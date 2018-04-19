CalAmp Has A Considerable Runway

There are a couple of temporary factors muddying the picture, but these should mostly disappear pretty soon.

The company will benefit from a growing market, which will get a new impulse from 5G.

After moving sideways for the 5 months since we first wrote about the company, we think things are looking up again.

Here are the ambitions of CalAmp (CAMP), a telematics company we discussed half a year ago, from their January deck:

And progress has certainly materialized:

CAMP Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

As you see, operational performance has picked up notably, after falling for a year and a half. Here is a company slide giving another perspective:

But of course, this has also been reflected in the share price already:

You see the strong reaction to the Q2 figures, the market reaction (at least initially) to the Q3 figures was considerably less optimistic. But what you want to know is what their opportunities are to continue this growth:

Management argues they have four growth drivers, but before we discuss this, we note that the ambition to arrive at 50% gross margin doesn't seem all that silly to us.

The point why we like these telematics companies is that they enjoy considerable scaling economies. The marginal cost of adding more nodes (more assets to be tracked) is low. There are two kinds of cost:

Customer acquisition cost.

R&D cost to keep up the relative value proposition (versus the competition).

But there are no customer acquisition costs for companies that are already a customer, and when they, like Caterpillar (CAT) are large and add assets to be tracked in significant quantities, that's where much of the scaling effects start to occur.

So customer acquisition costs are a one-off. After customers have been acquired, economies start to kick in.

With R&D there is something similar. It's not only necessary to keep the value proposition relative to the competition, it also offers the company ways to create additional revenue streams. This is nicely visible here:

The company has developed a host of different solutions for different verticals, most of them on a SaaS basis:

And solutions developed that can be leveraged across the organization, from the Q3CC:

Our Italian operations have exhibited leadership in driving innovative solutions built atop the CalAmp Telematics Cloud for both consumer and enterprise applications, the model that we planned to emulate in other markets.

And, in fact, the company is applying capabilities developed in-house for their wider customer network:

by augmenting the legacy offerings with new Telematics space technology solutions through our domestic dealership channel and international LoJack licensee network

SaaS revenue reached $16M in Q3 with Fleet and LoJack Italy as the biggest contributors. While this was flat for the year, growth is expected to pick up in Q4 with the rapid ramping of their biggest SaaS contract to date for a global freight transport company.

There is also a new SaaS program for a large state government agency, which is expected to contribute over 5,000 new fleet management subscribers over the next several quarters. Management sees resumed growth in SaaS revenue in Q4.

International expansion is another growth area:

International sales constituted 28% of overall revenues in Q3.

Guidance

Q4 revenue between $91M-$96M.

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $0.27 to $0.33 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA between $12M to $15M.

This guidance is fairly flat (Q3 revenue was $93.67M) but management argues it's the result of Q3 figures coming in much better than expected. Caterpillar, the company's biggest client had a 24% sequential ramp in Q3 to $13.2M; the speed of that isn't sustainable so growth from them will decline in Q4.

Margins

Margins are temporarily impacted by two issues:

A move to the cloud, which duplicated cost during the transition. This will continue for "several quarters" as management argued during Q3C. This depressed gross margin by 100 basis points or so.

Legal cost, more especially related to a LoJack licencee. The latter costs (which are the main part) are expected to terminate during Q1.

Some extra hands are also required for the migration towards the ASC 606 accounting standard, to be completed by March 1, 2018.

So we can expect margins to perk up when these costs are behind us and revenues keep on growing.

CAMP Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Cash

CAMP Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

There has been a considerable upturn in cash generation in the second half of the year. This can improve the balance sheet, where cash and debt are in balance. The company has cash and marketable securities of $151.2M and total outstanding debt of $152.4M.

However, the cash flow picture was considerably boosted by a one-off benefit of $28.3M in net proceeds from the favorable settlement earlier this year with a former LoJack supplier, with roughly $18M of additional payments expected in the coming three quarters, a nice impulse for the balance sheet.

There is also at least $8M coming from stock-based compensation a year.

Valuation

CAMP PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

These are GAAP and backward-looking figures, but even so, the shares aren't cheap anymore. Analysts expect an EPS of $1.16 this year, rising to $1.32 in 2019, giving the shares a P/E of 18, about market average.

Conclusion

We think the company is on track and has considerable room to expand and provide margin expansion. Telematics is a growing industry and this will get a big impulse with the advent of 5G and IoT.

Its SaaS platform adds significant value and brings higher margins to boot, although these remain temporarily out of sight due to the ongoing migration to the public cloud.

While the shares have moved largely sideways since we first wrote about the company five months ago, we are more optimistic that the company can break out of its trading range this year and set a new all-time high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAMP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.