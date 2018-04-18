Short Bonds Stand Tall As Investors Eye Stormy Rates And Markets

We haven't had a big storm in the financial markets for almost nine years.

The epic “winter storm” in Northeastern Wisconsin, where I live, is now over. It goes down as the biggest April storm ever for this part of the country. It was an unexpected and uncomfortable experience to say the least, made even worse by my spending February and March in sunny San Diego to escape the winter!

Speaking of big storms, we haven’t had one of meaningful magnitude or duration in the financial markets for almost nine years—according to the National Bureau of Economic Research, who marked the last economic trough in June 2009, we are within weeks of enjoying 107 months of economic expansion, the second longest in history. Are we due?

Stock valuations, measured by the Shiller PE Ratio, are at levels associated with historical peaks in the market. S&P 500 dividend yields are below 2%. Yet, 10-year Treasury yields, despite being higher than at the beginning of the year, remain in a historically low range. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve, after increasing rates three times last year and once already this year, appears to be continuing down a path of more increases.

These conditions--high stock valuations, meager dividend yields, spring-loaded bond yields and an active Federal Reserve raise the ante on volatility. We've already seen some heightened volatility this year as represented by the CBOE Volatility Index. Triggers for greater volatility could come from just about anywhere but may be helped along by income investors, who had previously found stock yields attractive, and supported valuations, losing interest, as well as intermediate-term bond investors, who have had a taste, this year, of what modest interest rate increases can do to their returns -- IEF, the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury ETF, is down over 2% as of this writing.

What's difficult to imagine is both stock and bond prices continuing to rise. What is more likely is stocks and bonds falling in tandem, retracing their rise, or, at minimum, stocks and bonds heading in different directions.

The probability for increased volatility, if not a storm, comes at a time when Fed rate increases have driven short-term rates to levels competitive with stock yields and longer-term bonds. Those concerned about volatility (i.e. a big fall in stocks or increase in longer-term rates/big fall in bond values) now have a reduced penalty for staying on the sidelines.

Two-year Treasuries yield 2.4%; double that of a year ago. Meanwhile, 10-year Treasuries yield 2.8%, about a half percent higher than a year ago driving the 10-year minus two-year yield spreads to lows seen leading up to previous recessions. Meanwhile, the S&P dividend yield stands at 1.9%, below that of bonds.

For investors, especially those that are income-oriented (e.g. retirees), who are rebalancing portfolios or putting cash to work, ultra-competitive short-term rates now offer a respectable waiting room to see how market conditions develop. The penalty, or loss of income, relative to other income alternatives, is now much less than in the recent past.

And as for total return, an investor who reasonably believes that the economy will continue to strengthen, supporting further stock gains, should expect that interest rates will continue to rise with potential for 10-year minus 2-year yield spread widening. In this case, shorter maturity bond prices, which move inversely with the direction of interest rates, will fall less that longer-maturity bonds. Alternatively, an investor who reasonably believes the S&P 500 Index, now priced at nearly twice its long-term average Shiller PE ratio and more expensive than at any time except the internet bubble, will face a much more difficult upside than downside over the near-term, then short-term bonds now provide a reasonable return while waiting for better valuations.

What should investors do?

Review your portfolio’s current stock allocation and consider reducing it back to or below strategic targets.

When rebalancing between stocks and bonds, consider allocating to short-term bonds instead.

Consider the potential benefits of short-term bonds when making any new investments to your portfolio.

