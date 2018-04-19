Skechers Is Doing Fine - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/18/18)

Cramer does not like Qualcomm till the NXPI deal is resolved.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, April 18.

Bullish Calls

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX): Cramer like both the IPOs, Dropbox and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN): It's an early-stage biotech that sells at 25 times earnings and is a good spec. Its chart is bad, though.

Skechers (NYSE:SKX): "I think Skechers is doing well. I happened to particularly like that Tony Romo ad. I think it's really good. Skechers is doing fine. I think that the boys who run that company have done a good job. They've weathered a lot."

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD): "EPD is good. Now, remember, we had CEO Mike Mears on recently from Magellan (NYSE:MMP), which I did not do a good job on for my charitable trust. Not at all. Jeez, that was a real bad call by me. But EPD is in the same biz, and I think it's good and I think you ought to hold onto it."

American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK): This is a good growth company and is consistent. Buy it.

Bearish Calls

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR): Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is the company that Cramer recommends in the metals space, and he owns that for his trust too.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM): Cramer is not a fan until the NXP Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NXPI) deal is resolved.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS): It's a battleground stock. Stay away.

YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY): It has a trading problem. That means sell.

