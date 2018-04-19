GW Pharmaceuticals Obtains Favorable Confidence From FDA Briefing Documents

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) is gearing up for a possible FDA approval for its drug Epidiolex, which is being used to treat seizures in patients associated with two rare forms of epilepsy. The briefing documents have been released, and they paint a rosy picture for a potential positive outcome. These documents came a few days before an advisory committee is set to review the drug. With positive language in the briefing documents, I believe that the advisory committee should go well. In addition, I believe that the FDA will welcome Epidiolex and approve this drug for these patients.

Potential FDA Approval

The FDA is set to review GW Pharmaceuticals drug Epidiolex treating patients with seizures due to two rare forms of epilepsy. These rare diseases are Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) and Dravet syndrome (DS). The FDA mentioned that it liked the risk-benefit profile of the drug. There was a concern, however, about the risk to liver damage associated with those patients who take it. This is a valid concern, but the briefing documents mention that it is highly likely that all a Doctor would have to do is monitor liver enzyme levels. Even then, it was noted that the liver issues that may occur as a result of treatment with Epidiolex could be resolved with other conventional methods. Why do I believe that it stands a good chance at being recommended by a panel, and ultimately approved by the FDA? That's because despite the potential liver issues, the drug works extremely well.

Phase 3 Data

The approval is based on phase 3 studies that were done in a placebo-controlled environment. Two phase 3 trials were performed in patients with LGS. In the first trial, it was shown that patients treated with Epidiolex reduced seizures by 44% compared to 22% in the placebo group. For the second study in patients with LGS, treatment with Epidiolex reduced seizures by 50% compared to only 15% in the placebo group. Things looked good in patients with Dravet Syndrome as well. In that phase 3 study, treatment with Epidiolex reduced convulsive seizures per month from 12.4 to 5.9 seizures. On the other hand, the placebo group wasn't really effective at all. The placebo group reduced monthly seizures from 14.9 to 14.1. Based on all this evaluable data, GW Pharmaceuticals filed its rolling NDA to the FDA back in October of 2017. I believe that the FDA will approve Epidiolex. That's because, despite the drug being derived from the cannabis plant, it only uses the CBD portion associated with it. That's an important thing to note, because CBD doesn't have the side effects associated with the marijuana plant itself. In other words, there is no THC in Epidiolex that causes the high sensation experienced by marijuana.

Financials

GW Pharmaceuticals had cash and cash equivalents of $559.2 million as of December 31, 2017. That means the company's cash is in good shape, and I don't foresee any near-term dilution. In addition, the company generated revenue for its quarter ending December 31, 2017, of $7.7 million. The situation with respect to the financials could change if and when GW Pharmaceuticals does receive FDA approval for Epidiolex. It will have enough cash for an initial launch, but could possibly need to raise additional funds to pay for the remaining pipeline.

Conclusion

GW Pharmaceuticals has a good shot at FDA approval. I believe that the liver toxicity issue can be resolved by medical professionals. As the briefing documents have indicated as long as patients liver enzymes are appropriately monitored, it should not be a big issue. The two biggest risks with the stock now involve the adcom meeting and the FDA decision. These are two very risky binary events. It's possible that the committee members could change their votes and take issues with the liver problems associated with taking Epidiolex. In that case, a negative advisory committee meeting could tank the stock significantly. However, I believe that the vote will come out positive. As I noted above, Epidiolex has been able to greatly reduce seizures associated with epilepsy by a wide margin over placebo. After the advisory committee, the FDA will ultimately decide whether or not Epidiolex will be approved. The FDA will heavily weigh on what the voting outcome from the advisory committee turns out to be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.