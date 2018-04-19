There Are So Many Reasons To Sell And Raise Cash Right Now

The only logical thing to do is to sell some of your winners, raise some cash, and brace for the volatility - or at least they say.

No one ever got hurt taking a profit

- Bernard Baruch

Is it time to sell yet?

When one looks at where the markets are, it’s tempting to say that we are “due” for a recession:

(Yahoo Finance)

I mean, the markets are just so high, right? What goes up must go down? Ever heard of gravity? I have heard it from my friends, my colleagues, my family - everyone is rushing to say what they so believe to be undeniable wisdom: “Take some chips off the table, nobody got hurt taking a profit.”

But why?

The skeptic in me wonders, is it so obvious to raise cash right now? Is being “dumb” and just staying fully invested such a stupid decision? Fast fact: if one bought at the very top of the stock market in 2008 right before the great crash and held until now, they would have made a total return of almost 10% annually. A huge portion of that return is due to reinvesting dividends into cheap shares. This return is in spite of being “dumb” and sticking through one of the worst market crashes in history. This is in spite of being “lazy” and choosing to do nothing when everyone was screaming to do everything.

Why did this happen? Is this pure luck? Does this mean stocks must crash? I do not pretend to have a crystal ball or know when the market will crash, if ever. I, however, do know that stocks are not just pieces of paper or numbers on your computer screen which fluctuate by the second. Stocks in general represent ownership in real companies which pay dividends and keep generating profits year after year. The day-to-day business of companies tends not to be impacted by the fluctuations of the stock market, contrary to what many stock pundits might try to have you believe. The fact that stocks are overvalued compared to historical multiples won’t affect how many cheeseburgers McDonald’s (MCD) makes this year, nor will it impact how many iPhones Apple (AAPL) sells. Realty Income (O) will continue getting rent checks, and continue raising its monthly dividend. AT&T (T) will continue bringing in new telephone contracts and make progress on becoming a dividend king. Regardless of the stock price, these will continue paying dividends year after year, because they are still making money, year after year. Talking about overvaluation, is the market really overvalued when Apple sells for 12 times earnings after adjusting for cash? Is this really a bubble? With the S&P 500 selling for a P/E ratio around 24, it’s a great chance to take a reality check. Yes, this is higher than the historical mean, but what if stocks were just historically undervalued? A purchase into the market right now would theoretically be a 4% earnings yield plus any moderate growth being projected for the market. Is that what a bubble is made of? It looks to me like we are still far from bubble territory. Valuation must be done based on earnings, not stock prices!

Risk goes both ways

Sure, staying fully invested runs the risk of falling victim to further market selling. But as new “worrisome” events surface and new reasons to sell get highlighted in the media, listening to these distractions also runs the risk of missing out on great market gains because you were on the sidelines in cash. Risk runs both ways - the more you try to time the market, the more you risk underperforming it. Everytime one of these distractions surfaces, it seems like markets must crash because of it, and we must sell. Historically, it is very rare for any of these distractions to be a real reason to sell - experience says that we should ignore them and continue the course.

Here are some examples of so-called “distractions” in the past few years to remind readers that the best strategy is to ignore the pundits and stay the course.

2015 Chinese Crash

On August 17, 2015, the S&P 500 stood above 2100. The stock market in China had been crashing for several months already, beginning with the pop of the bubble on June 12. The markets in USA then began to fall in sympathy, with several days of deep declines. Finally, on August 24, 2015, known as “Black Monday,” Chinese markets dropped 8% leading to the Dow Jones opening down 1000 points, ultimately closing down 588 points. The next day was not much better, with the Shanghai index dropping another 7.6%. Was this the beginning of the end? Would the collapse of the Chinese market bring the end to USA markets? As it turns out, the bottom was near, as U.S. markets rallied heavily on August 26th, with gains of about 4%. In hindsight it looks so obviously like a bottom, but it certainly didn’t feel like one:

(Yahoo Finance)

Oil collapses to begin 2016

The beginning of 2016 saw another marketwide sell-off. Oil dropped to around $27 per barrel. The markets dropped about 10% to open the year. We saw negative interest rates globally, especially in Europe, and worried that we may soon see the same here. Mohannad Aama, managing director at Beam Capital Management exclaimed, “Even if the severity of the selling tapers off, 2016 will likely continue to be a bad year for stocks.” Was this the time to sell? As you could have guessed, this was a perfect time to do some buying, with the S&P 500 recovering quickly and continuing its upward trajectory:

(Yahoo Finance)

Brexit in June 2016

On June 24, 2016, the S&P 500 fell almost 5% when 51.9% of the UK electorate voted for UK to leave the European Union, in a movement known as Brexit. This sent the markets into panic - such a movement was sure to cause significant turmoil in Europe, potentially impacting immigration, currencies, and overall economic stability. Worse yet, Brexit may set a precedent for other European countries to do the same, almost promising future volatility. Was this the time to sell? Despite the “imminent” doom and “sure” consequences, markets recovered very quickly:



(Yahoo Finance)

In hindsight, these all clearly were non-events that should not impact the markets long term. They clearly were buying opportunities. But for those who remember experiencing the news firsthand, staying put was anything but obvious. Stock pundits were pounding the table to raise cash and brace for volatility. In each of these events, the best solution was to be “lazy” and stay the course. It sounds cheesy, I know, but the stock market is a great buy long term - so stay with it long term!

Current distractions today are many

Nowadays it seems everybody has some input as to what might cause the next recession. Will it be Trump starting a trade war with China? Will it be rising nuclear tensions with North Korea? Will Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) suffer from increased regulation in Europe as its almost monopolistic control of internet search comes under scrutiny? Will Facebook (FB) recover from its Cambridge Analytics scandal, or will it fall victim to the mounting costs of DGPR compliance? And don’t even get me started on the rising economic deficit! The reasons to sell are many and easy to come to the tongue. The reasons not to sell are fewer, but very powerful. “Missing” the 2008 market sell-off has still returned almost 10% annually to date. Stocks represent underlying companies which will continue to make money and pay dividends regardless of their prevailing prices. The best reason of all - keeping holding on to stocks because stocks always win in the long run.

If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "follow" next to my name to not miss any of my future articles. If you didn't, then leave a comment below saying why not, and follow me anyways.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.