir Mirian M

VP,HR

Merck & Co

MRK

AS

$1,392,000

10

McDonald John T

CEO,DIR,BO

Upland Software

UPLD

AS

$1,108,832

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDVW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.