Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Looks Interesting, Appeal Improves

I believe that SMG is looking more appealing at levels in the low eighties, yet wait for shares to hit the low seventies before pulling the buy trigger.

The deal looks interesting, yet the "Challenges in California" make that some investors doubt the deal, which comes alongside a profit warning as well.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) announced a sizeable acquisition as it is acquiring Sunlight Supply Inc. The deal was more or less combined with a profit warning on the back of the cold weather delaying the crucial lawn and spring season. As such, one cannot automatically attribute the 3% fall in the shares, or $150 million in actual dollar terms, to the announced deal.

While I must say that I am appealed to the lagging share price performance in combination with solid earnings power and strong brands, I am hesitant to buy into the dip yet. This caution is based on the high pro-forma leverage position and company-specific risks related to the Controls business, although I recognise the fair earnings multiples and quality brands as well.

As a result, I am waiting for shares to dip further towards the $70 mark before looking to initiate a position on the back of the solid earnings power at those levels, deleveraging efforts over time, and benefits from the Sunlight deal materialising.

Adding Sunlight

SMG has reached an agreement to acquire Sunlight Supply, getting further exposure to hydroponic products. With the deal, SMG's subsidiary The Hawthorne will obtain a direct distribution model to over 1,800 hydroponic retail customers across the US.

SMG is valuing the acquired assets at $450 million, which comes in at 1 times sales of $460 million and translates into an 8.2 times EBITDA multiple based on projected EBITDA of $55 million. The vast majority of the deal tag is comprised out of cash, complemented by a $25 million stock component.

Note that subsidiary Hawthorne generated sales of $290 million last year, which makes that pro-forma sales from these similar businesses should come in at $750 million at first sight. However, 20% of Sunlight's sales come from distributing Hawthorne products, as the double counting makes that pro-forma sales are really just seen at $600 million, combined with recent softness at Hawthorne, thereby complicating the picture quite a bit.

The deal will be dilutive to earnings at first. In the current fiscal year, dilution is seen at $0.30-0.40 per share based on non-GAAP accounting, driven by the timing, amortisation charges, deal costs and incurred interest. Alongside the deal, the company will launch a cost savings plan to reduce costs at Hawthorne by $35 million, as these improvements should boost adjusted earnings by $0.60-0.80 per share. The aggressive restructuring of Hawthorne should allow for operating profits of $120 million for these two businesses combined, representing margins of 17-18% by the end of the fiscal year of 2020.

While the headline numbers of the deal look appealing, reality is that pro-forma sales will not increase as much as there is some "double-counting" going on, by combining two (previously) independent companies. Furthermore, SMG is seeing near-term earnings per share dilution, leverage ratios will jump to 4 times (or even a bit higher) as the company furthermore issued a profit warning for the second quarter (to be released on May 1).

The latter is driven in particular by weakness in the Hawthorne segment, which is expected to see a 30% drop in sales year-on-year driven by changed regulatory conditions in California.

Premium Supplier, Premium Valuation

SMG is essentially a collection of premium brands, which allow consumers to keep their lawns and gardens at large in good shape. The company furthermore supplies consumers with products needed to grow their own food, controls such as its famous roundup brand, creates easier integration as well as through the hydroponics business, used for own food production as well as production of cannabis.

Despite the fact that the company is the undisputed leader within the wider category, the actual financial performance of the business has been disappointing, as investors appear not to be too happy with the Hawthorne deal (with the benefit of hindsight). The company was a $3.0 billion business in 2008 as sales only come in at $2.7 billion on a trailing basis. This 10% decline has been "matched" with a similar percentage decline in the share count, implying that revenues per share have been completely flat over the past decade.

What has happened is that operating margins have expanded from levels around 10% to levels in the mid-teens in recent years. This margin expansion has improved earnings power a lot, yet real growth in terms of top-line sales (especially corrected for inflation) has been absent.

The company grew 2017 sales to $2.64 billion as it reported very healthy operating earnings of $433 million, for margins of 16% on those sales, not even accounting for $29 million in equity income from unconsolidated entities. The company reported net earnings of $218 million (including a loss from discontinued operations) for earnings of $3.33 per share, or $3.68 per share if discontinued operations are not included.

As these margins appear reasonable, the valuation was and remains quite rich especially as shares were trading above the $100 mark at the start of the year. Even after falling to $83 in the wake of the acquisition and profit warning, shares still trade at 22-23 times earnings from continued operations based on the 2017 results. Even worse, the company ended the latest quarter with $1.73 billion in net debt, which based on $560 million in EBITDA yields a 3.1 times leverage ratio. Net debt will jump to more than $2.15 billion in the wake of the deal, confirming that leverage ratios will indeed jump to 4 times or more after factoring in some recent weakness.

Not Very Enthusiastic

As mentioned above, SMG has literally gone nowhere in terms of sales per share over the past decade. While the company has increased margins in an impressive way, the resulting earnings per share improvement has been relatively limited, if you ask me. Despite the relatively modest improvement, shares have risen from $40 before the crisis, and a low of $20 during the crisis, to a +$100 valuation last year. Ever since, shares have fallen back to levels in the low $80s, levels last seen in 2016.

Assuming that margins of 18% might be sustainable going forward and sales could recover to $3 billion, operating earnings of $550 million might be within reach if management executes well. A net debt load of $2.1 billion and near 5% cost of debt, reflective of higher rates, could yield pre-tax earnings of $450 million, or let's say $350 million after taxes. As the share count has shrunk to little less than 58 million shares in the latest quarter, earnings could come in at $6 per share, thereby warranting the +$100 valuation at the start of the year.

Problematic is that 18% margins and the sales number might be a bit optimistic, as we should not forget that the business is 4 times leveraged and is very seasonal as well. A 15% average margin (representative of current margins) on a $3 billion sales number yields roughly $4.50-5.00 per share in earnings power, for a more realistic 16-18 times multiple. That sounds appealing for a collection of strong brands, although we have to recognise the disappointing growth path of these brands in recent years and the above average leverage situation, of course.

We furthermore have to note that the seasonality hits the company in a bad way in 2018, creating near-term headwinds just as leverage is creeping up.

Not Buying The Dip Yet

Let me put it this way. I like SMG as it owns a big chunk of a gradually growing market and while it is somewhat volatile, SMG has great brands and a dominant position. There are some things not to like as well including disappointing revenue per share growth performance over the recent decade, as well as environmental risks related to its Controls business and high current leverage. Even with average margins of 15%, valuation multiples look reasonable at 16-18 times, yet this is less impressive if we account for past performance and current debt.

These reasons make that I am not blindly buying the most recent 25% dip, as leverage is high, a past deal is disappointing, recent buybacks appear ill-timed and the current crucial spring season appears to be very late, driven by the cold to a great extent.

Pegging average earnings power indeed at $4.50-5.00, I would be willing to pay a market multiple if the business would not be that leveraged and not be so cyclical. Being more comfortable pegging a 15 times multiple to this business based on average earnings potential, I would be waiting for shares to fall towards the $70 mark before slowly buying into the shares. That being said, company-specific risks (environmental risks) make that I would not likely initiate a large "full" position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.