NetEase: Great Products In An Attractive Market

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is a China-based company which produces its own video games and acts as a third-party distributor for foreign gaming companies. These two activities comprise about 75% of its revenue and about 90% of its gross profit. The rest of its business comes from advertisers on its websites, as well as an email and e-commerce business it operates, all of which are designed to leverage the user base from its gaming community. Under Ding Lei's leadership, NetEase has developed a great track record of creating and developing flagship products that generate long-term and regular revenue streams through the creation of newer versions and expansion packs.

This strategy has led to phenomenal results for the company as revenues have grown ~20 fold and earnings per share ~10 fold over the past 10 years. The company has benefited from having sound leadership and execution through a phenomenal growth period for the Chinese gaming industry. China now represents the largest video gaming market in the world and continues to grow with China's middle class.

NetEase is uniquely positioned to benefit from this growth.

While there's competition among domestic competitors for market share, the duopolistic nature of the domestic market, as well as the highly individualized and branded nature of the products, allows for pricing power to be maintained as the two largest players: Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and NetEase still capture the vast majority of the video gaming revenue in China.

Foreign competitors still find it too difficult to navigate through the politics and markets of China which acts as a competitive advantage for the domestic players that are more adept at catering to the Chinese consumer and have the right political connections. For example, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) signed on to a joint partnership with NetEase in which NetEase modifies and sells Activision games in China and the profits are split between the two parties with some caveats. This agreement is on until January 2020.

Part of the reason why NetEase has been selling off in the past few months is there's a narrative that President Trump's pressuring of China to open up markets to foreign companies will eliminate the need for partnerships like this and will lead to increased foreign competition. I'm not speaking for all industries, but for the gaming industry in particular, this is a fundamental misunderstanding by the market of why foreign companies choose to enter deals like this in China. This was not a partnership that was created to comply with a few items of Chinese legislation. This was done because the Activision leadership team realized two key characteristics of the Chinese market: 1. The Chinese consumer is very different from the Western consumer and games need to be tailored to the cultural norms in China for these brands to be successful (this is part of the value add offered by NetEase in this partnership) and 2. Chinese political leadership requires that large entities have direct channels of communication with government officials and be extremely responsive to changes in regulation. Consequently, Chinese officials prefer dealing with large, China-based entities since this is the type of company that can afford to have direct channels of communication with regulators and be swift in its adherence to updates to gaming regulation, which happen more often than you would think.

The Chinese may do some lip service in opening up certain industries to foreign players, but given how sensitive the Chinese leadership is to censorship and the effects of video games on its people, it is highly unlikely that foreign actors will be given market access in a manner that makes the status quo of partnerships with domestic distributors no longer attractive.

As a result, we are looking at a company with limited competition, high growth potential, a strong leadership team, proven economics and a history of producing attractive returns for shareholders. Let's take a look at the valuation to see if it makes sense as an investment. Even if we take the view that there's little further runway for future growth for the Chinese consumer (a narrative that is difficult to digest when the per capita GDP in China is only ~$8K compared to >$55K in the U.S.), there is still a margin of safety built in, especially if you believe Activision is a company fairly valued at ~50Bn which is where it currently trades. Just take a look at the price to sales ratios and price to earnings ratios over time for the two companies:

Price/Sales 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 TTM ATVI 2.4 4.1 3.4 5.8 4.6 6.9 7.2 NTES 4.3 6.9 7.5 8.5 5.8 5.8 4.4 Price/Earnings 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 TTM ATVI 10.5 17.2 23.4 26.3 31.4 43.3 183 NTES 9.6 14.8 17.2 26.6 19.6 22.8 17.4

One would think the relative shift in valuation over time must have been accompanied by significantly higher relative growth rates for Activision, but it has been the opposite that actually took place:

Revenue Growth Rates 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Cumulative ATVI 2% -6% -4% 6% 42% 6% 48% NTES 12% 12% 27% 95% 67% 40% 631% EPS Growth Rates 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Cumulative ATVI 10% -6% 19% 5% 8% -72% -61% NTES 12% 23% 7% 41% 72% -9% 222%

Over the past five years revenue has grown at an annualized rate of ~40% and EPS at ~30%. Even if these rates are cut in half for the next five years, the company would be able to produce ~$25 in EPS in 2022.

There aren't a lot of companies selling an assortment of flagship products with few barriers to future growth trading at such a reasonable valuation in this market. There's a fundamentally misunderstood narrative around competition in this industry and NetEase presents the opportunity to purchase an ADR with weak analyst coverage and profit from the unwillingness of market participants to understand one of the least talked about and most successful Chinese stocks of the past decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.