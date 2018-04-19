Continue To Avoid General Electric Until It's Removed From The Dow 30

Traders not concerned about the fundamentals can study the daily and weekly charts for trade entry guidelines.

Investors should be aware that if GE trades below $10 a share some equity mutual funds will be forced to liquidate.

General Electric has so many uncertainties that a P/E ratio cannot be calculated, and the dividend is far from certain.

General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) is the biggest loser among the 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, but will the stock remain in the Dow 30?

GE has upside potential if the stock pops above its 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and ends the week above its five-week modified moving average also at $14.04.

GE closed Wednesday at $13.66 down 21.7% year to date and is deep into bear market territory 29.5% below its 2018 high of $19.38 set on Jan. 11. The stock is up 7.3% from its March 26 low of $12.73.

GE reports quarterly earnings before the opening bell on Friday, April 20 and analysts expect the company to earn 11 cents a share. This earnings report will be difficult to decipher after the industrial giant recently restated their earnings from 2016 and 2017. New accounting standards are expected to be incorporated in their first quarter results. What will be the status of the 3.4% dividend yield? Will previously stated guidance be reduced once again?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was founded in February 1885 and General Electric was one of the original components. None of the other components going back to this beginning are in the average today. The stock peaked at $60.50 back in August 2000 and bottomed at $5.73 in March 2009. The stock has thus been an underachiever for many years.

GE remains a huge company with several business segments including: Power, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Renewable Energy, Healthcare and Transportation. Here’s my story on GE published on Jan. 23.

One point to consider is that if shares of GE decline below $10 a share some equity mutual funds will be forced to liquidate positions.

Given all the uncertainties looking at the daily and weekly charts are extremely important.

The daily chart for GE

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

GE has been below a ‘death cross’ since March 8, 2017 when the stock closed at $29.80. A ‘death cross’ occurs when the 50-day simple moving average falls below the 200-day simple moving average indicating the lower prices lie ahead.

The stock is below its 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a gap above this level in a positive reaction to earnings targets my quarterly risky level of $16.68 which is the horizontal line.

The Weekly Chart for General Electric

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for General Electric is negative but oversold with the stock below its five-week modified moving average at $14.04. The stock is well below its 200-week simple moving average or ‘reversion to the mean’ at $26.44 last tested during the week of June 23, 2017 when the average was $27.77. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week at 10.99 well below the oversold threshold of 20.00.

Trading Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly value level of $10.36 and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and semiannual risky levels of $16.68 and $24.03, respectively.

A close on Friday above $14.04 will shift the weekly chart to positive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.