Sentiment Changes On Stocks

VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund (MUTF:NDRMX) tactically adjusts its asset class exposures each month across global stocks, U.S. fixed income, and cash. It utilizes an objective, data-driven process driven by macroeconomic, fundamental, and technical indicators developed by Ned Davis Research ("NDR"). The Fund invests based on the weight-of-the-evidence of its objective indicators, removing human emotion and decision making from the investment process.

March Performance Summary

The VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund (the "Fund") returned -0.99% versus -0.99% for its benchmark of 60% global stocks (MSCI All Country World Index) and 40% bonds (Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index) in March.

The Fund had a moderate stock overweight in March. Our asset class positioning detracted from performance as global stocks fell. We held a 71% allocation to stocks, a 28% allocation to bonds, and a 1% allocation to cash. Global stocks returned -2.14% and bonds returned +0.64%. The Fund's regional equity positioning performed well. We benefited from overweight positions in the Emerging Markets and Japan. The largest regional equity detractor from performance was our overweight exposure to the U.S. The positioning within the U.S. detracted from performance primarily due to our overweight exposure to large-cap growth stocks.

Total Returns (%) as of March 31, 2018 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Year Since Inception Class A: NAV

(Inception 5/11/16) -0.99 -1.50 8.69 9.85 Class A: Maximum 5.75% load -6.69 -7.17 2.45 6.46 60% MSCI ACWI/

40% BbgBarc US Agg. -0.99 -1.02 9.63 9.78 Morningstar Tactical Allocation

Category (average)1 -0.89 -1.62 7.09 7.99

Total Returns (%) as of December 31, 2017 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Year Since Inception Class A: NAV

(Inception 5/11/16) 0.79 15.15 15.15 12.44 Class A: Maximum 5.75% load -5.01 8.55 8.55 8.46 60% MSCI ACWI/

40% BbgBarc US Agg. 1.17 15.77 15.77 11.86 Morningstar Tactical Allocation

Category (average)1 0.95 12.61 12.61 10.49

The tables present past performance which is no guarantee of future results and which may be lower or higher than current performance. Returns reflect applicable fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Had the Fund incurred all expenses and fees, investment returns would have been reduced. Investment returns and Fund share values will fluctuate so that investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Fund returns assume that dividends and capital gains distributions have been reinvested in the Fund at net asset value (NAV). Index returns assume that dividends of the Index constituents in the Index have been reinvested.

†Returns less than a year are not annualized.

Expenses: Class A: Gross 3.60%; Net 1.38%. Expenses are capped contractually until 05/01/18 at 1.15% for Class A. Caps exclude certain expenses, such as interest.

April 2018 Positioning: Stock Decreased but Still Overweight

We decreased our stock allocation in April from 71% to 66%, increased our bond allocation from 28% to 34%, and decreased our cash allocation from 1% to 0%. Our regional equity allocation shifts included decreased allocations to Europe ex. U.K., Japan, and the U.S. The U.S. equity allocation changes include a larger allocation to large-cap growth and a smaller allocation to large-cap value.

Asset Class Positioning vs. Neutral Allocation, April 2018

Weight-of-the-Evidence

The market is reacting to powerful forces: potential trade wars, concerns about inflation, and rising interest rates. These are complex issues. Trying to predict successfully how these scenarios will unfold and impact the market is no small feat. We spoke of how the model reacts to market events on a recent investor call. Our friends and partners at Ned Davis Research participated, and Lisa Michalski, Associate Director at Ned Davis Research, commented: "What does the model predict? It doesn't predict anything. It responds to events as they happen." This is exactly right.

The model responds to events that are not specifically included in it from reading the market. Global markets respond quickly. We use this to our advantage. Heavily incorporating market price action and investor sentiment allows us to quickly adapt to the risks in the market. Since the beginning of the sell-off, we have reduced our equity exposure by 20%.

The most recent indicator to change from neutral to bearish is U.S. investor sentiment. This is a contrarian indicator designed to measure and respond to investor psychology. It comprises various components, such as investor surveys, asset flows, implied volatility, and trading volume. As you can see from the chart below, investor sentiment quickly changed from a state of extreme optimism to a state of extreme pessimism in March. This led to our reduction in equities from 71% to 66% in April alone.

NDR U.S. Sentiment Indicator

Source: Ned Davis Research. Data as of March 31, 2018. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Chart is for illustrative purposes only.



Copyright 2018. Ned Davis Research, Inc. Further distribution prohibited without prior permission. All Rights Reserved. See NDR Disclaimer at www.ndr.com/copyright.html. For data vendor disclaimers refer to www.ndr.com/vendorinfo/.

Our current asset class positioning, near neutral, is reflective of the conflicting evidence collected from the indicators. Right now, market technical readings are mixed, investor sentiment is bearish, stock valuations are stretched, global growth is strong, and global monetary policy is accommodative-a real mixture of pros and cons pointing neither up nor down.

NDR Indicator Summary

Additional Resources

Download the full March 2018 Commentary PDF for in-depth details on Fund strategy, performance, and current positioning.

Visit the VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund's (NDRMX) page for more information.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE

*The neutral position, which is provided by Ned Davis Research, Inc., represents the starting point of the VE NDR Model absent an alternative recommendation once the model takes into consideration the indicators that yield the global tactical allocation model. These are not recommendations to buy or sell any security.

1Morningstar category averages are equal-weighted category (total) returns. The calculation is the average of the total returns for all funds in a given category. The standard category average calculation is based on constituents of the category at the end of the period. Total return reflects performance without adjusting for sales charges or the effects of taxation, but is adjusted to reflect all actual ongoing fund expenses and assumes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. If adjusted, sales charges would reduce the performance quoted.

The Morningstar Tactical Allocation category includes portfolios that seek to provide capital appreciation and income by actively shifting allocations across investments. These portfolios have material shifts across equity regions, and bond sectors on a frequent basis. To qualify for the tactical allocation category, the Fund must have minimum exposures of 10% in bonds and 20% in equity. Next, the Fund must historically demonstrate material shifts in sector or regional allocations either through a gradual shift over three years or through a series of material shifts on a quarterly basis. Within a three-year period, typically the average quarterly changes between equity regions and bond sectors exceed 15% or the difference between the maximum and minimum exposure to a single equity region or bond sector exceeds 50%. As of December 31, 2017, the Fund ranked 190 out of 329 funds for the 1 month period; 94 out of 320 funds for the YTD period; 94 out of 320 funds for the 1 Year period; and 87 out of 314 funds since inception. As of March 31, 2018, the Fund ranked 208 out of 312 funds for the 1 month period; 194 out of 312 funds for the YTD period; 121 out of 304 for the 1 Year period; and 92 out of 297 since inception.

The Fund's benchmark is a blended index consisting of 60% MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) and 40% Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index. The MSCI ACWI captures large and mid cap representation across 23 developed markets (DM) and 24 emerging markets (EM) countries and covers approximately 85% of the global investable equity opportunity set. The MSCI benchmark is a gross return index which reinvests as much as possible of a company's gross dividend distributions. The Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index is a broad-based benchmark that measures the investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market. This includes treasuries, government-related and corporate securities, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and collateralized mortgage-backed securities.

Global stocks are measured by the MSCI ACWI and U.S. bonds are measured by the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index. Large-cap stocks are measured by the Russell 1000 Index, an index of the largest 1,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 1000 Index comprises over 90% of the total market capitalization of all listed U.S. stocks. Small-cap stocks are measured by the Russell 2000 Index, an index which measures the performance of the smallest 2,000 companies within the Russell 3000 Index. Value stocks are measured by the Russell 3000 Value Index, a market-capitalization weighted equity index based on the Russell 3000 Index, which measures how U.S. stocks in the equity value segment perform. Included in the Russell 3000 Value Index are stocks from the Russell 3000 Index with lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth rates. Growth stocks are measured by the Russell 3000 Growth Index, a market capitalization weighted index based on the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Growth Index includes companies that display signs of above average growth. Companies within the Russell 3000 Index that exhibit higher price-to-book and forecasted earnings are used to form the Russell 3000 Growth Index. The Russell 3000 Index is a capitalization-weighted stock market index that seeks to be a benchmark of the entire U.S stock market. It measures the performance of the 3,000 largest publicly held companies incorporated in America and is based on market capitalization. The MSCI Europe ex UK Index captures large and mid cap representation across 14 developed markets (DM) countries in Europe. The MSCI Canada Index is designed to measure the performance of the large and mid cap segments of the Canada market. The MSCI Pacific ex Japan Index captures large and mid cap representation across 4 of 5 developed markets (DM) countries in the Pacific region (excluding Japan). The MSCI Emerging Markets Index captures large and mid cap representation across 24 emerging markets (EM) countries. The MSCI United Kingdom Index is designed to measure the performance of the large and mid cap segments of the UK market. The S&P 500® Index consists of 500 widely held common stocks, covering four broad sectors (industrials, utilities, financial and transportation).

Please note that the information herein represents the opinion of the author, but not necessarily those of VanEck, and these opinions may change at any time and from time to time. Non-VanEck proprietary information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. Not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. Historical performance is not indicative of future results. Current data may differ from data quoted. Any graphs shown herein are for illustrative purposes only. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of VanEck.

Any indices listed are unmanaged indices and include the reinvestment of all dividends, but do not reflect the payment of transaction costs, advisory fees or expenses that are associated with an investment in the Fund. An index's performance is not illustrative of the Fund's performance. Indices are not securities in which investments can be made.

You can lose money by investing in the Fund. Any investment in the Fund should be part of an overall investment program rather than a complete program. All mutual funds are subject to market risk, including possible loss of principal. Because the Fund is a "fund-of-funds," an investor will indirectly bear the principal risks of the exchange traded products in which it invests, including but not limited to, risks associated with smaller companies, foreign securities, emerging markets, debt securities, commodities, and derivatives. The Fund will bear its share of the fees and expenses of the exchange-traded products. Consequently, an investment in the Fund entails more direct and indirect expenses than a direct investment in an exchange-traded product. Because the Fund invests in exchange-traded products, it is subject to additional risks that do not apply to conventional mutual funds, including the risks that the market price of an exchange-traded product's shares may be higher or lower than the value of its underlying assets, there may be a lack of liquidity in the shares of the exchange-traded product, or trading may be halted by the exchange on which they trade. Principal risks of investing in foreign securities include changes in currency rates, foreign taxation and differences in auditing and other financial standards. Debt securities may be subject to credit risk and interest rate risk. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. Because Van Eck Associates Corporation relies heavily on third party quantitative models, the Fund is also subject to model and data risk. For a description of these and other risk considerations, please refer to the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus, which should be read carefully before you invest.

Please call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com for performance information current to the most recent month end and for a prospectus and summary prospectus. An investor should consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this as well as other information. Please read them carefully before investing.