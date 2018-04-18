United Airlines: Fuel Isn't So Spooky Anymore

One of the big takeaways from the early Q1 earnings season for airlines is that the impact of rising fuel costs isn't so spooky anymore. United Airlines (UAL) easily surpassed YoY numbers despite spending 26% more on jet fuel costs, now setting up the airline for a fuel tailwind while the stock trades at a cheap P/E multiple.

Source: United Airlines website

Big Targets

The airline clearly has big earnings growth targets, but one major fear is that rising oil prices will kill momentum in the sector. After all, jet fuel costs are one of the biggest expense items for an airline.

The Q1 results provide a prime example of the new airline industry. United Airlines produced revenue growth of 7.2% over last Q1. The airline was actually able go grow adjusted net income despite absorbing a 26% rise in fuel expense of $405 million.

Source: United Airlines Q1'18 presentation

Oil prices continue to rise in April to multi-year highs, so the airline industry faces more pressure in this quarter. Delta Air Lines (DAL) though brushed off the concerns in their recent earnings call. According to CEO Ed Bastian, oil up at $70/bbl isn't a huge impact anymore:

Well, I don’t view fuel in the $70 range as a big headwind. In fact, it creates a lot more discipline about the business, and we’ve certainly proven the ability to make some very solid returns at this fuel price in the past. If you were to assume the $70 price range were to hold for the balance of the year, I think that would require about 1 point of additional RASM, plus or minus, to cover it.

Whether one is confident on the $12 EPS target for 2020 or not, the $7.75 target for 2018 shouldn't be in such doubt now.

More Tailwinds

While the market obsessed over capacity additions this year, United Airlines continues making progress in improving efficiency. The airline has a multitude of initiatives around revenue management, segmentation, rebanking and loyalty programs that should help boost revenues over the next couple of years to help reach the $12 EPS target.

The best part of the story is that every time the airline spooks the market, United Airlines utilizes free cash flows to repurchase shares on the cheap. The airline announced the repurchase of $747 million worth of shares through April 16. The amount equates to about 4% of the outstanding shares and is comparable to the ongoing 10% net buyback yield.

UAL data by YCharts

United Airlines is actually one of the few stocks where the yield rises along with the stock price. The airline pulled back on buybacks in early 2017 as the stock surged to more than $80, but tax reform for the domestic business and sustainable profits has led United to return aggressively to repurchasing shares. When the airline got aggressive on stock buybacks in mid 2016, the stock eventually doubled in the next year due to the deep value.

Ultimately, the biggest tailwind going forward is stable to lower oil prices. Significantly higher oil prices just don't appear likely, making the end result that Q2 sees peak fuel prices with the path forward likely flat to down. The airline forecast jet fuel prices around $2.20 per gallon. Even with the higher fuel costs, United Airlines forecast a Q2 pre-tax margin of 10%. The airline expects to easily absorb this higher fuel prices.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that United Airlines remains an incredible bargain at $70. The airline has plenty of tailwinds going forward including managing the revenue operations of the business, stock buybacks and lower fuel costs.

The catalysts are too much to ignore United Airlines trading at 9x EPS estimates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.