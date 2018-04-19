A 'Red Line' For Your Investments

By Jerry Wagner

Syria is back in the news, and that brings talk of the "red line" back into the national conversation. It was in the summer of 2013 that U.S. President Obama tossed out the phrase in reference to the Syrian government's use of chemical weapons on its own citizens. Cross it, he told Syrian President Assad, and there would be hell to pay.

Throughout the summer of 2013, the national discourse revolved around the question of "would he or wouldn't he?" Would Assad use the weapons, or would he not? Would President Obama follow through with his fighting words or not?

For the financial markets, such uncertainty sent financial markets lower. The S&P 500 lost 4% in the month of August alone. Bonds fell and gold rallied.

President Obama ultimately blinked, but after a summer of dithering and the August losses, he worked out a deal with the Russians in which they would guarantee Assad's destruction of all of the chemical weapons in Syria and their future non-production. Markets rallied.

Last April, Syria and its use of chemical weapons were once again in the news. The new U.S. president acted decisively when the red line was crossed and sent a limited response to Assad in the form of cruise missiles on the airfield that delivered the chemical bombs. After a down day that established a new low, the stock market responded positively - a 4% dip in the market was again erased, and the market went on to establish new highs.

It's interesting, isn't it? Two different presidential actions from two different presidents in response to essentially the same stimulus, and the result in the market was the same.

Of course, these two events were not that different as far as the financial markets were concerned. Both presidential actions, as opposite as they appeared, actually accomplished the same thing. They had the appearance of doing something, and they removed the uncertainty of the situation.

Financial markets hate uncertainty. This usually raises its head in the form of headline news that proclaims some new hostile event. Until it is somehow dealt with, the markets are in turmoil. Once something is done, however, the uncertainty level falls and the markets go back to reflecting what is happening to the economy. Normalcy prevails.

The last week has seen a third act of the Syrian drama. Our president responded to last week's uncertainty by again doing something: he, along with allies France and Great Britain, doubled down on his response of a year earlier. Stocks seemed to have responded positively once again. Will new highs follow?

What's the role of the "red line" in all this? Its crossing gives the markets a way to measure whether something needs to be done. In the first case, its crossing was followed by uncertainty and losses until a response was established. In the latter two cases, something immediately occurred, removing the uncertainty and restoring normalcy sooner.

Market update

There is at least one red line that has not been crossed. As the following chart of the S&P 500 Index demonstrates, the red downtrend line from the June 26 market top has not been breached. If, and when, this critical red line is broken, it will be a strong signal that the downturn is over and that an assault on new highs will be forthcoming.

The S&P's gain of 2% last week moved us nearer such a breakout, but the Index continues to fall short of the mark. On the other hand, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has nudged into its own downward-trending line and appears poised to shatter the red barrier.

Of course, there have been many reasons why stocks have faltered since the top in January. Political uncertainty, Syria, and upward rate pressure by the Federal Reserve have all contributed.

Technically, the market had moved into long-term overbought territory. Investors were overconfident, and that rarely ends well. For example, the American Association of Individual Investors finally moved their measure of bullish sentiment close to the 60% mark just before year end. This was the first time the measure went above 50% in over three years! A month later, the present downturn began.

As the downturn began, the bellwether 50-day moving average line was quickly breached, and stocks fell lower still into market correction territory (down at least 10%). Volatility increased substantially, as shown in the following chart.

At least five times since the market top, the 200-day moving average line has resisted the assault of the bears, repelling them and causing a short-term bounce higher every time. As we once again rebound, we feel grateful for the support but fearful as we approach the downtrend line. Will it stop the advance as it has in the past? Will we even be able to cross the 50-day moving average line this time to the upside?

We have seen weakness in the economic reports that led us higher last year. Both the Small Business and University of Michigan Confidence Indexes registered unexpectedly lower readings last week - although more reports were rated positive than negative last week.

Still, the Bespoke Economic Indicator Diffusion Index, which measures the number of positive surprise economic reports, peaked above 20 after positive readings for more than 100 days. It is now heading lower. After hitting such heights in the past, the S&P 500 has advanced about 7% on average, but once it moves below zero, a return of the downtrend in stock prices has usually been in the offing.

Despite this downturn in positive surprises, it is important to note that those indicators that have a good record of calling an economic recession have still not begun to signal such an occurrence. We have been showcasing these for some time. The following chart illustrates the number of weekly unemployment claims. Its upturn has an excellent history of providing forewarning of recessions. At the present time, there is no sign of a significant upturn.

There seems to be a great deal of faith that the earnings reporting season that kicked off Friday may set the stock market back into rally mode. The positive sentiment over what should be a great earnings season, given the effect of the tax-reduction act, has been so pervasive that the contrarian in me is concerned.

Fortunately, while expecting high earnings rates of change, earnings analysts have recently made more negative revisions to company earnings in the aggregate than positive ones. Since earnings analysts are generally wrong, this is a good omen for stocks, historically. And at the present levels of negativity, an average gain of 2% has been generated for the six-week period following the conclusion of earnings season.

Interest rates have had a couple of supportive weeks for stocks, as rates have held steady. While bonds still have fallen generally in April, gold has stabilized and has gained ground this month.

All in all, I still expect stocks to return to new highs by the second week in May, as I said back in early February. However, I'd feel more confident if we would just cross that "red line" representing the downtrend.

