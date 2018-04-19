Choose Your Own Adventure

On Tuesday, in what turned out to be a pretty popular little note, I talked a bit about the return of volatility, whether it's sustainable and, if it is, whether it's likely to remain largely confined to U.S. equities (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Spoiler alert for anyone who hasn't read that linked piece: no one can answer those questions with any degree of certainty. As usual, all we can do is look at history, incorporate what we know about any factors that may make the most recent experience unique (and there's no shortage of factors to document in that regard) and try to draw some conclusions.

Additionally, we need to know something about the various narratives that are driving markets and that are part of what makes the current environment so difficult to trade. The narratives are hopelessly convoluted, and it's not always clear whether the decision makers who are ostensibly supposed to have a firm grasp on things have a better idea about the appropriate course for policy (be it economic, foreign or monetary) than the rest of us.

All of the above was underscored on Tuesday by former trader turned Bloomberg columnist Richard Breslow, who began his daily missive as follows:

For all the much anticipated fun of having volatility back, it has proven to be a really tricky time to trade. It isn’t that this is the bad kind instead of the good. Which is a sort of euphemism for not really having a handle on what is going on. But, frankly, no one can be faulted for looking at this environment and struggling to keep up with the narrative thread.

Richard goes on to advise against "trying to shoehorn a coherent and all- encompassing explanation of current price action."

That's probably good advice, but then again, sometimes there's a certain utility in understanding that when competing narratives and a generalized sense of uncertainty on multiple fronts conspire to create an overarching sense of confusion, that confusion itself becomes the narrative. Confusion is synonymous with uncertainty, and as the old adage goes, the market hates uncertainty.

That, in a nutshell, is what I was trying to convey on Tuesday in the post linked here at the outset, and I think, assuming the "noisy status quo" that transforms dissensus into volatility selling has indeed become a bit too noisy for comfort, it's a fair (if overly simplistic) assessment.

And look, there's no shortage of evidence to support whatever narrative you want to push. Although I'm reasonably sure Ben doesn't like being associated with the "pushing" of narratives, he makes a pretty good case for another inflation "surprise" being in the cards in a recent piece appropriately called "The Narrative Giveth and The Narrative Taketh Away." Here's an excerpt:

Is there a positive growth narrative? Well, there WAS... not just in the U.S. but everywhere in the world, and it went under the heading of “synchronized global growth”. With the tax cut passed in December, you could absolutely make the case that we were off to the growth races, and that was, in fact, THE narrative behind the amazing January for markets.



Two negative narratives have derailed all this - Inflation and Trade War. The first strikes at the “real” aspect of real economic growth. The second strikes at the absolute or nominal level of that growth.

This is just another way of saying that "Goldilocks" (the combination of synchronous global growth and still-subdued inflation that permits market participants to simultaneously harbor a positive outlook about the global economy while telling themselves central banks will be in no rush to normalize policy) may be under siege. Generally speaking, the inflation scare that rocked markets in February has abated, but Ben contends "the inflation narrative will surge again," and he's got a characteristically trenchant argument to back that contention up (you can read it for yourself in the post linked above).

As for the growth narrative, well, the economic data has rolled over recently in a major way. Here's BofAML with a quick breakdown:

Since growth expectations in January (tax cut, Europe is back etc.) were so high, they have unsurprisingly not been met. Economic surprises have collapsed in Europe (weather?), dropped in the US, EMs and Asia. The net breadth of economic leading indicators (rising versus falling) in the OECD countries and non-member economies have also dropped from 50 percent to zero in the past eight months.





Again, if "Goldilocks" is your narrative and that narrative was, as is widely accepted, underpinning the low volatility regime that characterized 2017, well then it's reasonable to suggest that at least when it comes to equities, volatility may reset sustainably higher unless we see the economic data turn around. Incidentally, here's a chart I didn't show you on this platform yesterday, but which I'm going to show you now because it demonstrates just how much things have changed:

(Source: Goldman)

Let that sink in for a minute. In every quarter of 2017, realized volatility was in the bottom quartile of the past 25 years, while Q1 of 2018 was in the top quartile over the same period. Here's Goldman explaining what they think comes next based on trends in volatility:

While the macro backdrop tends to condition vol regimes, regime shifts have often been difficult to pin on macro alone. Especially since the Great Moderation, vol has often disconnected and led macro, in part due to the unwind of financial imbalances. Longer expansions and thus longer periods of low volatility since the 1990s increase the risk of higher volatility in the medium term, as they can result in financial and market imbalances. We think there is an increased risk that volatility starts to disconnect again from fundamentals owing to the decline in liquidity across markets.

That's a reference to the notion that a variety of factors related to market structure have conspired to create a dearth of liquidity. You can read more about that here, but suffice to say there are questions about whether liquidity will be there when everyone needs it.

Ok, but assuming macro does continue to, as Goldman puts it, "condition" volatility regimes, the growth/inflation narrative matters. And on Wednesday, Nomura's Charlie McElligott was out with the flip side of the narrative outlined above, delivering it via his usual ad hoc style. Here are some excerpts:

Perception of “growth scare” evidenced over the past month (disappointing global growth / outright BAD EU data) now seeing a nascent ‘calming’ / sentiment pivot back to expectations for “mean-reversion” HIGHER in economic surprises.



Last week’s US inflation data shows strong PPI trend and YoY core CPI above 2% (but not “too hot” either), along with this week’s US Retail Sales and IP beats (plus inline Chinese GDP and better Retail Sales) acts to ‘cool’ recent slowdown fears.



Resumption of US inflation (and broad) U.S. data confidence / stabilization = again “pricing-in” a more aggressive Fed.



Thus, the powerful yield curve flattening of the past two weeks extends, as the front-end continues to sell-off against both foreign and domestic RM drive long-end buying (lots of cash which still needs yield), wrecking the recently popular tactical macro steepener trade. Thus, as yield curves have resumed their violent flattening, cross-asset vol & term structure too is being smoked.





If you ask me, that's pushing it in terms of trying to come up with a reason why stocks have "melted up" this week, but whether or not you're buying what Charlie is selling there isn't really the point. The point, rather, is that in some ways it's the flip side of the narrative outlined above, and the fact that smart people are arguing both sides of the coin on a daily basis suggests that the effort to decipher things and ascribe causality where there might not be any underscores the "choose your own adventure" character this market has recently taken on.

One thing I would note about that last passage in the excerpts from Charlie is that it at least partially echoes the following assessment, pulled from some commentary penned by Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic and circulated among clients earlier this week:

With rates near 3%, international asset managers are happy to receive the US long rates and pay in local currencies. In addition, pension funds who have been rebalancing their portfolios are most likely to deploy their considerable cash at the long end of the curve, staying away from the short end as the Fed continues to hike. Bonds will be indirect beneficiaries of any adverse market conditions. With any signs of turbulence in equities, cross asset players and asset managers are likely to abandon equities and flock to fixed income. This will become reinforcing as it remains bearish for vol and supportive for lower risk premia and therefore, increasing the appeal for the long end of the curve. On one side, the long end is stabilized by the flows, and on the other, the Fed is putting an effort to bring shocks to the front end of the curve. Both forces are cooperating and in that process the front end shocks are attenuated as they propagate along the curve.

So that's basically the argument for suppressed rates volatility, and McElligott also gives you the flip side to another argument I made in Tuesday's piece about systematic flows. Here's what I said in the post linked here at the outset:

Clearly, the blowup of the short VIX ETPs in early February played a role in making the U.S. experience unique and the forced de-risking by systematic strategies (think: CTAs and risk parity) that unfolded in early February made things worse. While the wipeout of the ETPs essentially cleared the deck in terms of those products' ability to turbocharge a volatility spike, it's not clear that some of the strategies that were caught up in the subsequent deleveraging have rebuilt their positions.

Now here's McElligott talking about those positions being rebuilt as momentum shifts:

This multi-day index-level “gap higher” is critical, because it has again drawn-in the systematic community as an incremental buyer after turning seller over the past month. Per Nomura Quant Strategy’s CTA model, SPX exposure has gone from 33% up to 42% “long” over the past week. And there is more ammo from here, as a close above the 2718 level would see an additional +$13.5B of SPX buying, getting them to +54.5% “long”:

I know that sounds technical - and it is, by definition - but think about it conceptually. It's the same thing JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic said after the February selloff when CTAs and risk parity were forced to unload some $200 billion in equity exposure after the above-consensus AHE print in the January jobs report triggered a rout, which was then exacerbated by the implosion of the short VIX ETPs the following Monday. Eventually, these systematic strats get pulled back in and the programmatic, rules-based offer turns into a bid. That was part of Kolanovic's buy-the-dip call following the February selloff, and it's what McElligott is talking about above.

Needless to say, if the systematic crowd starts to lever up again, that would help suppress volatility in the same type of self-feeding dynamic that led Kolanovic to warn of "quantitative exuberance" late last year.

So, if you were looking for the counterpoint to my Tuesday piece, which essentially presented an argument for why cross-asset volatility could rise going forward, there it is, laid out for you in more detail than you probably cared to be subjected to.

Coming full circle, though, this is indicative of the extent to which this has become a market where, thanks to the competing headlines, manic news cycle and the creeping suspicion that policymakers of all stripes know even less than we do, you can pretty much write your own narratives and, should you decide to trade on those narratives, choose your own P/L adventure.

