Flying Toward Gold Mining Profits With Frank Holmes

Frank Holmes and Michael Oliver return as guests on this week's radio program.

Frank heads up U.S. Global Investors that manages a host of mutual funds and now has two unique ETFs: JETS, an ETF that invests largely in commercial air lines, and GOAU that invests in gold mining companies. U.S. Global's diverse portfolio of mutual funds enables investors to shift from one fund to another and rebalance according to their views on the markets. We hear Frank's opinion not only on the markets for gold mining shares but in general about which sectors he thinks will perform best in 2018.

We quizzed Michael Oliver on what his momentum work is saying about uranium, in addition to the usual markets he opines on.

Frank Holmes is the CEO and Chief Investment Officer of U.S. Global Funds, which specializes in natural resources and emerging markets investing. As chief investment officer at U.S. Global, Holmes oversees an investment team whose mutual funds have won more than two dozen Lipper Fund Awards and certificates since 2000. Mr. Holmes was selected as the 2006 mining fund manager of the year by Mining Journal, a leading publication for the global natural resources industry. He is also the co-author of The Goldwatcher: Demystifying Gold Investing. He is engaged in a number of international philanthropies and is a member of the President's Circle and on the investment committee of International Crisis Group, which works to resolve conflict around the world. He is also an advisor to the William J. Clinton Foundation on sustainable development in countries with resource-based economies.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, he began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA), technically anticipated and captured the Crash. He began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, Oliver was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, he shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.