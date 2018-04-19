Wall Street Breakfast: Rally In Commodities Helps Push Stocks Higher

Stocks

Hours before its earnings report, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) said it agreed to pay €3.4 billion ($4.21 billion) for the Consumer Health unit of Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKKGY), in one of P&G's biggest acquisitions in years. The division of Merck KGaA (not affiliated with drugmaker Merck) makes vitamins and supplements that P&G says complement its over-the-counter medicine business; the deal will replace a joint venture P&G runs with Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA).

CEO Jeff Bezos finally put a subscriber number on Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime membership program, and it's north of 100 million. In a shareholder letter, Bezos added that the company shipped more than five billion items via Prime last year, and 2017 was its biggest signup year yet. The company established the program, which offers free shipping and other perks, 13 years ago.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it will order an inspection of some 220 jet engines after investigators determined that a broken fan blade touched off the engine explosion on Tuesday's Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) flight that shattered a window and killed a passenger. The accident will enhance scrutiny of the CFM56-7B engine made by CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric (NYSE:GE) and France's Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF), that is a mainstay of commercial aviation. Southwest suffered a similar failure on another CFM56 engine two years ago, forcing the plane to land but not resulting in injuries.

Chinese regulators are seeking additional concessions from Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) before approving the company's proposed purchase of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). Qualcomm reportedly resubmitted its application earlier this week, effectively resetting a timetable for a decision and giving Chinese regulators another 180 days to review the deal. The statement is China's first on the pending deal since Pres. Trump's tariff proposals; China is the last major government yet to grant approval.

Taking a page from rivals Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is launching a project to design its own custom chips that could be used in ambitious plans for consumer hardware as well as by its AI software and in data centers, the Wall Street Journal reports. Recent job listings call for engineers with experience building processors from scratch. Building its own chips would give Facebook more control over end hardware products.

The vice president of footwear is the latest in a string of executives to depart Nike (NYSE:NKE) amid a culture shift at the sports apparel maker, according to the Portland Business Journal. Greg Thompson is the fourth executive to leave this week, after spending decades there. Those and other departures are coming in the wake of complaints of a "boys' club" environment.

Kinder Morgan reported mixed Q1 results but pleased investors by raising its dividend 60% to $0.20 per share from $0.125 previously, with Chairman Richard Kinder saying the company "delivered on our commitment made in mid-2017." For the quarter, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) says it achieved distributable cash flow of $0.56 per share, up 4% from the prior quarter, resulting in more than $800 million of excess DCF above the dividend. For 2018, the company's budget is set to achieve DCF of $4.57 billion ($2.05 per share) and adjusted EBITDA of $7.5 billion.

Unilever unveiled a new stock buyback program for as much as €6 billion ($7.4 billion) and raised its quarterly dividend by 8%. Unilever (NYSE:UL) said it is starting the buyback program to return the expected after-tax proceeds from the sale of its struggling spreads business last year. The company reported first-quarter underlying sales rose 3.4%, matching its expectations and topping the 2.9% growth in the prior-year quarter. Shares are 2% lower in London trading.

Three new board members - all of them women - are named at Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), the casino operator coping with a sexual harassment scandal tied to former CEO Steve Wynn. The move enlarges and diversifies the board at a company that earned the lowest possible score in corporate governance last year from advisory firm ISS. The CEO's ex-wife, Elaine Wynn, now the company’s largest individual shareholder, had said she wanted to see new board appointees.

