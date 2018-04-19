Home Depot: 4 Reasons The Future Looks Murky

Home Depot (HD) has been a solid performer over the last 10 years, but I won't be buying the stock any time soon. There're a number of macroeconomic indicators that are beginning to take shape that will likely have a negative impact on Home Depot in the next couple of years. These include record levels of personal debt, rising interest rates, a weakening housing market, and the growth cycle. Home Depot's stock is also richly valued relative to peers. If you're looking to buy into the housing sector, Lowe's (LOW) is much more attractively valued with basically the same performance profile.

Home Depot's Financial Snapshot

Home Depot had a record-setting 2017, which included all-time highs for sales, profits, and free cash flow. The only negative thing I have to say is its balance sheet. Home Depot has been a heavy purchaser of its own stock over the last couple of years, and basically financed this with debt. That's led to a worsening net cash position over time.

Data Source: Home Depot's SEC Filings

Fiscal year end is January (i.e. 2017 ended January 2018)

1. Personal Debt Is Soaring

Home Depot has undoubtedly been a benefactor of American spending habits over the last decade. Consumers obviously have a bit of amnesia from the last recession and aren't afraid to spend money they don't have. Here're a few sobering facts:

Revolving credit, which is basically credit card debt, is at an all-time high of $1.03 trillion. That figure recently broke the pre-recession record set in April 2008. WalletHub has some great analytics found here that put some of this data into perspective. For example, the average household currently carries $8,600 in credit card debt, an amount that WalletHub believes is unsustainable.

According to an analysis from Experian, new vehicle loans hit an all-time high ($31,099) and so did used vehicle loans ($19,589). Average monthly payments for both new and used vehicles have also hit all-time highs.

Student loan debt now stands at $1.48 trillion. Again, this is an all-time high and has drastically increased over the last decade (average outstanding balance also increased 62 percent over the last 10 years).

It should be no surprise that this all sums up to record levels of overall personal debt of more than 13 trillion. Of this amount, mortgages make up the largest portion at more than 8.7 trillion.

The bottom line here is that personal credit has been stretched to its limits, pockets are empty, and a vast majority of Americans are currently deep in the red. It's inevitable that the credit market will tighten and spending could drastically drop and hurt a stock like Home Depot.

2. Interest Rates are Rising

Interest rates are slowly rising across the board including treasury notes, corporate debt, and mortgages. For example, mortgage rates now are at 4.40%, which is basically the highest it's been over the last 3 years.

US 30 Year Mortgage Rate data by YCharts

This will likely negatively impact the housing market. Many consumers will have a harder time accessing mortgages and the ones that do will have less disposable income leftover for home improvements. Rising rates will exacerbate the growing debt problem I outlined above. Rising corporate debt rates will also increase Home Depot's cost overhead. Its debt load is not out of control, but has crept up over recent years as the company has aggressively repurchased stock.

3. The Housing Market is Showing Some Weakness

Indicators on the housing market are mixed. February housing sales were up after two months of decline, which is good. New construction also appears to be on solid ground. Prices are also up, which many observers say means the market is strong, but that's a one-sided view. Once segments are broken out, the picture becomes a little bit clearer. The majority of the housing stock and transactions are from more expensive homes. The market for "starter" homes is weak and shrinking fast. First-time home buyers are finding there's an increasing lack of affordability and also a shrinking stock of available homes. A decline in housing affordability is considered a leading indicator of potential stress in the market. This means that people who do buy a house have less disposable income for home improvements. It also means that more of the population is forced to rent and put very little (if any) money into making home improvements.

4. Home Depot's Valuation

Home Depot has performed well, but valuations have crept up and the stock trades at a premium across the board. Lowe's is the best and most obvious comparable. You can buy that stock and get a significantly better Forward P/E, Price/Sales, PEG Ratio, Growth Rate, and Price/FCF.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, EV/EBITDA, Price/Sales, and PEG Ratio provided by Yahoo Finance.

I derived LT Growth rates by using Forward P/E and PEG ratio listed on Yahoo Finance.

HD Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

Home Depot's success is closely tied to the health of the American economy. The problem is there are a number of key indicators that are starting to show stress. Consumers have stretched their credit just about as far as it can go, which means available capital is at a very low level. With interest rates on the rise and housing affordability falling, disposable incomes are also dropping for a large portion of the population. While there's a low amount of risk for a near-term recession, America is also in the later stages of its growth cycle. The optimal time to buy housing related stocks like Home Depot is at the beginning or middle of a growth cycle, not towards the end. All of these factors together make me skeptical of a stock like Home Depot and I'm going to avoid it for the foreseeable future. Last, Home Depot looks expensive. Lowe's trades much cheaper across the board. Lowe's also has a better growth rate and a smaller footprint, allowing more opportunities for expansion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.