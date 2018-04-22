The Nest Egg Portfolio: OCI Is About To Complete Its Capacity Expansion

OCI appears to be on the right track to start deleveraging its balance sheet. The underlying cash flows are incredibly strong.

The call option on Flow Traders ended up in the money, and the proceeds covered the purchase of more BT Group and Vodafone stock.

Introduction

It has been almost two months since the previous edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio was published. That’s fine, as this definitely wasn’t meant to be a "trading portfolio", but some positions have changed due to option expirations and dividend payments. Time for an update!

Portfolio update

Does OCI still deserve to be part of this portfolio?

It has been a while since I provided an update on fertilizer company OCI (OTC:OCINF, OTCQX:OCINY), and that’s entirely because the company doesn’t provide many updates throughout the year on top of the (mandatory) financial updates. As a reminder, OCI has aggressively evolved over the past 10 years and is now one of the larger players in the world in the nitrogen and methanol production. Once the second methanol line in the Netherlands opens (later this year), OCI will be the 5th-largest methanol producer in the world, whilst it is the 4th-largest nitrogen producer (based on a 100% ownership of the plants).

(Source: Company Presentation)

I have now finally had the time to look at the company’s annual results, which were published in March, and the annual report which was filed later. Earlier this week, I already took a closer look at competitor CF Industries (NYSE:CF), as that fertilizer giant also seems to have turned a corner.

As expected, 2017 was already much better than 2016. The capex was much lower than in the previous years, but this doesn’t mean OCI has already reached the top of its abilities: the new plant in Iowa only declared commercial production towards the end of 2017 and contributed just a few months to the consolidated entity. Let’s take a look at the numbers.

The revenue increased by more than 15% to $2.25 billion, and the gross profit increased by almost 50% to $320 million. Despite this, the operating profit was actually lower than last year, as OCI reported a one-time $353 million income in its financial statements. That’s why the net loss of $103 million in FY 2017 definitely isn’t representative of what’s really happening at the company.

(Source: Annual Report)

Fortunately, OCI has provided a table wherein it shows an adjusted EBITDA result for both 2016 and 2017. Once you take all adjustments into consideration, its EBITDA actually increased by a stunning 36% to $634 million.

(Source: Press Release)

And again, this includes just a few months of the new Iowa fertilizer plant. On a full-year basis, the new plant will contribute $201 million in EBITDA per year, and this will easily push the EBITDA towards the $800 million level (OCI uses $827 million as pro forma EBITDA, I’m rounding it down), keeping everything else equal. This means the net debt/EBITDA result will indeed remain high at approximately 5.5 (using a net debt position of $4.4 billion), but there are two additional important components here.

First of all, the brand-new Natgasoline plant will start producing methanol in the current quarter after the two partners invested a total of $1.8 billion. The company seems to be pretty certain it won’t have to pay any income taxes for the time being, as it will benefit from an accelerated depreciation schedule and existing NOLs. This could indicate there will immediately be some cash available that could be streamed up to the two 50/50 partners. The total amount of available cash will depend on the interest payments and the scheduled debt repayments, but I think it’s not unreasonable to expect $100-150 million to be "streamed up" to OCI in 2018. Including the stronger commodity prices, the EBITDA will very likely reach the $1 billion level in 2019.

On top of that, the new methanol line in the Netherlands should be ready in the final quarter of this year. This will add approximately 475,000 tonnes of methanol to the production profile. Considering the methanol price FOB Rotterdam is trading at approximately $420/tonne, OCI’s revenue will increase by an additional $200 million per year.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Taking everything into consideration, my EBITDA target for 2020 would be $1.1-1.2 billion, barren unforeseen circumstances. This means the net debt/EBITDA level would still be high, but as the cash flows are only getting stronger, net debt by the end of 2020 should be substantially lower than where it is today. Let’s have a look.

OCI reported an operating cash flow of $182 million, but this included a $40 million working capital impact and a $29 million tax payment (whereas no tax will be due over FY 2017). On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was $251 million (again, this included a bunch of non-recurring items) which was most definitely sufficient to cover the $147 million in capital expenditures.

(Source: Company Annual Report)

2018 capex will be a bit higher, as OCI is refurbishing the second production line at its methanol plant in the Netherlands, and this will push the capex to $250-300 million. This is a one-time event, as the company has confirmed the sustaining capex from 2019 on will be just $150-200 million per year.

But let’s do the exercise with an anticipated EBITDA of $1 billion in 2019 (this assumes full production at the Iowa Fertilizer company, an $80 million contribution from the second methanol line and a $100 million contribution from Natgasoline). The depreciation rate will be approximately $400 million per year (at least), and with a $225 million interest bill, the total taxable income would be approximately $375 million. The Dutch corporate tax rate is 25%, but let’s round the total tax up to $100 million.

This results in the following equation: EBITDA – Tax – Interest – sustaining capex = free cash flow. Inserting our parameters results in $1000 million - $100 million - $225 million - $175 million = $500 million. I will be the first one to admit this is a very rough calculation, but it will be more reliable than using the 2017 operating cash flow as a starting point.

Considering OCI isn’t paying a dividend, the entire free cash flow will be used to reduce the net debt, and I think it’s realistic to assume a 2020 year-end net debt of just $3 billion. This would result in a leverage ratio of just 2.5-2.7 (which continues to decrease). The free cash flows could also be positively impacted by lower interest payments (as $300 million worth of Iowa Fertilizer loans will be due by 2019, whilst a $466 million convertible debenture has just been repurchased). Repaying these loans would save the company approximately $30 million per year, although the recently announced bond offerings (maturing in 2023) indicate the interest expenses won’t immediately decrease.

Long story short, I am expecting OCI to generate $500 million in free cash flow in 2019. Using the appropriate exchange rates, that’s approximately 400 million EUR per year, or 1.9 EUR per share. And I don’t think I have been overly optimistic, as I based my calculations on a $1 billion EBITDA, which shouldn’t be too difficult to reach. Should OCI indeed generate $1.1-1.2 billion in EBITDA in 2020, I would be expecting an annual free cash flow of $600 million (480 million EUR) per year (2.28 EUR per share).

Other additions/removals

A bunch of options expired in February and in March, and some were "in the money". This is an overview of the "forced" purchases and sales:

Two put options expired worthless in March: the Coca Cola Enterprises (NYSE:CCE) option and the Flow Traders Put 18 option (OTC:FLTDF) expired way out of the money, so we were able to pocket the 0.75 and 1.40 EUR option premiums. The call option on Flow Traders did expire in the money, and 100 shares were sold at 29 EUR each, for a net cash inflow of 2,897 EUR.

The Put options on Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) and BT Group (NYSE:BT) expired in the money, and this resulted in a total payment of 2552 EUR. The Orange Belgium (OTC:MBSRF, OTC:MBSRY) put 18 also expired in the money, and I paid 1803 EUR for 100 shares.

The total impact of the option exercises is +231 EUR, as the proceeds from selling Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) and Flow Traders covered the purchase cost of the three telecom companies.

I am adding Bpost (OTC:BPOSF, OTCPK:BPOSY) after its disappointing performance since the FY 2017 results were released. I am adding 150 shares at 18.34 EUR (April 18th, intraday) to the portfolio. Total cash outflow for this transaction: 2,771 EUR.

I’m not writing any more put options for now, but could write another put option on ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), should the April put option expire worthless (and it’s pretty likely that will indeed be the case). Talking about MT: when I sold the stock at 30.30 EUR/share in January, there were quite a few comments from readers who didn’t understand why I was selling. But sometimes it’s a good idea to take profits off the table, especially when your short-term target price has been reached.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

I stand by my call, and as you can see on the previous image, MT share price has dipped to less than 25 EUR/share just two months after selling the stock in the NEPO. This doesn’t mean I didn’t (and don’t) like MT anymore; I would just like to buy it at the right price, and that was the main reason why I wrote the Put 26 expiring in April for an option premium of 0.77 EUR.

I would probably be interested in writing a similar option in the next few weeks. To be continued!

The options on Klépierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) and Endesa (OTCPK:ELEZF, OTCPK:ELEZY) will probably also expire worthless, and the Nest Egg Portfolio can pocket all the option premiums. I have recently published an article on Klépierre and its financial results, which you can read here. (Note: Non-members of ESCI might see the Seeking Alpha paywall.)

Incoming dividends

Please let me know if I accidentally forgot to take other dividend payments into consideration!

The Portfolio Performance (using April 13th closing prices as benchmark)

In the next image, you can see the total value of the stock positions (91,294 EUR and the net cash position as of April 13th). This does not include the incoming dividends since February, nor the positions initiated/added last week.

The total value of the portfolio + cash was 103,573 EUR, for a total return of 3.6% (including transaction expenses and dividend withholding taxes). And keep in mind, the dividend season still has to start in Europe. Unlike its American counterparts, most European companies only pay a dividend once or twice per year.

The current portfolio + updates

This portfolio overview includes the incoming cash dividends and incorporates the purchase of an additional 150 shares of Bpost.

Conclusion

The dividend season for European companies is coming close (most European companies pay a dividend just once or twice per year, with the majority of companies paying the annual dividend in April/May). This should result in an additional cash inflow in the portfolio, which will be deployed when opportunities arise. Adding Bpost is a prudent move (I think), as the acquisition of Radial will be digested over time (albeit at a slower rate than Bpost originally anticipated).

The coverage ratio of the written puts remains very acceptable and will reach the 100% again, should the April put options expire worthless.

