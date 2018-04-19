Skechers Is Doing Fine - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/18/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, April 18.
Bullish Calls
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX): Cramer like both the IPOs, Dropbox and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN): It's an early-stage biotech that sells at 25 times earnings and is a good spec. Its chart is bad, though.
Skechers (NYSE:SKX): "I think Skechers is doing well. I happened to particularly like that Tony Romo ad. I think it's really good. Skechers is doing fine. I think that the boys who run that company have done a good job. They've weathered a lot."
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD): "EPD is good. Now, remember, we had CEO Mike Mears on recently from Magellan (NYSE:MMP), which I did not do a good job on for my charitable trust. Not at all. Jeez, that was a real bad call by me. But EPD is in the same biz, and I think it's good and I think you ought to hold onto it."
American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK): This is a good growth company and is consistent. Buy it.
Bearish Calls
Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR): Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is the company that Cramer recommends in the metals space, and he owns that for his trust too.
Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM): Cramer is not a fan until the NXP Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NXPI) deal is resolved.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS): It's a battleground stock. Stay away.
YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY): It has a trading problem. That means sell.
