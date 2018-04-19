The Number Of 2018 U.S. Tech IPOs Will Double Over The Next 10 Days

A wave of US tech IPOs has taken over the April IPO calendar. Five US tech companies are going public over the next 10 days, more than double the four that have IPO'd year to date. Those four average a 42% return from IPO, with standout returns from the three unicorns valued at over $1 billion.
|Four US Tech Companies Have IPO'd in 2018: 42% Average Return
|Issuer
Business
|Trade Date
|LTM Sales
YoY Growth
|Deal Size
IPO Mkt Cap
|Price vs.
Midpoint
|1st-Day Pop
04/17 Return
| Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)
San Mateo, CA
|04/12/18
|$168M
+30%
|$154M
$1,643M
|40%
|+43%
+47%
|Provides a cloud-based subscription billing and management platform.
| Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)
San Francisco, CA
|03/23/18
|$1,107M
+31%
|$756M
$9,437M
|24%
|+36%
+42%
|Leading web-based cloud storage and collaboration platform.
| Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)
San Jose, CA
|03/16/18
|$154M
+57%
|$192M
$2,056M
|46%
|+106%
+80%
|Provides a cloud-based network security service for enterprises.
| Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)
Atlanta, GA
|02/09/18
|$128M
+15%
|$70M
$267M
|-7%
|+3%
+9%
|Provides a banking-based advertising channel to consumer products marketers.
Note: Table shows organic growth rates. Excludes non-US companies that have listed in New York.
Five more US tech IPOs are scheduled for April, including four enterprise software companies with proposed valuations of more than $1 billion. Investors have demonstrated a strong appetite for high-growth software plays, which should benefit Pivotal (PVTL), DocuSign (DOCU) and SmartSheet (SMAR). DocuSign in particular boasts over $500 million in sales, 36% growth and positive free cash flow. While SmartSheet has high losses and comparatively lower annual sales, its blazing-fast growth (+66%) should garner interest.
|Five US Tech Companies Scheduled to Go Public
|Issuer
Business
|LTM Sales
YoY Growth
|Deal Size
Market Cap
|Price Range
Shares Filed
|Pricing
Date
| Pivotal Software (PVTL)
San Francisco, CA
|$509M
+22%
|$555M
$4,274M
|$14 - $16
37,000,000
|Thu
04/19
|DellEMC spin-off providing a platform to streamline cloud software development.
| Ceridian HCM (CDAY)
Minneapolis, MN
|$751M
+7%
|$420M
$2,753M
|$19 - $21
21,000,000
|Wk of
04/23*
|Provides enterprises with human capital management software.
| DocuSign (DOCU)
San Francisco, CA
|$519M
+36%
|$543M
$4,676M
|$24 - $26
21,700,000
|Wk of
04/23*
|Provides a cloud-based electronic signature platform.
| Smartsheet (SMAR)
Bellevue, WA
|$111M
+66%
|$128M
$1,204M
|$10 - $12
11,632,950
|Wk of
04/23*
|Provides a spreadsheet-based work collaboration platform.
| nLight (LASR)
Vancouver, WA
|$139M
+37%
|$76M
$533M
|$13 - $15
5,400,000
|Wk of
04/23*
|Manufactures high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers.