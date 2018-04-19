Do Annuities Have A Place In Your Portfolio?

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome MoneyMachine as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

For the twenty years ending 12/31/2015, the S&P 500 Index averaged 9.85% a year. The average equity fund investor earned a market return of only 5.19%, according to research by Dalbar Inc. Why is this? Investor behavior is illogical and often based on emotion. This does not lead to wise long-term investing decisions. Study after study shows that when the stock market goes up, investors put more money in it. And when it goes down, they pull money out. Buy high, sell low. They would have been much better off just sticking their money in an index fund and their heads in the sand.

But now the market is back to near record highs and bond yields are rising. According to the Shiller P/E Ratio history, the market is sporting a P/E of 31.4, a little higher than the 30 registered just before the great depression started in 1929. Nobody wants to see another one of those, 2000-2002, or 2008. Where can you put your hard-earned money and keep it safe? No one would dream of not insuring their home, so why wouldn’t we insure our nest egg?

Putting some of your money in an annuity is one way to do that. There are five different categories of annuities, each with different jargon and rules making them difficult to evaluate and compare. If you do a google search on annuities you will find Immediate-Income Annuities, Deferred-Income Annuities, Annuities for Tax-Deferred Investing, Fixed-Indexed Annuities with an Income Guarantee and Variable Annuities with Income Guarantee. Each serves a different purpose. Trying to figure them all out can be mind-boggling.

Here are some of the issues you will need to understand. Surrender charges, first-year bonus, credit method, bonus credit, spreads, caps, fixed interest, participation rate, step-ups, raises, death benefits, payout methods, riders, fees, contract value vs protected value, payout rate schedule, penalty-free withdrawals, index types, safety of company (ratings: S&P, A.M. Best, Fitch). No wonder many people just avoid them!

The good news is that once you take the time to figure out one of them, learning about new ones becomes much easier and faster. I turned 56 in April and hope to retire in about 5 years. For most of my adult life I’ve been trading stocks and options but now realize I need to start transitioning to safer investments. I’ve been sinking a lot of time into researching annuities and high-yield investments.

You’ve probably gotten those free dinner invitations from financial advisors pitching their products. The theme is usually similar. Principal protection, tax-free growth, and guaranteed income for life. With two huge market meltdowns within 10 years of each other, the public is rightly scared of being fully invested in stocks, especially just before they might want to start pulling income, or selling to put into safer investments. Another multi-year meltdown just before you stop working, like 2000-2002, could spell disaster for your retirement dreams. That is the dreaded so-called “sequence risk.” According to Pew Research, roughly 10,000 Baby Boomers will turn 65 today, and about 10,000 more will cross that threshold every day for the next 11 years. No wonder there is a big demand for products that guarantee no losses.

Are they worth considering? For this article, I am looking only at the Fixed-Indexed Annuities, which is what most of the dinner advisors are pitching. I dove into some of the details of three of them – American Equity Bonus Gold, Athene Ascent 10 Bonus 2.0, and the Allianz 222.

In summary, the American Equity Gold provides a 10% first-year bonus and a guaranteed 6% compounded increase in your income base for 10 years. But it has a very high 17 year surrender period, a 1% fee, and scores the lowest on total lifetime payout. The Athene Ascent 10 Bonus 2.0 provides a 15% first-year bonus and a guaranteed 10% simple increase in your income base for 10 years. It has a 10 year surrender period, a 1% fee, and comes in second place for total lifetime payout. The Allianz 222 provides a 20% first-year bonus, no fees, but no guaranteed increase in your income base. But it has a "raise" feature that increases your income in retirement and statistically proves to have the highest lifetime payout. All three annuities guarantee no losses in down years.

American Equity Bonus Gold

American Equity is the number three fixed indexed annuity provider. They have over half-a-million contract owners and hold $48B in assets. They have an A- (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best and an A- (Strong) rating from S&P. The Gold product is currently paying a first year bonus of 10%.

There is an important concept to understand here. Fixed-Indexed Annuities have two buckets. One bucket holds your real money. This bucket is called different things by different companies – “Contract Value,” “Account Value,” “Accumulation Value,” “Surrender Value,” etc. If you die, your beneficiary receives the money in this bucket. If you pull your money out, you get the value of this bucket less fees. If there are fees being paid for riders, the money is coming out of this bucket. For this article, I’ll call this bucket “C” for Contract Value or CashBal.

The other bucket is the one that your lifetime income will be based on. Again, this bucket has different names depending on the company – “Pension Value,” “Protected Income Value,” “Income Account Value (IAV),” etc. I will call this bucket “I” for Income value. It can be difficult to determine which bucket money is going into and out of so read the fine print carefully.

American Equity Gold pays the 10% first-year bonus to your “C” bucket and to your “I” bucket. Every year thereafter the “I” bucket increases by 6% (compounded) for up to 10 years, or whenever you start your lifetime income payouts. The “C” bucket increases by a much smaller “Minimum Guaranteed Interest Rate (MGIR),” something like 1.5% if you choose the fixed income crediting method. The years before you begin lifetime income payouts is called the “Accumulation Period.” The guaranteed 6% increase is a benefit you pay for called the “Lifetime Income Benefit Rider (LIBR).” The 0.9% fee for this comes out of your “C” bucket.

Most people really don’t have to worry too much about having their money locked up for a long time. These plans allow you to take up to 10% out per year penalty free. If you do though, both the “C” and “I” buckets will be reduced by the amount you take out. Additionally, you might not receive any interest credit for that year so be sure and ask first.

If it’s IRA money your pulling out, of course you will be subject to the usual IRS taxes and penalties if you are younger than 59 ½. American Equity Gold has a very long surrender schedule. If you cash out after 1 year you will have to forfeit a whopping 20%. That number gradually diminishes to zero by year 17. You really need to be sure you're going to leave this money in for the lifetime income.

For those concerned about entering a nursing home, there is another option called “LIBR with Wellbeing Benefit” for getting paid more in that event for a modest increase in the fee to 1%

There is also a third option, called “LIBR with Indexing Income” to have your “C” bucket increase by some percentage of a market index, rather than a fixed MGIR. If that index loses money in any given year, both bucket values stay the same. In years where there is a gain, the gain will be multiplied by some “Multiplier” (participation rate) value and added to the “I” bucket. The Multiplier that they choose changes every year. The advisor assumed a market gain of 8% per year and a 50% participation rate, resulting in a 4% growth rate, less the 1% rider fee.

If, on the day before income payments are to begin, you are lucky enough to have your “C” bucket’s value be higher than your “I” bucket’s value, the “I” bucket will be increased to equal the “C” bucket’s value. That is called a “step-up.”

The yearly amount of the lifetime income you will receive depends on your age, whether you are a male or female, and whether you want to be paid over your lifetime or both your lifetime and your spouse’s lifetime (Joint). Women live longer than men by around 5 years on average so their payout is less. American Equity Gold payouts increase for every year you wait to begin withdrawals. That is nice because some companies make you wait multiple years until the next bracket payout. The amount you collect is equal to the value of your “I” bucket multiplied by the payout factor. American Equity Gold’s payout factors are shown in the table below.

American Equity Bonus Gold payout factors - from their brochure

Athene Ascent 10 Bonus 2.0

While the advisor was pitching the American Equity Gold to me, I did a quick google search on the best-indexed annuities and found a Barron’s article showing the Athene Ascent 10 Bonus 2.0 as #1. I asked him to compare and contrast the two. Here’s what he found out.

The Athene is currently paying a 15% first-year bonus which, like the American Equity Gold, increases both buckets. Unlike Gold’s 6% compounded return over 10 years being added to bucket “I,” it offers a 10% simple increase for the first 10, reducing to 5% for the second 10. After 20 years, you must start withdrawing your lifetime income. It has a 10 year surrender period.

Bucket “C” can increase in ways very similar to American Equity Gold and he modeled it using the same “50% participation rate” method.

Allianz 222

An advisor for a second dinner we attended told us about the Allianz 222 Annuity. Allianz (OTCPK:AZSEY) is the third biggest insurance company and the biggest provider of annuities. The 222 has been around a while but recently It changed its “I” bucket multiplier to 50%.

Unlike the other two annuities, no fees are taken from bucket “C.” During the accumulation period, you have a choice of a fixed 1.7% interest or a percentage of an index to increase your “C” bucket. But the indexes you can choose from are less fruitful than the standard market indexes. Instead, you can only choose from a short list of “blended” indexes, such as the Barclay’s U.S. Dynamic Balance Index II which roughly corresponds currently to a 60/40 split between stocks and bonds. They have the authority to adjust the mix as they see fit. In fact, they must have guessed right in 2017 since it equaled the S&P 500’s 22%.

The changing nature makes it hard to model, but I took a SWAG anyway. The way I figured is that if you can get a good chunk of the market return while never taking a loss, then it should likely be best to use the Spread crediting method, not the Cap. That way you can best capitalize on years where the market provides a big return, like in 2009 and 2017.

Unlike the other two annuities, the advisor for this one was able to come up with a solid value of 3.2% for the current spread. This means that your “C” bucket will be credited with whatever the index makes, less 3.2%. With a 50% bonus, the amount credited to your “I” account can be quite substantial.

Since there is very little historical data on the current blended indexes, I was forced to guestimate. Last year (2017) my wife’s IRA was similarly invested in a blended fund and it returned 10% while the S&P 500 returned about 20%. Therefore, I assumed blended indexes would roughly return half of the standard indexes. Furthermore, I had data on the DJIA going back to 1916, or 102 years. I decided to model the expected return of the blended index as half of the DJIA. The fact that the index made as much as the S&P 500 last year gives me more confidence that using only half of the DJIA return should be conservative.

The chart below shows the DJIA plot overlaid with plots of the Allianz 222 with different crediting methods. If you choose the fixed income method, your bucket “C” will grow by 3.5% (orange line). With the 50% bonus your “I” bucket will grow by 4.88% (gray line). If my assumptions of the blended index returning half of the DJIA are correct, your “C” bucket will grow as shown by the yellow line. Throw on the 50% bonus and your “I” bucket beats the DJIA as shown by the green line with never a loss!

Chart created by the author in excel - green line assumes 50% return of the DJIA, less 3.2% spread+ 50% bonus, but with never a down year as guaranteed by the annuity

The following chart shows the same strategies plotted over the last 17 years to cover the periods 2000-2002 and 2008 which saw horrible market meltdowns. The big losses are shown in the DJIA while the Allianz 222 happily avoids them during those periods. The data ends on March 29, 2018. Note that the DJIA still wins over this period but not by much. You get to sleep well at night with the Allianz 222 knowing there is no risk to your principal and that you will win in the long term.

Chart created by the author in excel - green line assumes 50% return of the DJIA, less 3.2% spread + 50% bonus, but with never a down year as guaranteed by the annuity

Another big advantage that the Allianz 222 has over the other annuities is the “Raise” concept. This means that when you choose to begin taking lifetime withdrawals, you are not stuck at that income level. You can get a “raise” depending on how the index performs the previous year. This helps guard against that nasty 2-3% inflation rate and provides more income for those big medical premiums later in life.

Speaking of old age, if you enter a “qualified” nursing home your income will double for up to 5 years. After 5 years, it goes back to the normal payout. There is no fee for this bonus benefit. The average stay in a “qualified” nursing home, one where you need help with "the activities of daily living" (ADLs), is 835 days before you die.

The Bottom Line

What does all this mean for the amount of income you can expect to receive in retirement and total payouts over your lifetime? I was seriously thinking of signing up for the Athene annuity at the time because I really liked that guaranteed 10% simple crediting method. I wanted to understand the probability of the Allianz 222 spread method beating it consistently, since it was clear that the fixed income crediting method certainly would not.

I decided to do a Monte Carlo simulation using the 102 years of DJIA data. Monte Carlo simulations can be used to tackle a range of problems in virtually every field such as finance, engineering, supply chain, and science. It is a technique used to understand the impact of risk and uncertainty in prediction and forecasting models. According to Investopedia, Monte Carlo simulations are named after the gambling hot spot in Monaco, since chance and random outcomes are central to the modeling technique, much as they are to games like roulette, dice, and slot machines. The technique was first developed by Stanislaw Ulam, a mathematician who worked on the Manhattan Project.

I used Excel to choose 40 values from the list of 102 annual returns at random and noted the results. Actually, I used only 101 since I threw out a 79% return that occurred in 1915 to be conservative. Then I rolled the dice 1000 times to get the following distribution. While the Athene annuity produced a total payout of about $836K for the 40 years prior to my 95th birthday, the Allianz 222 spread method returned an average of $1.67M (median of $1.58M), some $751K (90%) higher! And it produced a higher return roughly 98% of the time, some of them by a very substantial margin. I like those odds!

Chart created by the author in Excel - shows a histogram of 1000 randomly generated Allianz 222 returns based on real DJIA returns over 102 years

Now I’m not saying to go throw all your money into this one investment. But I would say it could be a good chunk of your portfolio, along with stocks, bonds, REITs, MLPs, Preferred’s, CEFs, ETFs, and cash. How to allocate all those will be the subject of a future research project.

Here is a table which shows the income thrown off by these three funds. Also shown is what bonds (or other high-income funds) would have to produce to equal the total payout of the Allianz 222 Spread strategy of $1.67M. It shows bonds would have to return 6.38% consistently every year without a loss, an unlikely outcome in my opinion.

Spreadsheet created by the author - shows total payout of three annuities over 40 years - and what bonds would have to return to equal the highest

The initial principal contribution to CashBal (“C” bucket) is $273K. first-year bonuses are applied resulting in starting balances of $273K, $314K, $300K, and $328K for bonds, Athene, American Equity Gold, and Allianz, respectively. 3% (4% less 1% fee) is contributed to CashBal every year for Athene and Gold. Athene Pension value increases by 10% simple, Gold by 6% compounded. After 10 years Athene credit reduces to 5%, Gold reduces to 1.5%. Income is taken (less than 10%) to meet expenses in all accounts during accumulation period but after the expected retirement age of 61. After 10 years, begin taking lifetime income in Allianz of $27,357 (5% of 547138). After 20 years, Athene takes lifetime income of $27,702 (5.5% of 503675), Gold takes $17,189 (5.7% of 301563). Lifetime payout of bonds, Athene, American Equity, and Allianz is $1.67M, $836K, $625K, and $1.67M, respectively.

Note that even though Athene has about the same “I” bucket than Allianz, the raise feature of Allianz causes the income to increase significantly as the years progress, producing a much higher total payout.

Risks

Probably the biggest risk is the fact that Allianz has the option to change the spread value every year. It says in the contract “it will never be higher than 12%.” When I questioned the advisor about it, she said, “if that ever happens the world has gone to hell and we have a lot bigger problems to deal with.”

Another risk is that the indexes do worse than what I modeled – 50% of the DJIA. You might also be unlucky enough to get one of the returns lower than the Athene, which statistically happens approximately 2% of the time.

Another risk is that the insurance company cannot meet its obligations. You will always see a statement such as this - "guarantees are backed by the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company." In my mind, this is not a big risk. According to the dinner advisors, no insurance company has ever gone bankrupt. During the great depression there was a run on banks due to concerns they did not have enough reserves to cover withdrawals. There were no such runs on insurance companies. They have extra stringent rules forced on them by the government for protecting their assets. In addition, they pay a fee to the state which is used to insure investments in annuities. Here in Colorado, we are insured up to $300,000.

