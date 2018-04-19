A Reality Check On The Budget Outlook

It is highly unlikely that the personal tax cuts will be allowed to expire in 2025, or that discretionary spending will be constrained by sequestration pursuant current law after 2019.

That deficit projection is unrealistic because it is made using "current law" assumptions, which assume that personal tax cuts will expire in 2025 and that discretionary spending will be constrained.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has released its latest 10-year budget outlook, taking into account recent legislation pertaining to tax cuts and a $1.6 trillion spending agreement signed into law by the President. The CBO budget outlook is in sharp contrast to the outlook offered by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), which also incorporates recent legislation. The two outlooks and their underlying economic assumptions are presented as Tables I and II respectively at the end of this report.

As always, CBO assumes that current law will remain in effect over the forecast period. And as usual, both CBO and OMB do not forecast any business cycle downturn over the forecast period. The differences in the economic and budget outlooks are stark, and they center on wildly differing outlooks for economic growth.

CBO and OMB both agree that tax and spending legislation will give the economy a short-term boost. CBO pegs growth at about 3% for 2018 and 2019, and OMB is just slightly more positive, projecting about 3.1% growth. Beyond 2019, the divergence is magnified. OMB assumes a permanent boost from the administration's policies of tax cuts, regulatory reform and trade policy such that economic growth is projected to remain at about 3% yearly throughout the forecast period. CBO, on the other hand, projects that after a short-term boost, starting in 2020 a return to an underlying trend growth rate of about 2% yearly is most likely.

Economic growth is the most important variable affecting the federal budget outlook. And the difference between a 3% growth path and a 2% growth path is major. Indeed, CBO projects a $1.43 trillion cumulative revenue shortfall from 2020 through 2028 relative to that projected by OMB. On the outlays side, CBO also projects more spending than OMB. Whereas CBO sticks to current law and the budget-busting impacts of rising healthcare and mandatory spending increases, OMB projects significant savings from reforming non-social security and Medicare programs as well as savings from further scaling back aspects of the Affordable Care Act. Cumulatively, over the entire 2018-2028 period, CBO forecasts that spending will exceed the level forecast by OMB by $3.89 trillion.

For the overall deficit, then, whereas OMB projects that it will gradually decline over the forecast period and never hit $1 trillion in any one year, CBO projects the deficit will reach $1 trillion in 2020 and rise steadily to about $1.5 trillion by 2028. It should be noted that before tax and spending priorities were altered by recent legislation, CBO had consistently projected that deficits would begin exceeding $1 trillion annually by 2020. It based this outlook on two phenomena. First was rising expenditures for mandatory spending on entitlements based on aging demographics and a failure of legislators to address the issue. Second, CBO presumed, and continues to presume, an underlying economic growth rate of only 2%. Thus, its bias has been, and continues to be, one of rising spending and slow revenue growth.

With this as a backdrop, CBO projects that total debt held by the public will reach 96% of GDP by 2028, whereas OMB projects a debt-to-GDP ratio of 72.6% of GDP, which is actually lower than the debt-to-GDP ratio in 2017. However, as noted in the table, OMB shows the debt-to-GDP rises through 2022 and then falls off sharply later in the forecast period when the benefits of a steadily higher growth rate kick in.

Importantly, despite significant differences in the respective growth outlooks, both CBO and OMB are pretty consistent in their forecasts for interest rates. While rates are assumed to rise somewhat over the forecast period, both entities presume a continuation of a historically low interest rate environment. Because of OMB's higher economic growth estimate, net interest expense is not a significant factor, and in the out years, interest expense as a share of GDP holds steady at slightly more than 2% yearly. But in the CBO outlook, net interest expense is shown to climb above 3% by 2026. Indeed, according to CBO, beginning in 2026, the interest burden begins to take a larger share than both defense and nondefense portions of the budget. Needless to say, if the interest rate assumptions prove overly optimistic, even with everything else constant, the interest burden would continue rising.

Whether or not one considers the CBO or the OMB to present a more realistic view of the future and the effectiveness of recent economic initiatives, there are technical reasons for believing the budget outlook is worse. For example, the sequester rules that were in effect beginning in 2013, and imposed caps on discretionary spending have been abused in the past few years but they have not been repealed. An unrealistic current law assumption is that the caps will significantly constrain discretionary spending after 2019 and result in significant reductions in real spending for both defense and nondefense discretionary spending programs. A more reasonable assumption might be that these will rise with inflation, and this may be considered overly optimistic.

Using current law CBO projects that real discretionary spending will decline over the 2019-2028 period. A more realistic assumption is that real discretionary spending will remain the same over the 2019-2028 period. To estimate what would happen if discretionary spending were to only increase with inflation, the calculation assumes that discretionary funding related to federal personnel would be inflated using the employment cost index, and the rest of discretionary spending would be inflated using the GDP price deflator. This adjustment would add approximately $2 trillion to the deficit over the 2019-2028 period.

Additionally, the current tax law calls for expiration of the personal tax cut in 2025, while business tax cuts are permanent. This was done to hold down the deficit in the out years so as to comply with budget reconciliation rules. There does not seem to be much opposition to extending the personal tax cut, so any realistic deficit projection should include an assumption that the expiration will not occur. Making the personal tax cut permanent would add $650 billion to the cumulative deficit, according to CBO.

There are additional adjustments that should probably be made. For example, there is a five-year terminus to the expensing provision in the tax law. This is likely to be permanent. There is the assumption that postponed healthcare-related taxes will be reinstated, even though they will also probably be made permanent. There were about 30 tax provisions that expired at the end of 2017 and were extended by the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018. A realistic assumption is that these will not be allowed to expire. Table III below shows a tally of these and other items, and by the end of the forecast period, CBO projects that these could add about $3.2 trillion to the cumulative deficit. This would push up the deficit-to-GDP ratio to 7.4 percent in 2028 as compared to the 4.6% in the unadjusted CBO estimate, and it would push the deficit to around $2 trillion yearly in 2027-2028. Only time will tell if there is a measurable growth dividend and thus positive budgetary implications. If the growth dividend fails to materialize, it will have serious implications for future tax policy and for the country's overall tax burden. Indeed, even a $2 trillion deficit could be too small, in which case entitlements will surely have to be addressed.

Table I

CBO Baseline 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Real GDP % 3.0 2.9 2.0 1.5 1.5 1.6 1.7 1.8 1.7 1.8 1.8 Inflation % 1.9 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 Unemployment % 3.8 3.3 3.6 4.1 4.6 4.7 4.8 4.8 4.9 4.8 4.8 10-year notes % 3.0 3.7 4.1 4.2 4.0 3.8 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.7 Deficit $ billions 804 981 1,008 1123 1276 1273 1244 1352 1320 1316 1526 Deficit % GDP 3.5 4.0 4.6 4.6 4.9 5.4 5.2 4.9 5.1 4.8 4.6 Receipts $ billions 3338 3490 3678 3827 4012 4228 4444 4663 5002 5299 5520 Receipts % GDP 16.6 16.5 16.7 16.7 16.9 17.2 17.4 17.5 18.1 18.5 18.5 Outlays $ billions 4142 4470 4685 4949 5288 5500 5688 6015 6322 6615 7046 Outlays %GDP 20.6 21.2 21.3 21.6 22.3 22.3 22.2 22.6 22.9 23.1 23.6 Mandatory % GDP 12.7 12.9 13.0 13.3 13.8 13.8 13.7 14.1 14.4 14.6 15.2 Defense % GDP 3.1 3.1 2.9 2.8 2.8 2.7 2.7 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.6 Nondefense discretionary %GDP 3.2 3.2 3.1 3.0 3.0 2.9 2.9 2.9 2.9 2.8 2.8 Net interest %GDP 1.6 1.8 2.2 2.5 2.7 2.8 2.9 2.9 3.0 3.0 3.1 Debt held by public %GDP 78.0 79.3 80.9 83.1 85.7 87.9 89.6 91.5 93.1 94.5 96.2 Total Adjustments for Reality 1 14 129 187 227 265 299 333 454 632 686 Realistic Deficit 805 994 1137 1310 1503 1537 1542 1685 1774 1948 2212 As % of GDP 3.5 4.7 5.1 5.7 6.3 6.2 6.0 6.3 6.4 6.7 7.4 Adjusted debt % GDP 78.0 79.4 81.6 84.5 88.0 91.2 94.0 97.0 100.0 103.3 107.0

Table II

Trump OMB Budget 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Real GDP % 3 3.2 3.1 3 3 3 3 2.9 2.8 2.8 2.8 Inflation % 1.6 1.7 1.9 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Unemployment % 3.9 3.7 3.8 3.9 4 4.2 4.3 45 4.7 4.8 4.8 10-year notes % 2.6 3.1 3.4 3.6 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.6 3.6 3.6 Deficit $ billions 873 984 987 916 852 774 672 579 517 450 363 Deficit % GDP 4.2 4.7 4.5 3.9 3.7 3 2.3 2.1 1.7 1.4 1.4 Receipts $ billions 3340 3422 3609 3838 4089 4386 4675 4946 5231 5506 5818 Receipts % GDP 16.7 16.3 16.4 16.5 16.8 17.1 17.4 17.5 17.6 17.7 17.8 Outlays $ billions 4214 4407 4596 4754 4941 5160 5348 5526 5748 5955 6181 Outlays %GDP 21 21 20.8 20.5 20.3 20.2 19.9 19.6 19.4 19.2 19 Mandatory % GDP 12.9 13 12.9 12.8 13.1 12.9 12.7 12.9 12.9 12.9 13.1 Defense % GDP 3.2 3.2 3.3 3.1 3.1 3 2.8 2.6 2.5 2.5 2.4 Nondefense discretionary %GDP 3.2 3 2.6 2.4 2 1.9 1.7 1.6 1.5 1.4 1.3 Net interest %GDP 1.5 1.7 2 2.2 2.3 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.3 Debt held by public %GDP 78.8 80.3 81.3 81.7 81.9 81.3 79.9 78.4 76.6 74.6 72.6

Table III

Adjustments for Reality 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Increase Regular Discretionary Appropriations At the Rate of Inflation 9 106 161 190 210 227 240 254 268 284 Personal Tax Cuts Permanent 3 4 4 5 5 11 103 248 266 Other Tax-Related 1 4 20 23 33 50 66 81 97 116 136 Total Tax-Related 1 4 23 27 37 55 72 92 200 364 402 Total Adjustments 1 14 129 187 227 265 299 333 454 632 686

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this article was written by Dr. Vincent J. Malanga and Dr. Lance Brofman with sponsorship by BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. and is used with the permission of both.