Oil Producers Going Much Higher

Oil prices look to head higher still in the next 24 months, and we think oil producers have a lot of catching up to do.

Imagine if you timed the perfect bottom in oil and bought oil stocks as a play on the commodity, how do you think you would have fared? From the bottom, crude oil prices have more than doubled, while the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) is up a measly 35.84%.

XLE data by YCharts

Some of this was expected, as XLE itself did not fall as far and hard as oil. However, the current cash flow multiples on many stocks are getting into extreme value territory. Many stocks today trade at lower values than at the 2016 oil price bottom. This divergence and disbelief is setting up a long-term opportunity. Further, we think oil is headed higher still, giving oil stocks a big boost from expanding cash flow and expanding multiples. Let us tell you why.

Risks to supply

While the US is always at the forefront of any oil discussion, bear in mind that shale is still a small player in the global scene of close to 100 million barrels/day of consumption. At an average price of $70/barrel, US shale is expected to add close to 750,000 barrels/day/year.

Almost all of this shale growth is expected to come from the Permian region.

It is indeed fascinating that without much fanfare, the oil industry is acknowledging that all its other shale plays will remain flat at best. Permian is likely to run into many bottlenecks and takeaway capacity constraints, and 800,000/barrels/day/year increases are likely to be difficult. But even if we accept that increase, we can see that it has to contend with a lot of other forces in the global market.

For starters, China, one of the world's largest oil exporters, is struggling to keep its own oil production flat. The heroic struggle which kept oil production steady during the 2014 and 2015 gave way to big decline in 2016 and 2017. Production is 600,000/barrels/day below its 2015 peak.

Within OPEC itself, we have Venezuela, where a sad state of affairs in the country has led to a free fall in oil production. It is noteworthy that Venezuela oil production has declined by 800,000 barrels/day in the last two years, neutralizing one year of US shale oil growth.

Source: PeakOilBarrel.com

On the geopolitical front, Iran's 1 million barrel/day increase remains at risk as the Trump administration's latest appointee, John Bolton, will likely take an extremely hard stance against the country.

Relentless demand growth

2018 demand is forecasted to grow close to 1.5 million barrels/day. With the current synchronized global growth, we would put that as par for the course for the next couple of years as well.

In the face of this, US shale will struggle to supply half of that growth, and we think at current prices, the rest of the world will definitely struggle to provide the remaining. Sure, there are pockets of growth in Canada and Brazil. Even Saudi Arabia and Russia can pitch in at higher prices. But come 2019 or 2020, and things will get extraordinarily tight. While supply will likely be unresponsive to shorter-term price hikes, we think $80/barrel will be required in the next 24 months to restrain demand and encourage supply.

Conclusion

OECD inventories are currently close to 3 billion barrels. With each annual 1.5 million barrel demand increase, days of inventory coverage will fall... unless inventories are built by a substantial amount. It won't take much for traders to awaken to how quickly this market can get ferociously tight. With many oil companies having cleaned up their balance sheets and investing now with more discipline than we have seen previously, they look poised to at least double from here, should prices stay steady and likely deliver 200-300% gains if they approach our $80 target. Short-term oil price movements might correlate with geopolitical risks, and a pullback cannot be ruled out, but fundamentals are still very strong and price risks are to the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long multiple energy plays.