Tax Cut Failed For First Quarter, Hope Comes In The Second

Weak Q1 should not be the beginning of a recession. The model currently estimates Q2 will bounce back to 2.7% and Q3 at 2.0%.

At 0.1%, our model's estimates for Q1 GDP has an unusually large gap from mainstream estimates. The Wall Street Journal and Blue Chip are running about 2.1%.

Strong GDP growth forecasts from three months ago faded for the first quarter. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow once estimated 5.4%, but is now down to 1.9%.

The Model attempts to find the combination of seven indicators or influences that work together to best predict GDP. It estimates the relationship of quarterly GDP growth with the quarterly change of these seven factors over rolling 11-year periods. The quarterly changes are shown as an annual growth rate. The lead time of the factor with the highest correlation is used in the model. As time moves on factors may come or go from the model. There were no factor changes and only minor weighting changes in the last quarter.

The Seven Factors

The S&P 500 (purple line and dots, lagging 2 weeks). The 13 weeks ending 4/13/18 had an average price of 2716, which was up at an annual rate of 13% from the prior 13 weeks. Our base line guess is that the market will rise 10% a year or 0.2% a week. Using this guess stock prices estimate Q2 GDP growth will average roughly the same as for Q1, so a zero percent growth rate. The 10% guess is also used to estimate the stock market's influence on Q3 GDP.

Real retail sales (Orange Line concurrent) shrunk at an annual rate of 2.6% in Q1. This puts retail sales back on the 2.2% growth trend of the last five years. This trend appears to be in tack and is the basis of our GDP growth estimate for Q2 and Q3.

Cass Freight index TM From Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Black line and dots, Leading 2 months) Shipments corresponding with Q1 GDP were flat compared with the previous quarter when normally there is a substantial drop. The freight index appears to capture a seasonality not adjusted for in quarterly GDP. This index contributes to the model's rebound in Q2.

Industrial production (green line and dots, leading two months). The months of industrial production indicating Q1 GDP surged at a 7.3% annual rate despite January having a slight decrease. There were upward revisions from when we wrote a month ago. Industrial production is an important indicator, but when a new month’s data is released the previous two to four months usually have small revisions.

Currently, two of the three months of industrial production needed for the GDP Q2 estimate are out. Growth appears to be strong, but a step down from the pace in Q1. We can, of course, expect revisions. For the purpose of completing the Q2 estimate and making the Q3 estimate, I’m guessing production advances at the more normal annual pace of 2.8% for the next four months.

Real 10-Year Treasury Yield (brown line and dots, leading 10 months). The real yield has been trending weaker for a couple of years and its lowest point in five years corresponds with first-quarter GDP. The real yield signals improvement in Q2 and positive but weaker growth in Q3.

Real private inventory (blue line, leading 5 quarters). Inventory suggested some strength for Q1, but flat lines for Q2 and Q3.

Oil (Gold line and dots, leading 21 months). The 26% price spike (251% annualized rate) back in 2016 suggested Q1 2018 will be very weak. The inverted scale shows a price spike as a plunge on the chart. This indicator is probably the reason our forecast is so far below the mainstream. Previous price spikes in oil corresponding with the first quarters of 2010, 2011 and 2017 did not lead to the model underestimating growth.

If Q1 growth is close to zero percent, this indicator will probably be the reason our forecast was more accurate. However, of the seven indicators, this one has the lowest signal to noise ratio and if statistics for this indicator weaken much, we might begin looking for a replacement in the model.

Q4 2017 Recap: What looked like a relatively large forecasting miss in January proved in part to be ahead of its time. Q4 GDP was initially reported at 2.6%, then revised down to 2.5%, before being revised up to 2.9% in March. In January, our model estimated 3.2%. Some downward revisions of industrial production and slight weight changes now have the model’s Q4 at 3.0% quite close to the actual.

Recession Watch

The current expansion is 105 months old, assuming we have not started a recession. In June, it will likely become the 2nd longest expansion in history.

While I expect very weak growth in Q1, indications are that growth will bounce back and that this will not be the beginning of a recession. With 67% of the data available the model estimates Q2 at 2.7% and Q3 at 2.0% with 43% of data.

Corporate Tax Cut and Growth

Cutting the corporate tax rate to 20% will almost certainly improve after-tax corporate profits, but history suggests the corporate tax rate has little correlation with growth and the little it has may be the opposite of expected.



Since 1920 the corporate rate has ranged from 10% to 52.8%. On balance, GDP growth averaged slightly higher with higher corporate tax rates. President Trump has promoted and passed the tax cut with the promise of stronger growth. The best fit line in the chart above suggests the 35% tax rate is consistent with 3.3% GDP growth while a 20% rate corresponds with 2.8%.

Many expected the tax cut to usher in growth above 4%. So far forecasters have had to pull back those rosy estimates.

In one sense, large profits mean business revenue that could have been spent paying workers or deploying technology or developing new products was used instead to increase income for owners. Lots of money in the hands of business owners grows the economy less than lots spent on employees and productive capacity. It does, however, make funds available to bid up stock prices.

Stock Bubble Continues

While economic weakness in the first quarter corresponded with a stock market correction, a recession is probably several months or perhaps a year or two away. Higher profits likely mean both that the economy will grow slower and for a time the stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) will rise faster.

A bear market is coming, my best guess is still 2019. I reserve the right to revise the guess as new data arrives.

