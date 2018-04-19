Weekly Edge: Earnings Season Is Upon Us

By Troy Tanzy

Co-authored by Daniel Rangel

Companies in the United States - among them, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) -have begun reporting their earnings for the first quarter of 2018, and the results have been strong so far. According to MarketWatch, earnings growth is expected to be 17.3% for S&P components, which is the fastest rate of expansion since 2011. The Wall Street Journal noted that 74% of the 43 companies that have reported earnings beat expectations.

Several reasons could explain the strong earnings sentiment and the cause for such a high growth expectation, but the chief reason is taxes. Due to the recent passage of tax reform by the Trump administration, banks and other large corporations were forced to take losses and essentially prepay for the structural tax changes going into 2018. Since the end of last year, however, corporations have been able to enjoy a significantly lower U.S. tax rate, boosting profits and decreasing the burden of taxes on gains. Higher net income due to lower taxes translates to higher earnings per share for stockholders, as well as the possibility of dividend payments.

Strong earnings may be the boon the U.S. economy needs to get out of its first-quarter slump. It is widely accepted that the United States is in the late stages of its economic expansion, and in the first quarter, investors became fearful the bull market rally of the last nine years may have been ending. Market volatility spiked to levels not witnessed for more than a year, and markets experienced declines of more than 10% in February, erasing all of the gains made in January of this year.

Fast-forward to mid-April, strong corporate earnings are pushing stocks up, and investors are becoming excited again at the possibility that the economy and financial markets still have room to grow. Investors have pushed geopolitical concerns and global trade war fears to the side in favor of the hope offered by corporate earnings.

Sectors: Among the Sector Benchmark ETFs, the average momentum score increased from -7.82 to 3.09. The results for the sectors were positive for the week. Utilities gained the least, up by 3 points. Energy jumped the most, up by 25 points. The leaders for the sectors are Energy and Technology. Defensive and cyclical sectors both gained. Sensitive sectors as a whole increased by 55 points. Six out of 11 sectors are now in the green. Financials are at the bottom of the rankings. The overall increase in sector scores seems to indicate an appetite for risk.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score increased from -5.82 to 4.45 last week. All of the factor scores increased. Growth increased the most, up by 14 points. Dividend Growth increased the least, up by 6 points. Momentum and High Beta remained at the bottom, but all factors are in the green.

Global: Global Benchmark ETF momentum scores were mostly up for the week. The average score by country increased from -1.55 to 3.45. This week, the top three positions were developed global areas: the U.K., the eurozone, and EAFE. USA gained the most for the week, up by 11 points. The bottom of the ranks consists of China, emerging markets, and Canada. This week, 7 out of the 11 global areas were in the green.

