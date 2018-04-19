The Number Of 2018 U.S. Tech IPOs Will Double Over The Next 10 Days

A wave of US tech IPOs has taken over the April IPO calendar. Five US tech companies are going public over the next 10 days, more than double the four that have IPO'd year to date. Those four average a 42% return from IPO, with standout returns from the three unicorns valued at over $1 billion.

Four US Tech Companies Have IPO'd in 2018: 42% Average Return Issuer

Business Trade Date LTM Sales

YoY Growth Deal Size

IPO Mkt Cap Price vs.

Midpoint 1st-Day Pop

04/17 Return Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

San Mateo, CA 04/12/18 $168M

+30% $154M

$1,643M 40% +43%

+47% Provides a cloud-based subscription billing and management platform. Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

San Francisco, CA 03/23/18 $1,107M

+31% $756M

$9,437M 24% +36%

+42% Leading web-based cloud storage and collaboration platform. Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

San Jose, CA 03/16/18 $154M

+57% $192M

$2,056M 46% +106%

+80% Provides a cloud-based network security service for enterprises. Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Atlanta, GA 02/09/18 $128M

+15% $70M

$267M -7% +3%

+9% Provides a banking-based advertising channel to consumer products marketers.

Note: Table shows organic growth rates. Excludes non-US companies that have listed in New York.

Five more US tech IPOs are scheduled for April, including four enterprise software companies with proposed valuations of more than $1 billion. Investors have demonstrated a strong appetite for high-growth software plays, which should benefit Pivotal (PVTL), DocuSign (DOCU) and SmartSheet (SMAR). DocuSign in particular boasts over $500 million in sales, 36% growth and positive free cash flow. While SmartSheet has high losses and comparatively lower annual sales, its blazing-fast growth (+66%) should garner interest.