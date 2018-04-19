Eleven Biotherapeutics: Incredible Risk/Reward With A Catalyst Approaching

There is zero sell side analyst coverage. The stock has been left for dead. Smart hedge fund investors have recently been buying the stock.

Pivotal data to announced in June. Ahead of this, data from the first 75 patients will be presented at the plenary session of the AUA meeting in May.

Bladder cancer is a c.$1bn commercial opportunity. A 20% penetration suggests c.$200m in revenues and c.$1.2bn in market cap. There is probably upside risk to both pricing and penetration assumptions.

The phase 3 trial is well designed, per the recently published FDA guidelines. In phase 2 trials, efficacy appeared 50% better than the most recently approved agent in bladder cancer.

Eleven Biotherapeutics has one of the greatest risk/reward skews that I have ever seen. A -50%/+2000% stock move appears likely in the next 12 months. Data is imminent (May/June).

Executive Summary and Investment Conclusion

Eleven Biotherapeutics (EBIO) is a $60m small cap biotechnology company with a late stage treatment for bladder cancer. The company will present important phase 3 clinical trial data in May and June, 2018 and if successful, I expect a material rerating in the share price. Bladder Cancer represents a $1bn commercial opportunity so even a 20% market share suggests that the market cap should be >$1bn, which is over 20x the current market cap.

The company was created via a reverse merger, has zero sell side analyst coverage and has been left for dead. However the clinical trial data presented to date is extremely encouraging and the recently announced FDA guidelines on bladder cancer registration trials suggests that the FDA is on board with EBIO's phase 3 trial design. This drug looks likely to get approved in either late 2019 or early 2020.

This is a small cap biotechnology stock with less than half its market cap in cash, therefore in a worst case scenario, where all the pipeline agents fail, the downside is >50% (this downside valuation is essentially driven by the current cash on the balance sheet). That said, the clinical trial data to date is very supportive so with a 50% downside, 20x upside, the stock appears well positioned for those investors with an appetite for risk.

This report will focus on four things:

The company’s background, history and how we got to where we are today – this is important as it explains the valuation disconnect. The company’s lead asset and its commercial opportunity Why there is a desperate need for a new treatment for bladder cancer patients who fail first line therapy. Why I think the company’s lead asset has a very high likelihood of being successful in clinical development and why it will be a commercial success.

Finding asymmetric risk reward opportunities in Biotech

Historically, I have found that investing in a basket of biotech companies that are trading with substantial negative enterprise values relative to their market capitalizations and have drugs in development where the jury is still out has been an attractive strategy. The list of opportunities has dwindled as several have seen the market become more optimistic on their prospects, including Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH), aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE), Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM), Adverum (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN).

Although I will at times invest across a wide basket of biotechs trading with negative enterprise values, I prefer to invest when there is:

At least three years of cash left on the balance sheet at their current burn rate. At least one year of cash burn built into their current valuation before they would be at a positive enterprise value. The drugs at the forefront of their pipeline have never missed their primary endpoint in any study and they have the potential to generate substantial revenues if they are approved.

Frequently, the reason that these opportunities exist is that a prior drug didn't demonstrate statistical significance/missed its primary endpoint and the existing shareholder base sold to move on to the next interesting story. These stocks are usually orphaned until they are able to advance another drug into their pipeline far enough to allow a new story to be told. The key in my view is avoiding companies that lack the capital to advance the next drug in their pipeline or where the management team continues to try to advance the same drug that has already missed its primary endpoint in a way that seems unlikely to lead to different results in the next trial.

How we got to where we are today.

Eleven was formed by Third Rock Ventures and Flagship Ventures in 2010 with the idea of custom designing proteins from scratch to possess certain characteristics, like the ability to carry out a specific action on their specific biological target. The company was named after a reference to the infamous rock mockumentary “This is Spinal Tap,” when one of the band-members talks of an amplifier that can be cranked up to 11, rather than 10.

While the company initially aimed to use its protein drug-designing approach to amass a portfolio of candidates it could develop on its own or with partners, it morphed into an ophthalmic company after it hired biotech veteran Abbie Celniker as its CEO in 2011. Eleven put much of its focus on EBI-005, an eye drop that was supposed to block two types of interleukin-1 receptors that are implicated in the pain and inflammation associated with dry eye disease. Eleven proposed that the dual-action approach could separate EBI-005 from the standard of care for dry eye disease, Allergan’s Restasis.

Then, on May 18, 2015 the company announced that its lead drug, EBI-005, failed both primary endpoints in a Phase 3 trial in moderate to severe dry eye disease. The drug wasn’t any better than a placebo at reducing the pain and inflammation associated with the disease, and flunked all of its secondary goals in the trial as well. Based on the results, Eleven didn’t see an “immediate” path forward for EBI-005 in dry eye disease, and the company turned its attention to conducting a trial in pink eye. The stock dropped 80% on this news release.

Then, on Jan 15, 2016 the company announced that EBI-005 had failed to meet the primary endpoint in a phase III trial for moderate to severe allergic conjunctivitis. The stock dropped a further 80%. As of December 31, 2015, Eleven had approximately $36.1 million of cash and cash equivalents but as a result of the failure of this trial, Eleven was required to fund a cash collateral account with Silicon Valley Bank in an amount equal to approximately $15.1 million, which represented the outstanding amount under its loan agreement. Eleven Biotheapeutics no longer has any debt outstanding.

With the pipeline imploding and limited cash on the balance sheet, management started to look for strategic alternatives. Then on Sept 21, 2016 Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBIO) and Viventia Bio Inc., announced that the two companies and the shareholders of Viventia entered into a definitive share purchase agreement under which Eleven Biotherapeutics agreed to, and simultaneously completed, the acquisition of Viventia. Under the agreement, Eleven purchased all of the outstanding capital stock of Viventia in exchange for the issuance of 4,013,431 newly issued shares of Eleven common stock, which represented approximately 19.9% of the voting power of Eleven as of immediately prior to the issuance of such shares, and the agreement by Eleven to pay to the selling shareholders certain post-closing contingent cash payments upon the achievement of specified milestones and based upon net sales related to Viventia’s lead product candidate, Vicinium.

The company’s pipeline as it stands today is shown below.

Source: Company data

Following the recent raise, in March 2018, the company has a market cap of $65m and cash on balance sheet of $25m. This cash should be sufficient to fund the company through the middle of 2019, well beyond important clinical trial data read outs.

Vicinium may be the first new agent for bladder cancer approved for almost twenty years

Vicinium is EBIO’s lead compound and it is an anti-EpCAM single chain Fv antibody fragment fused to Pseudomonas Exotoxin A to create a potent single protein therapeutic. Targeted therapeutic Proteins are designed to deliver a greater amount of drug to the tumor with deeper penetration and faster systemic elimination. They are also designed to kill a broader array of cancer cells within a targeted tumor and may promote a therapeutic immune response. As a result there is a strong likelihood for the potential synergistic combinations with checkpoint inhibitors and other I/O products. In addition, there is potentially an improved safety profile due to the stable, genetically engineered linkers - product candidates are single protein molecules.

Source: Company website

The opportunity in Bladder Cancer is Huge

Bladder cancer is a serious and common disease. There are about 75,000 new cases per year in the United States resulting in about 16,000 deaths. The majority of patients are older with 75 percent of patients being in the Medicare, over-65 population. However there are still patients in their thirties to fifties, and 15 percent of patients, a large percentage, are over the age of 80. That percentage is growing every year as the population ages.

Interestingly and for really unclear reasons, this is a cancer much more common in men than in women, resulting in the fact that bladder cancer is the fourth most common cancer in men and ranks somewhere between eight and ten in women, and overall is the fifth most common human cancer. The lifetime risk is estimated at 2.4 percent.

Bladder cancer is somewhat unique. Most patients with early disease do not die of their disease but persist with multiple recurrences. That means there is a large pool of patients in the prevalence group estimated to be about nine times that of the incidence, or roughly about 600,000. The other interesting fact about bladder cancer is that it’s the most expensive cancer to treat. Again, patients come in for multiple treatments, multiple resections, and the lifetime cost is estimated at $230,000 per patient. Note that all the figures used in this section have come from reputable websites such as Wikipedia and the AUA (American Urological Association).

How Does Bladder Cancer Develop and Spread?

The bladder wall has many layers, made up of different types of cells. Most bladder cancers start in the urothelium or transitional epithelium. This is the inside lining of the bladder. Transitional cell carcinoma is cancer that forms in the cells of the urothelium.

Bladder cancer gets worse when it grows into or through other layers of the bladder wall. Over time, the cancer may grow outside the bladder into tissues close by. Bladder cancer may spread to lymph nodes nearby and others farther away. The cancer may reach the bones, the lungs, or the liver and other parts of the body. With NMIBC, the tumor will not have spread outside the bladder.

Source: American Urological Association

Tumor Grade

Grading is one of the ways to know if the disease will come back. It also tells us how quickly the cancer may grow and/or spread. Tumors can be low or high grade. High-grade tumor cells are very abnormal, poorly organized and tend to be more serious. They are the most aggressive type.

Tumor Stage

The tumor stage tells how much of the tissue has the cancer. Doctors can tell the grade and stage of bladder cancer by taking a small sample of the tumor. This is called a biopsy. A pathologist in a lab examines the sample under a microscope and determines the grade and stage of the cancer.

The stages of bladder cancer are:

Ta: Tumor on the bladder lining that does not enter any layers of the bladder

Tis: Carcinoma in situ (NYSE:CIS)-A high-grade cancer but "flat" cancer. It looks like a reddish, velvety patch on the bladder lining

T1: Tumor goes through the bladder lining, into the second layer, but does not reach the muscle layer

T2 : Tumor grows into the muscle layer of the bladder

T3: Tumor goes past the muscle layer into tissue surrounding the bladder, usually fat surrounding the bladder

T4: Tumor has spread to nearby structures of the bladder such as the prostate in men or the vagina in females

Bladder cancer is described by how far into the wall of the bladder the cancer has grown (which is the clinical stage). Non-muscle invasive bladder cancers are found in the inner layer cells of the bladder. These cancers do not invade the muscular wall. These tumors are staged from Ta (lowest stage) to T1 (highest stage for NMIBC).

Over half of patients with low-grade Ta cancers will have a tumor recurrence. About 6% will progress to a higher stage. High-grade T1 cancers recur at a rate of about 45% and 17% of these will probably progress to a higher stage.

Once diagnosed, the rates of survival are quite favorable for patients with NMIBC. Survival in high-grade disease ranges from about 70-85% at 10 years and a much higher rate for low-grade disease. However, it is important that the disease is diagnosed early. This helps doctors predict the course of the disease and choose the best treatment to stop it from growing.

Source: American Urological Association

Options and Choices for Treatment

Treatments for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer include:

Cystoscopic resection of the tumor

Intravesical immunotherapy

Intravesical chemotherapy

If these options fail it is not uncommon for the complete removal of the bladder.

BCG is the Current Standard of Care in Early Stage Bladder Cancer.

Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), a live attenuated strain of Mycobacterium bovis, is currently the only agent approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for primary therapy of carcinoma in situ (CIS) of the bladder. BCG supplanted cystectomy as the treatment of choice for CIS in the mid-1980s. BCG therapy also reduces the risk of recurrence, and ongoing maintenance therapy with BCG reduces the risk of progression in patients with high-grade non–muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Bladder cancer is the only cancer in which BCG is commonly used. Other agents have been used in bladder cancer, but none has surpassed the effectiveness of BCG.

For BCG to be effective, all the following criteria should be met:

The patient is immunocompetent

The tumor burden is small

BCG makes direct contact with the tumor

The dose is adequate to incite a reaction

Studies have consistently shown that BCG treatment can eradicate this cancer in 70% of patients with CIS who meet these criteria. To prevent cancer recurrence, long-term maintenance therapy following the induction phase is necessary.

Typically, BCG is administered in either an induction (once weekly for 6 weeks) or maintenance (once weekly for 3 weeks) course. Another 6-week course may be administered if a repeat cystoscopy (see image above) reveals tumor persistence or recurrence. Induction therapy combined with maintenance therapy every 3-6 months for 1-3 years may provide more lasting results. Periodic bladder biopsies are usually necessary to assess response.

The mechanism of action of BCG therapy is incompletely understood. Some early studies purported that an immune response against bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) surface antigens cross-reacted with putative bladder tumor antigens, and this was proposed as the mechanism for the therapeutic effect of BCG; however, multiple subsequent studies refute this claim.

Once in the bladder, the live organisms enter macrophages, where they induce the same type of histologic and immunologic reaction as found in patients with tuberculosis. BCG vaccine also has been shown to have a predilection for entering bladder cancer cells, where the proteins are broken down and fragments are combined with histocompatibility antigens and displayed on the cell surface. This induces a cytokine and direct cell-to-cell cytotoxicity response, which targets these cells for destruction.

The overall response to BCG is limited if the patient is immunosuppressed.

Dal Moro and collegues evaluated the influence of hypertension on the outcome of patients with noninvasive bladder cancer treated with BCG. In both univariate and multivariate analyses of 343 high-risk bladder cancer patients undergoing BCG with a median follow-up of 116 months, hypertension was a statistically significant parameter prognostic for recurrence after BCG treatment. Further study is needed to both evaluate hypertension as a possible prognostic factor to be used in selecting poor-prognosis BC patients as early candidates for surgical treatment.

There is a huge need for another treatment option for patients with bladder cancer

Current standard of care for a patient diagnosed with bladder cancer is BCG, as previously described. At many times during the past several years, there has been a huge shortage of BCG. Currently there are two manufacturers – Merck and Sanofi. Merck manufacture a Tice strain Bacillus Calmette Guerin (BCG) while Sanofi manufacture a Connaught strain BCG. At multiple times during the past several years, both manufacturers have had operational issues in their manufacturing plants involving contamination. Such outages and shortages are described here and here. Indeed, a recent report published in BJU International suggested only 50% of patients receive BCG as recommended in treatment guidelines. Recently Sanofi announced that they are going to terminate the production of BCG and which will leave Merck as the only producer of BCG for the USA.

Vicinium’s commercial opportunity is approximately $1bn, a 20% penetration suggests revenues of $200m are achievable

The initial commercial opportunity is in the 23,700 – 26,860 patients diagnosed annually who have failed BCG treatment and have refused cystectomy. The most recently approved agent was Valstar which was approved in 1998 and is currently priced at $37,000. Assuming a similar price (they might be able to charge more) in this patient population, Vicinium’s commercial potential is approximately $1bn per annum. Assuming a 20% penetration suggests revenues might be around $200m. Biotech stocks usually trade at around 5-10x revenues. Assuming a 6x revenue multiple implies that the market cap potential Eleven Biotherapeutics might reside around $1.2bn or 20 fold the current valuation, once Vicinium has been approved and commercialized.

Vicinium has a strong likelihood of gaining FDA approval in 2020 following presentation of initial data in June 2018

In this section I will explain that:

The phase 3 trial has been well designed The efficacy is likely to be better than that witnessed in the phase 2 trial which was already likely suitable for FDA approval.

The clinical trial data supporting Vicinium is very strong and the drug has completed phase 1 and 2 trials and is currently in a phase 3 trial. Importantly, the FDA recently (February 2018) issued guidance to the industry for the development of drugs and biologics for the treatment of BCG-Unresponsive Nonmuscle Invasive Bladder Cancer. EBIO’s phase 3 trial design appears to be in line with the guidance issued to industry, which is encouraging.

As shown on the company’s website, the phase three trial is single arm, open label trial involving 134 patients.

Source: Company data

Importantly, in the recent guidelines, the FDA has stated that a single arm trial in this group of patients is quite acceptable.

Source: FDA

In addition, the FDA has stated that complete response is also suitable as the primary efficacy endpoint.

Source: FDA

The phase 3 trial will treat patients twice weekly in weeks 1-6 and then once weekly in weeks 7-12. The phase 2 trial had two cohorts with different induction cycles but administered the drug once weekly to all patients. Therefore it is likely that the efficacy witnessed in the phase 3 trial may be better than that witnessed in the phase 2 trial.

Source: Company data

The efficacy data from the Vicinium phase 2 trials is shown below:

Source: Company data

This data compares very well to the last FDA approved agent for bladder cancer. In 1998 Valstar was approved having demonstrated an 18% response rate at 6 months.

Source: Valstar prescribing information

So it appears likely that with a trial designed in accordance with FDA guidance, an improved dosing regimen in the phase 3 trial versus the phase 2 trial, and efficacy in the phase two trial that was superior to the most recently approved agent, Vicinium has a high likelihood of gaining approval.

Data coming very soon, FDA approval is likely in late 2019 or early 2020.

On March 12, 2018 the company issued a press release stating that they had completed enrollment in the VISTA study. This means that the three month data will be available shortly after June 12, 2018 and the company is likely to present data during the second half of June. The primary endpoint is a twelve month endpoint which will likely be announced in late March 2019.

Ahead of the three month data being announced in late June, the company has been asked to present the data from the first 75 patients of the VISTA trial at the plenary session of the American Urological Association Annual meeting on May 21, 2018. While it is possible that the trial is a complete failure, for an interim analysis to be used in the plenary session, suggests that this data is very impressive. In my opinion, it is likely that expectations for EBIO will start to rise substantially after the presentation of the data in May. This company is likely a $1bn + company once Vicinium is approved and commercialized and it is likely that the stock will start to move to reflect this in late May.

The stock also has zero sell side coverage. As soon as investment banks realize that this is likely a real company with a real drug, we will likely start to see sell side coverage and this will also likely make the stock investible to a larger group of investors and this will also likely help the share price. Following the small raise in early March 2018, the company is capitalized through 2019 however it is likely that the company will want to raise additional funds at some stage during 2018.

The Upside and the Downside

As with all small cap biotech stocks, the upside and the downside scenarios are fairly extreme. Therefore this investment is only appropriate for investors with a suitable risk appetite.

The downside is fairly easy to calculate. The company has approximately $25m of cash on the balance sheet , equivalent to approximately 57 cents per share. Assuming all clinical trials fail, this should be assumed to be the floor value which is approximately 60% below the current share price. Of course, broken biotech companies regularly trade below cash, and this cash will be spent during the next 18 months so the downside could be even greater.

The upside is harder to calculate as it involves pricing assumptions and market share assumptions which are difficult to forecast when the phase 3 trial hasn't been completed. As previously discussed, the initial commercial opportunity is in the 23,700 – 26,860 patients diagnosed annually who have failed BCG treatment and have refused cystectomy. The most recently approved agent was Valstar which was approved in 1998 and is currently priced at $37,000. If we assume a similar price (they might be able to charge more) in this patient population, Vicinium’s commercial potential is approximately $1bn per annum. Assuming a 20% penetration suggests revenues might be around $200m. Biotech stocks usually trade at around 5-10x revenues. Assuming a 6x revenue multiple implies that the market cap potential Eleven Biotherapeutics might reside around $1.2bn or 20 fold the current valuation, once Vicinium has been approved and commercialized. I would argue that there are upside risks to both the pricing assumptions and the penetration assumptions

Disclosure: I am/we are long EBIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.