Open Square Fund Q1 2018 Commentary (Part 1 Of 2)

We recently updated our oil thesis for 2018 and wanted to share some of our conclusions and thoughts as we begin the year. In the next two articles (this is the first, Part 2 is coming), we'll provide excerpts of our findings and some additional insights. Needless to say . . . we think we're going higher.

You are undoubtedly, unquestionably, and unequivocally wrong, and by “you” we mean the legions of Wall Street analysts and market pundits out there who believe that oil prices will reach $70/barrel and stop. It won’t even be close. You’ve rationalized that because oil inventories are at the 5-year average it means the market is balanced, and you’ve romanticized that technology in the shale patch can be the new Atlas supporting global oil supplies. Both are complete fallacies. You had predicted that inventories would build during these winter months like normal and gradually draw down throughout the year, but the winter build never materialized and in fact inventories fell.

We’ve seen it for two years now, and what started as a vague notion of an impending energy crisis has now been thrown into sharp relief. For years lower for longer has been touted as inextricably linked, but it’s turning out to be antithetical. Lower has historically stifled production and spurred demand, and it’s proving no different amidst today’s cycle. If trends hold, 2018 global inventory draws will outpace last years historic fall and cascade lower.

What’s coming around the corner for energy and energy prices will soon disrupt and then dictate the day’s conversation. What’s neglected will command attention and what’s forsaken will be coveted. The world has failed to invest in long-lead oil development projects and the repercussions of that collective failure is now playing out. We believe the coming energy shortage will result in one of the greatest challenges facing our global economy in the coming years, but also one of the greatest investment opportunities in our lifetimes, and as each day passes that conviction grows.

Simple Truths

Take a look at the global oil “surplus” below. Since our last letter, inventory declines have persisted and because non-US data lags by two months, we’ve again appended the most recent US data to show you the recent trends. At the beginning of the year, nearly all of the world’s oil surplus remained in the US, but by the end of Q1, the surplus has evaporated. With the added US information, we project that when the IEA updates its Q1 global data in May, global oil stocks will almost certainly show the early stages of an inventory shortage.

Here’s our recent snapshot of US crude inventories, which again have now dipped into a deficit compared to the 5-year average. We’ve completely eliminated the excess inventories that’s taken a shale revolution years to accumulate . . . in 12 months.

Notice the blue line? That’s oil prices increasing by over 40% since June as US inventories have dipped below the 5-year average.

None of this happens in a vacuum. Insufficient investments in upstream oil production coupled with synchronized global growth spurred on by lower oil prices have whittled away our global inventory buffer. Once demand recovers post-winter, oil prices will bear the brunt of the global shortsightedness. In other words, we see little to forestall this outcome. The coming oil shortage is akin to how Jeff Bezos describes Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) quarterly results. He states

When somebody . . . congratulates Amazon on a good quarter . . . I say thank you. But what I’m thinking to myself is . . . those quarterly results were actually pretty much fully baked about 3 years ago.

You reap what you sow, and what we’re witnessing today is the result of 2-3 years of underinvestment. Producers are now balking at increasing production in today’s price environment, whether for political reasons (i.e., Russia / Saudi Arabia / OPEC), economic (i.e., Venezuela’s decline or shareholders demanding lower growth and higher returns), or both. Not that it would matter at this stage because the die is cast given the lag between ramping production and final delivery. After last year’s draws, we’re already in a “balanced” market and here on out, we’re in a shortage.

In the first quarter of the year, oil inventories typically build as crude demand falls while refineries undergo maintenance. Refineries then work-off the excess throughout the year as demand recovers. This year, oil inventories drew counter-seasonally, which portends to even stronger inventory draws when refineries come back online. What will this shortage look like in the coming months? The energy research firm HFIR projects this for US crude inventories:

Now forecasts are as much art as science so take the above with a grain of salt, but don’t over-season your dish because the general direction is what’s important. We largely agree because we had previously noted that if our supply/demand models were running true then Q1 inventories would stay flat. They have, which means further draws are assured at this point. The only thing left to answer is the severity of the draws. Lastly, if we extrapolate the US projections above to global inventories, the shortage will be as acute outside of the US.

Okay you say, we get it, yet you’re still wondering why haven't oil stocks inflected given the backdrop of higher oil prices?

Why continue with the thesis if the market doesn't see it or it doesn't care? We'll we'll try and answer those questions in our Part 2.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CDEV, WLL, GXE.TO, CRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.