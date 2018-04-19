Reader Inquiry: Is Recent Weakness In Sangamo Therapeutics A Buying Opportunity?

While the company is definitely an M&A candidate, prospects are excellent (and upside much greater) if they continue along as an independent enterprise.

The valuation for the firm appears very reasonable considering the depth of their pipeline and de-risking that´s occurred as a result of progress in the clinic and partnering.

Shares have risen by over 350% in the past year, but they've pulled back by over 25% from their 52-week high.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) have risen by over 350% in the past year on the heels of significant progress for their pipeline and key collaborations inked with well-established partners.

Their four technology platforms operate in the areas of gene therapy, gene editing, cell therapy and gene regulation. The rise in the stock price in part has been due to the progression of endeavors across these areas, the firm's increased cash position and substantial derisking as drug candidates progress into the clinic.

Chart

Figure 1: SGMO daily advanced chart (source: Finviz)

Figure 2: SGMO 15 min chart (source: Finviz)

Sometimes looking at the chart across multiple time frames provides a measure of clarity. It looks like after the stock ran up substantially to the 52-week high, it didn't take much time for it to correct and pull back substantially. In fact, the stock is now off its 52-week high by about 25% (more than just a slight correction). Temporary support has been found at the $18 level, and in the coming weeks it will be important to see if that level holds.

Reader Inquiry

In the marketplace service ROTY (Runners of the Year), we did well in taking advantage of the pessimism in the gene therapy space to scoop up certain stocks of companies I thought were poised to capitalize with near- to medium-term catalysts coming up. Stocks that were part of this theme were trading weakly due to the clinical hold for Solid BioSciences (SLDB) and the associated safety concerns, but it was a case of the baby (or several babies) being thrown out with the bathwater as the drugs for these other firms hadn´t flashed red flags in the clinic as of yet.

In Live Chat and via private message several readers have asked me about Sangamo Therapeutics, as they know I'm a fan of the space(s) in which the firm is operating and believe their multiple platforms to be poised to create value for shareholders and patients.

Figure 3: Diversified pipeline with wholly-owned and partnered assets (source: Q4 slides)

I´m sorry to say this one popped up in my scans in the $11 range last year, but for whatever reason I passed it over. I´m looking forward to taking another look at it and how they´ve been progressing.

Recent Developments

The recent acquisition of AveXis (AVXS) for $8.7 billion does hint at value here, and the firm would be a more palatable acquisition target considering its current $1.69 billion valuation (and substantial cash position of over $400 million following the upfront payment from their most recent collaboration).

A couple weeks ago the company announced publication of data from a preclinical murine study showcasing their in vivo genome editing program for Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II. Results provided proof of concept for development of drug candidate SB-913, which is currently being evaluated in teh phase 1/2 CHAMPIONS clinical trial in up to nine adult males with MPS II. The data represents yet another validation of their ZFN genome editing tech (delivered through IV via AAV6 vectors) and the drug candidate, which is poised to disrupt the playing field considering it would allow for a single-treatment solution.

In late February management again demonstrated their competence and intention to continue executing on a well-thought out gameplan, this time inking an agreement with Gilead (GILD) company Kite. The global partnership will make use of the smaller firm´s zinc finger nuclease tech to develop next-generation ex vivo cell therapies in oncology. Gilead is paying Sangamo $150 million upfront and up to $3.01 billion in potential milestones (across 10 or more product candidates) in addition to tiered royalties on future sales if product candidates cross the regulatory finish line to commercialization. The fact that Gilead opted for Sangamo adds more evidence and weight to the thesis that their gene editing platform could potentially be best in class.

In early February the company announced an $11 million grant from the National Institutes of Health for a study of gene-edited T cells designed to eradicate persistent HIV infection in patients receiving anti-retroviral therapy. Current treatments fail to completely cure infected patients due to persistence of a latent HIV virus population which re-emerges to reestablish the infection if treatment is halted.

Another source of validation occurred in January when the company announced jointly with partner Pfizer (PFE) a collaboration to develop a gene therapy to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal lobar degeneration linked to mutations of the C9ORF72 gene. The smaller partner received $12 million upfront and is eligible for up to $150 million in milestone payments plus tiered royalties on net sales. Keep in mind that these two had already teamed up in the form of a global collaboration and license agreement for gene therapy products for Hemophilia A, which entailed upfront payment of $70 million and up to $475 million in milestones plus tiered double-digit royalties on net sales.

Other Information

Cash and equivalents of $245 million was reported for the fourth quarter, which does not include the $150 million upfront payment as part of the collaboration with Gilead. Fourth quarter net loss rose 36% to $13.1 million, while total operating expenses rose 42% to $26.8 million.

It should be noted that significant institutional holders include Blackrock, FMR, Baker Brothers, Wasatch Advisors and others. A history of insider selling (scroll to the bottom of the link provided) is a factor to take into account as well, although I note that after the stock's strong rise it would make sense for insiders to take advantage to take some risk off the table and free up capital for other endeavors.

The main catalyst going forward will be preliminary data across their lead programs (MPS I, MPS II, Hemophilia A). Their hemophilia B open label phase 1/2 study shouldn't be too long in getting underway and ST-400 for beta thalassemia should see its first patient enrolled by the middle of the year. IND filings for ST-920 in Fabry disease and Bioverativ-partnered BIVV-003 for sickle cell disease should be submitted later in the year.

It's also possible that the recent decline has to do with the company's disclosure that a senior executive's email was hacked for a period of 11 weeks, in which sensitive information and other private material could have been compromised.

Final Thoughts

In the end, this one has likely seen as a sufficient pullback and I wouldn´t be surprised to see things turning around shortly. At the same time, it's important for those who initiate pilot positions to await technical confirmation and continued strength to confirm the rebound.

While I won't be adding this one to the ROTY Contenders list as of yet, I will be keeping a close eye on their progress in the clinic. The next few quarters will be an exciting period as preliminary data significantly impacts the investing thesis here. Long time readers know that I tend to be overly conservative and like to see at least some data in the clinic before entering positions, but I look forward to Sangamo bulls putting forward their case of why this one merits a pilot purchase.

Dilution in the near term is unlikely considering recent collaborations and they cash they bring in (not to mention the possibility of future partnerships considering management´s track record of shrewd negotiating). Competition from several firms (including Editas Medicine (EDIT), Cellectis (CLLS), CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), Intellia Therapeutics (OTC:NTEL), Homology Medicines (FIXX) and others) should also be closely monitored as their lead drug candidates enter the clinic in the near to medium term. Other risk factors include the fallout regarding the hacking incident mentioned above, disappointing data in the clinic, clinical setbacks and potential safety signals.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.