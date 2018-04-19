Acquisition Cycle Creates Value Opportunity With Molson Coors

While some macro dangers exist, the company is far enough along in the acquisition cycle that it is worth a 1/3rd position for value investors.

Introduction

If one were to investigate my profile page on Seeking Alpha and scan my published article headlines, they would notice that I've been spending a disproportionate amount of time pondering how far certain stocks might fall during the next bear market. I've written so much analysis from this bearish perspective because I specialize in cyclical investing, and I think we are within 2 or 3 years of the top of the business cycle. When we get close to the top of an economic cycle, I think it's a good idea to examine how far certain stocks might fall so that we can adjust our portfolios and get more defensive before they do so.

The business cycle isn't the only important cycle that affects stocks, however. There is another less appreciated cycle that I call the "acquisition cycle", which can also create opportunities for cyclical value investors. I believe the stock of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) is one such opportunity.

I have written about two other potential acquisition cycle candidates this year: Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI), which I didn't think was worth the risk, and Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN), which I thought, relative to the rest of the market, was a reasonably defensive stock and worth buying. You can read my analysis of those two stocks here. My opinion about Molson Coors is very much along the same lines as my opinion about Hawkins. They both are going through acquisition cycles, and while both could fall further in the event of a bear market or recession, they are also both defensive stocks and good values relative to the rest of the market (which I consider to be overvalued). Let's examine why I think so.

Explaining Molson Coors and Acquisition Cycles

I'm going to assume most of the readers of this article know about Molson Coors's business or they can access that information easily if they aren't familiar. (If you have access to SA PRO, contributor David J. Waldron's recent article contains an extremely thorough analysis.) The basics are that TAP is pretty much a straight-up beer company that comprises around 25% of the North American beer market. Its brands include Miller Lite, Coors, Blue Moon, Leinenkugel's and many more. The company has additional segments that operate worldwide, making it the third-largest brewer in the world. The key issue I want to focus on in this article is TAP's acquisition of Miller in 2016 and how that has created an acquisition cycle for the company.

Here is how I described the dynamics of the cycle in my Owens & Minor article from February:

Essentially, what happens with acquisitions cycles is businesses buy other companies in order to help with growth or reduce competition. Typically, in order to buy the new company, the purchaser pays a premium price, and also quite often, the purchaser promises too much too soon for current shareholders in terms of the future growth and synergies the purchase will achieve.



Quite often, within 2-3 years after the purchase, shareholders grow disenchanted with the raised debt levels of the purchaser, and also get annoyed that management's promised 'synergies' haven't materialized as expected, and the stock proceeds to slide steadily downwards. Eventually, this negative sentiment can get over-done, though, and this can create buying opportunities, especially if the synergies eventually do arrive.

Right now, we are approaching that 2-3 year window that I describe above. Here is how TAP stock has performed since the deal closed October 11, 2016, compared to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY):

TAP Total Return Price data by YCharts

This is basically a textbook example of what we would expect with a big acquisition like this. TAP has fallen over 30%, while the market has gained 30%. Again, here is how I described the process in my OMI article:

Typically, what one sees with an acquisition cycle is that the acquisition gets announced, then we get a market reaction which usually sends the purchaser a little lower, then we get a period of about 12-18 months while shareholders see what happens. Sometimes optimism can carry the share price higher during this time period, but if expectations aren't eventually met, then the price generally declines for another 12 to 18 months as earnings announcements disappoint expectations. This whole process usually takes about 2-3 years.

This process for TAP actually started in late 2015, when Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire competitor SABMiller for $107 billion, and the DOJ required that the Miller unit be spun off. So, this whole process has been going on for about 2 1/2 years now, and TAP stock price has done pretty much exactly what I described in the quote:

TAP Total Return Price data by YCharts

Once the market realized the merger was going to probably happen in late 2015, expectations were built into the stock price, and then, when expectations weren't immediately met, the stock price suffered even though the wider market rallied. My view is that now TAP is a good value relative to the wider market.

Impairment Tests

When I invest in cyclical value stocks, the most important thing I want to determine is whether the stock is in danger of becoming permanently impaired in such a way that it does not recover in a timely manner.

I have noticed over the years that there are six major reasons why a stock that has demonstrated historical cyclicality may not recover in a timely manner. They are:

A fatal flaw in the company's business model is exposed for the first time. The price did not drop enough. The stock price experienced a recent super-cyclical high. There is a clear and present disruptive threat to the core business. The company has high relative debt compared to past down-cycles. Management is corrupt or incompetent.

1) Fatal Flaw Test: A fatal flaw is some aspect of a company's business model that works really well under certain conditions but that eventually, over time, under different conditions, gets exposed and seriously damages the business. (See my article "This Investing Rule Could Have Helped Investors Avoid Huge Losses In Chipotle Mexican Grill" for a longer explanation of the concept.)

Molson, Coors, and Miller brands have been around for over 140 years, and combined have grown to be one of the top three brewers in the world during that time. Unless one thinks prohibition is around the corner in the next few years, both the brands and brewing in general have proven that they are free of fatal flaws. This isn't a new, untested business by any standard.

2) Has the price dropped enough? This test is a little tricky for TAP. My basic rule for traditionally non-cyclical stocks is that they must be 30% off their highs before I consider them having potentially dropped enough. TAP has done that. So, it passes the most basic test. However, given where we are in the market cycle (somewhere nearing the peak in the next couple years by my estimation), we have to keep in mind that the stock could still fall farther. In cases like this, I try to incorporate that into my investment strategy, but I don't let it prevent me from investing in the stock altogether (more on this later).

3) Super-cyclical high test: TAP hasn't experienced anything like a super-cycle (think the dot.com bubble in 2000, or real estate in 2007, or oil in 2014), so nothing to worry about on this front.

4) Is there a clear and disruptive threat to the core business? This is an interesting question. I think there are two potential threats here. The first is craft beer demand, and the second is legalized marijuana. Both could potentially hurt TAP's business. Long term, I think craft beer taking market share doesn't rise to the level of disruption that I find worrisome. And in fact, this is where our late-market cycle position might help the company. If interest rates keep rising and credit tightens, it's going to put a lot more pressure on the finances of small brewers that sell more expensive beer than it will TAP. Additionally, if we see the wage increases some are expecting, that will likely hurt the small brewers disproportionately because they don't have the same scale as TAP and their labor costs might disproportionately rise. And then, if there are some smaller craft breweries that do really well, the company always has the option to buy them out. So ultimately, while craft brew is a competitive threat, I don't consider it a truly disruptive threat.

As for legal marijuana, I think the current trend that is in place will probably remain intact, and more states will loosen regulations on pot sales while the federal government takes a backseat and lets it happen. However, the effects that this could have on TAP's beer sales only concern me over the very long term, perhaps 10 years out. In the 3-5 year time frame I'm looking at for this investment, I don't see a big negative impact for TAP (at least not something I would consider truly disruptive).

5) How is the debt compared to past cycles? This is probably the most important consideration for potential TAP investors, and I approach this a bit differently than most analysts. The first thing I look out for in my research is companies that have a long history of bouncing back from downcycles. For example, during the 2002 recession, TAP fell about 45% to the S&P 500's 50%, and in 2008, it fell 45% to the S&P's 57%. After each downcycle, the stock was able to bounce back, even after undergoing fairly substantial mergers and joint ventures each time. In 2002, Molson and Coors merged, and in 2008, a joint venture was struck with SABMiller that ultimately ended up with TAP taking over the Miller brands in 2016. But overall, TAP's businesses have always found a way to bounce back. Coors even survived prohibition by diversifying its business into porcelain. These are very resilient businesses that have overcome a lot of adversity over the past century and found a way to survive.

Due to the structure of past mergers and joint ventures and divestitures from its competitors, it can get a little messy trying to gain some historical perspective on the likelihood that the company's most recent acquisition of Miller will work out. Nevertheless, my favorite metric is debt-to-equity, because I can usually compare it across cycles and across different businesses (since different types of businesses tend to carry different levels of debt).

TAP data by YCharts

As we can see, debt-to-equity rose quite high just after the Molson Coors merger in 2002, and again in 2012. (There were several smaller acquisitions during this time. You can read the history on TAP's website here.) Both times, within about 5 years or so, that debt-to-equity ratio came down substantially. And if we turn our attention to 2016, we can see that even though the equity price is falling rapidly, the debt-to-equity ratio is still coming down and is quite a bit lower than it was in 2002-2004. I'm fairly confident that TAP will be able to rapidly pay down the debt it took on for the Miller acquisition in good time.

6) How is management? Both Coors and Molson were family-run businesses with long histories of success. I've seen nothing in the management of the companies that gives me any warning signals that there is something to worry about. I like the fact that the company suspended its stock buyback program so that it can more rapidly pay down debt, and I think the Miller brands are of excellent quality and a worthy acquisition.

Relative Valuation

For the highly cyclical stocks I usually write about, earnings are so volatile I don't usually pay attention to them much, but in TAP's case it's not usually this cyclical, so we might be able to garner some useful information from its historical valuation and use this to help us with our investment strategy. I have purchased some TAP stock at these levels. However, I also would like to be able to purchase some more if the economic cycle turns negative and brings TAP stock down even further. Using historical P/Es in non-cyclical stocks can help determine what might be an ideal entry point. And for that analysis, I'll turn to F.A.S.T Graphs.

If we look at TAP's 10-year "normal" P/E ratio (represented by the blue line on the graph), it's right at 16 - and that's pretty close to where the stock trades today at 15.7. Relative to itself, the stock seems fairly valued here. The same analysis on the S&P 500 shows it about 15% overvalued. So, when I say a stock is a good relative value compared to the market, that's what I'm referring to.

This doesn't mean TAP couldn't fall further during a bear market. I expect that it would. What I want to try to do here is get an idea of how far it might fall below fair value where it is today. Historically, TAP has tended to bottom during downturns, when it reaches a P/E ratio of about 11. That's about 30% lower than where it's trading today, if only the price were to drop and not the earnings. TAP's earnings do tend to drop a bit on occasion, though, so we should take that into account as well and expect perhaps an additional 10% drop to be associated with earnings declines. If we put them both together, during a significant recession, the stock might fall 40% from here. I expect that during this same recession scenario, the S&P 500 would fall 55%. So, I consider TAP to be a bit more defensive than the wider market.

Strategy

I've been slightly tweaking my normal strategy with regard to stocks that I think are good relative values compared to the market but that are not necessarily good "pure" values. The first such example was Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) back on January 11th of this year. While PZZA wasn't an acquisition cycle stock, the company was dealing with some public relations and CEO turmoil that had brought the price of the stock down to fair value, making it a good relative value compared to both its peers and the wider market in general. Since that article was published, you can see how PZZA is just a little bit stronger than SPY through the volatility the market has been experiencing this year:

PZZA Total Return Price data by YCharts

I expect Molson Coors to behave in a similar way. My investment strategy with both stocks is to take a 1% portfolio position now, and to reserve an additional 2% portfolio position to invest if we should have a bear market within the next three years. The price I will be looking to make that second investment, should it happen, is about $47.45. And if the market takes TAP stock higher before we have a bear market, the price I will be looking to sell my current position is about $102, which is around a 40% gain or so from today's price.

Conclusion

Molson Coors is a quality business with a long history of success that appears to be going through a standard acquisition cycle. If the economy stays strong over the next 12 months, and Molson Coors sees a couple quarters of unexpected improvement, we could see 40% upside for the stock. If the wider market and economy decline, I expect Molson Coors to decline a little bit less than the overall market. Should we have a full recession, I plan to make an investment double the size of my original investment at around $47.45.

