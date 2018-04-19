Energold Drilling's (EGDFF) Management on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Energold Drilling Corp. (OTCPK:EGDFF) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call April 18, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Jerry Huang - Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Steven Gold - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Alfred Wirth - HNW Management

James Dale - Private Investor

Larry Berkin - Private Investor

Operator

Good morning. My name is Denise and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Energold Drilling 2017 results conference call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jerry Huang, Manager of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jerry Huang

Thank you, Denise. Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Energold Drilling fourth quarter 2017 year-end conference call. At this time, I would like to say that before we review our 2017 Q4 year-end financial results, we would like to go over our disclosure policy.

Certain policies and statements on the following conference call regarding Energold Drilling Corp's business operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are not historical facts but are predictions about the future, which inherently involves risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties could then cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

I would like to now turn it over to the CFO, Mr. Steven Gold.

Steven Gold

Thanks Jerry Good morning everyone. I will review the financial results here and we will open up for questions afterwards. 2017 was a year of conditions for all of our drilling divisions actually. We saw strength and recovery in the mineral business. We saw some growth in oil and gas drilling business towards year-end. There was a major restructuring in our manufacturing division. And finally, we made some significant headway into the green energy and infrastructure drilling markets.

While the company incurred a loss on an overall basis, market developments and internal moves that we made throughout the year have had a real meaningful effect on, really our current financial performance, especially in 2017, but more so as we move to 2018. In 2017, the company had annual revenue of $75 million across all our divisions and that compares to $65.5 million in 2016, representing nearly 15% increase on a year-over-year basis. Again, these are improving fundamentals including recovering commodity prices that led to the improvement in revenue and activity in the company's core mineral and oil and gas drilling markets.

In 2017, the company's overall gross margin was 14.5%, basically flat to the 14.1% in 2016. We continued with our overhead cost containment and the increases in activity levels were partially offset by higher startup costs which are typical as we come out of a trough in the cycle. And we really have to prudently watch our working capital as we begin these new programs, namely in the mineral, green and infrastructure drilling markets.

Net loss in 2017 was $17.5 million or $0.32 a share. This compares to about $18.5 million or $0.36 per-share in 2016. In the mineral drilling division, pricing started to accelerate in 2016 and then again last year. Programs grew in terms of size and the company began to diversify away from our strictly senior and well-funded, intermediate customers and eventually the juniors started playing a greater role as they started deploying some more funds that they had raised in years prior. As these new programs grew, working capital requirements began to increase and rig deployments are in fact costly.

Growth and recovery in our key Central and South American markets were more pronounced than in Africa where the company also saw some growth. Expiration budgets have expanded considerably from multi-year lows. Capacity utilization is improving industrywide. And alongside that, rates are expected to strengthen industrywide. In fact, the company's drill rigs in select geographical markets are fully committed. So the busier months of this year at the start of 2018 has been the busiest that the company has seen in years.

Mineral revenues increased to $45.52 million in 2017 from $37.1 million in 2016 as a result of a 27% increase in meters drilled. Average revenue per meter in 2017 was $154 compared to $159 in 2016. The evolving mix of drilling methods and currency swings are the primary result of the slightly lower year-over-year pricing drop, specifically as activity improved by over 60,000 meters through the year, compared to 2016. Although the market is recovering, there was still some excess rig capacity in the industry in 2017 that did impact pricing in some areas. As capacity utilization improves, margins are expected to expand as pricing becomes more strengthened in certain areas that we have higher capacity. The margin for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $5.7 million or 13% compared to $4.9 million or 13% in the same period of 2016.

On the oil and gas side, revenue for the year was $22.7 million compared to $18.2 million in 2016. Although activity levels are still lower than what the company experienced over previous years, we did see more activity in the oil sands markets as certain companies had to accelerate exploration and delineation to make up for years where they had lightened up on that exploration work. Gross margin improved in this division to $4.6 million or 20% compared to $3.3 million or 18% in 2016.

On the infrastructure side, Cros-Man drilling, which does the infrastructure drilling in Central Canada, drilled 43,500 meters in 2017 compared to 30,500 meters in 2016 from the date of our acquisition in early March 2016. Subsequent to December 31, 2017 and earlier in the current year, the company was awarded more than $10 million in new drilling contracts in the United States and $9 million in infrastructure drilling contracts in Canada. Management continued with prudent cost management and cost cutting in the first half of the year with wage reductions and while some stability came into this sector after the mid-2017 with substantial improvement already taking hold, 2018 is expected to be a significant improvement compared to 2017 in terms of activity and performance. When combined with the ongoing market penetration in the green energy and infrastructure drilling segments of the market, the company should see substantial improvement and high utilization levels of its winter focused oil sands drilling equipment, which can be put to use in the spring and summer months in other drilling segments like green energy and infrastructure.

In the manufacturing sector, our division remains challenged due to overcapacity issues in the global mineral drilling fleet although these issues are being alleviated by gains in other markets, especially in water and infrastructure. The company undertook a significant restructuring of the manufacturing division in 2017, which has led to improved efficiencies, a more focused product offering. Financial improvements have started to become evident recently in the first quarter of 2018. Revenues for Dando for the year ended December 31, 2017 were $7 million. Gross margin was 6%. This compares to $10.1 million in revenue with a gross margin of 11% in 2016. As the environment for the company's drilling offerings improves and becomes financially evident for everyone to see in 2018, working capital allocation remains a significant priority as new projects require significant upside capital to begin drilling, while payment terms of customers unfortunately can lead out to 90 days or beyond. For this reason, management has prudently allocated capital and managed debt levels to meet obligations of increasing order book across all of our drilling divisions. In 2017, the company refinanced its convertible debenture and ended the year with $7.7 million in cash and working capital of $51.5 million. The company intends to focus on internal growth for the foreseeable future and anticipates no major acquisitions or new equipment additions, except for purposes of new contract generation where appropriate.

With the financial review complete, Denise, I will pass the call over to you to line up for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from Alfred Wirth with HNW Management. Your line is open.

Alfred Wirth

Would you tell us a little bit about how the cash position is now? You are not buying equipment, but other activities are going on. You have had new contracts which may require and then there is the ongoing costs.

Steven Gold

Right. So the cash position now is not much different than the end of 2017. The new contracts are a function of a better market and unfortunately the substantial capital needs, we spent, as I mentioned, before these contracts normally start drilling, but ultimately until we get paid. So that's sort of been a mismatch. Business is improving. You are seeing it industrywide, not just with Energold. We have suitable cash to meet our new contracts and like any other business coming out of a trough, we will obviously have to manage that appropriately. But as far as your first question, Alfred, the cash position now is about the same as it was at the end of 2017.

Alfred Wirth

Thank you.

Steven Gold

You are welcome.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from James Dale, private investor. Your line is open.

Steven Gold

Hi James.

James Dale

Good morning. My question, I think, segues off of the first one. In regards to not necessarily cash, but how the financings have been, at least, somewhat dilutive to existing shareholders and I get that that's been a product of the financial situation of the company and what markets were dictating as far as how you could raise capital. So assuming that the growth arc and dealing with this negative operating leverage in these next few months as you ramp up or continue to ramp up, what's the sense as far as capital needs and further dilution potential? Because I think that's probably the biggest concern I have is getting the cycle right. The company is doing better and then if there is major dilution coming, not necessarily reaping the rewards that we should as shareholders that have endured the last of couple years?

Steven Gold

Yes. It's something that's been on our plate for, I would say, nine months now. We are at a position where, unfortunately, we have to take the financing opportunities that are in front of us. We are financing the company with the deals that we have not the deals that we want. Yes, they have been dilutive, obviously, convertible debenture with all stars aligned and it does convert, we will be dilutive. I think when we consider deploying the company and trying to time the cycle, that's been the biggest challenge here.

We are sitting around, looking around the room, saying, do we turn down business because we have insufficient capital and what is the cost of taking on all the business and finding money wherever we can and is it worth it at the end of the day if we take every contract that comes through our door and dilute all of our shareholders.

So as it stands now, we had done a $2 million, call it, line with two of our lenders. It's up to $2 million to be used solely and only for new contracts coming through the door. We anticipate no major dilutive events to fund ongoing existing contracts or contracts that we are bidding on. Frankly, I don't even know that the market would be receptive to a major dilutive event anyways. I don't know if the market would fund us or any other company in our industry right now.

So apologize, long answer to a short question. But as it stands now, our current order book and accounting for what we are bidding on, we have suitable capital to meet those needs.

James Dale

Okay. Great. I have a couple of additional questions, but that's okay.

Steven Gold

Sure.

James Dale

So the new deals that were released through the press releases and the infrastructure and geotechnical, I think, so about $19 million. I think, in total combined, which I think that flows through the energy division in the revenue line.

Steven Gold

Right.

James Dale

I mean that, obviously, is a huge growth rate in that division. And what kind of margins do you expect on those compared to, I mean it's the first time we have seen that size in that type of business line. So, from a pricing perspective and the margins, are they in the neighborhood of what you are getting in energy? Or is it going to be a major mix change in that business channel, shall we say and the financial reporting?

Steven Gold

Yes. So just by way of background, in the energy side when things are really good and really, really good, we can get 30% to 35% margin. When things are tough, we could be high single digits and low teens at the operating level. We bid these jobs with, it depends on who we are up against, but generally, these things with kind of a 24% to 32% margin when we budget and bid on these jobs.

Sometimes things go better than expected, sometimes things go worse than expected. It's enough margin in our bid account for a whoops, as we say. And that if things go better than expected, which happens sometimes, obviously that's all the better. But we bid every job on the basis of again that kind of 24% to 32% margin. And that's what we are seeing so far.

Just by way of extension to that, for those of you who are in Toronto, if you go and just take a walk over to Osgoode Hall, we have three rigs drilling there right now today doing some geothermal work there. And that's the kind of job that your typical geothermal, geo loop drilling and we bid that on about a 27% margin. And so far everything has gone according to plan, with the exception of a couple rain days. I hope that answers your question, James.

James Dale

Yes. Very much so. The last one I have, I appreciate your patience with me. So assuming with those two new deals and some other pipeline stuff coming up, do you have any kind of feel, again not with anything that's completely unknowable at this point, but just basically known deals and reasonable pipeline? Any kind of sense when you might get to be free cash flow positive and actually be generating free cash to start having some more financial flexibility?

Steven Gold

Yes. We are looking at late summer. The unknowns right now are, I would say, the manufacturing sector. The manufacturing division should breakeven and actually we haven't finished the numbers but probably actually we made a little bit of money in Q1. But that's been a drag on cash. But we are looking at, call it, mid to late summer, assuming our mineral jobs in spring or what's left of it or if it ever comes and summer start up on time. The energy business, we expect will be cash flow positive this year. Obviously these contracts help, but we are quite busy in Q1 in the oil sands and in the case of both of our large key clients that we work for up there and have the last 20 years. This is the first time in about, call it, six years or five years that every single thing they asked us to do in October, we actually did whereas typically they tells us what they want us to do in October and then we do 75% of it because of one reason or another. So we are aiming for, call it, middle of this year to ultimately start paying back some of the short-term loans that we are using for working capital purposes and start using that incoming cash for that flexibility that we ultimately need.

James Dale

Okay. Great.

Steven Gold

Thank you. Thanks for your questions. Appreciate it.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Larry Berkin. Your line is open.

Steven Gold

Hi Larry. Good morning.

Operator

If your line is on mute, could you please unmute your line?

Larry Berkin

Hello?

Steven Gold

Hi Larry. Can you hear me okay?

Larry Berkin

Yes. I do.

Steven Gold

Okay.

Larry Berkin

I think I had it on mute.

Steven Gold

No problem.

Larry Berkin

The guy that are long-term investor. The previous guy answered a lot of my questions. Obviously this morning your stock is selling off like about 10%. So there is still such a bad feeling on the street about Energold. It seemed like you had decent earnings. It seems like things are turning around. I guess I just don't know what's going to get people interested again. I am sure this call has very few people on it. And also I have asked Jerry in the past, when management is going to start buying stock on the open market? I don't mean bought deals and stuff like that where you get warrants, but actual open market purchases to show that you guys believe in the company too?

Steven Gold

First of all, thanks for the question, Larry. Just by way of update, I am looking at the participants and we are about twice what we were last quarter. So for one reason or another, but then notwithstanding that, we are shareholders too, all of us, a lot higher and every management team on earth says, we share your pain, we share your pain, obviously. But we have the hard work to do and you guys have to watch quarter-after-quarter what happens within our company and we are not immune to that.

As far as to get the market interested, we are dealing with a $0.50 share price here or $0.45 share price. Often times, depth is so thin that if you want to sell $7,000 worth of stock you can take the stock down 20%, if you wanted to. Conversely if you go the other way, if you buy $25,000 worth of stock, you can make it $0.60. So we don't want to be one of these management teams who say, oh, we don't look. Of course we look at share price. Everyone does. But to get people interested, I personally think it's a sector issue.

There is virtually, I wouldn't say no interest, but very little interest for what we do in the investment community in Canada for sure. A little more so in Europe, for example. And I think that we are stuck in a sector that frankly, we don't make tech and that's been great for investors. We are not a large blue chip and that's been great for investors and when you go and make 25% from the Dow, we are not surprised to see that people are looking at smaller mining or mining related companies and saying, well, why would I go there.

Having said that, what we could do is go out and win new contracts. Let the market know these things. And there has always been a debate internally, do we announce new contracts and the debate is based on whether or not, if we lose the contract, do we announce that too? So a lot of companies are eager to go announce a $2 million or $3 million contract win but if they lose it, it's crickets. And nobody hears anything about the loss. So from our perspective, we went and spent three years trying to develop a new market in the green and infrastructure drilling and it's borne fruit.

You are looking at $19 million, $20 million of new business that we never had before and that's on top of a mineral business that's expanding, coming out of a trough. It's on top of an oil and gas market with oil at $65 to $70. I recognize there is a discount in Canada. So we are really just in a position where we wish the market would pay more attention to our sector in general. I come from a banking background and I know for a fact that there are some mining deals on the street with great companies that are cash flow positive and there is no one to buy these things.

These are companies that are either well-funded or are profitable. So we are up against a tough investment world that basically is looking at mining with a lot of skepticism. So another long answer to a short question. But we are in a situation where all we can do is just try to grow the business, tell people about it and hopefully eventually people start looking at these small-cap mining stocks, whether from a service side or the mining side.

Larry Berkin

Do you see that if oil goes up more or gold goes up more, some of the precious metals, which one is going to be better for the company as far as giving you more mining contracts? And it's great that you are in a new business now? I mean that's encouraging. It's just obviously the market isn't and getting back to it. and I know you are suffering and we are suffering as long-term investors. But what do you think it's going to take it if gold goes over $1,400, $1,500 or oil goes up again?

Steven Gold

Yes. We have had, obviously a lot of discussions within ourselves, shareholders, colleagues, friends in the street and what have you. The move from gold from $1,200 to, call it, $1,350, you saw some financings early last year and that money unfortunately takes, it could take as many as 18 to 24 months to sort of filter into the exploration side. So company goes and raises $25 million now, don't expect to see a dollar in the ground for some time.

On the oil side, the oil side is a little bit different, where we are at a disadvantage of a Canadian problem, being lots of export capacity. Oil can go to $100 and certainly will get a lot busier. But until our governments figure out how to get that oil to Alberta, that's going to be an issue. In recent years, our too largest clients in the oil sands side, for example, they just put off exploration. They put of delineation. And that's a lot of the work that we do.

Now a lot of the work that they are doing is just to catch-up. There is pressure on them from the government to meet certain commitments that they had on the lease side. And they have to do certain work just to catch-up. So if you were to ask me in terms of leverage, I think the oil work, you would probably see it sooner but ultimately a move in metal prices, there is really no leverage anything like that in anything we do. If oil or if gold moves another $100 and silver moves $5 and the base metals are moving higher, you will get ultimately far more leverage coming from that than anything else.

Larry Berkin

Okay. Well, let's hope. Thank you.

Steven Gold

You are welcome. Thanks for the questions, Larry.

Operator

And there are no further questions queued up at this time. I would turn the call over to Mr. Gold.

Steven Gold

Well, thank you very much, Denise. Thank you all for joining us this morning. We anticipate our Q1 results coming up towards the end of May and that will do it for my comments at this time. Jerry, I don't know if you have anything to add?

Jerry Huang

No, Steve. Thank you everyone in joining us in reviewing fourth quarter and year-end 2017 financial and production results call. We look forward to our next conference call with you, as mentioned by Steve, at the end of May. If you have any questions or would like to submit questions for our next quarterly call, please visit our website at energold.com or by phone at (604) 681-9501. Thank you for your continued support of Energold. We look forward to talking to you next call.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

