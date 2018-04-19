The Number Of 2018 U.S. Tech IPOs Will Double Over The Next 10 Days

|
Includes: CDAY, CDLX, DBX, DOCU, LASR, PVTL, SMAR, ZS, ZUO
by: Renaissance Capital IPO Research

A wave of US tech IPOs has taken over the April IPO calendar. Five US tech companies are going public over the next 10 days, more than double the four that have IPO'd year to date. Those four average a 42% return from IPO, with standout returns from the three unicorns valued at over $1 billion.

Four US Tech Companies Have IPO'd in 2018: 42% Average Return
Issuer
Business		 Trade Date LTM Sales
YoY Growth		 Deal Size
IPO Mkt Cap		 Price vs.
Midpoint		 1st-Day Pop
04/17 Return
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)
San Mateo, CA		 04/12/18 $168M
+30%		 $154M
$1,643M		 40% +43%
+47%
Provides a cloud-based subscription billing and management platform.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)
San Francisco, CA		 03/23/18 $1,107M
+31%		 $756M
$9,437M		 24% +36%
+42%
Leading web-based cloud storage and collaboration platform.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)
San Jose, CA		 03/16/18 $154M
+57%		 $192M
$2,056M		 46% +106%
+80%
Provides a cloud-based network security service for enterprises.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)
Atlanta, GA		 02/09/18 $128M
+15%		 $70M
$267M		 -7% +3%
+9%
Provides a banking-based advertising channel to consumer products marketers.

Note: Table shows organic growth rates. Excludes non-US companies that have listed in New York.

Five more US tech IPOs are scheduled for April, including four enterprise software companies with proposed valuations of more than $1 billion. Investors have demonstrated a strong appetite for high-growth software plays, which should benefit Pivotal (PVTL), DocuSign (DOCU) and SmartSheet (SMAR). DocuSign in particular boasts over $500 million in sales, 36% growth and positive free cash flow. While SmartSheet has high losses and comparatively lower annual sales, its blazing-fast growth (+66%) should garner interest.

Five US Tech Companies Scheduled to Go Public
Issuer
Business		 LTM Sales
YoY Growth		 Deal Size
Market Cap		 Price Range
Shares Filed		 Pricing
Date
Pivotal Software (PVTL)
San Francisco, CA		 $509M
+22%		 $555M
$4,274M		 $14 - $16
37,000,000		 Thu
04/19
DellEMC spin-off providing a platform to streamline cloud software development.
Ceridian HCM (CDAY)
Minneapolis, MN		 $751M
+7%		 $420M
$2,753M		 $19 - $21
21,000,000		 Wk of
04/23*
Provides enterprises with human capital management software.
DocuSign (DOCU)
San Francisco, CA		 $519M
+36%		 $543M
$4,676M		 $24 - $26
21,700,000		 Wk of
04/23*
Provides a cloud-based electronic signature platform.
Smartsheet (SMAR)
Bellevue, WA		 $111M
+66%		 $128M
$1,204M		 $10 - $12
11,632,950		 Wk of
04/23*
Provides a spreadsheet-based work collaboration platform.
nLight (LASR)
Vancouver, WA		 $139M
+37%		 $76M
$533M		 $13 - $15
5,400,000		 Wk of
04/23*
Manufactures high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers.