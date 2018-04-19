Market Volatility Bulletin: Stocks Got The Nap They Needed

Contango is here on the VX term structure, but realized vol needs to get below spot for the old pattern to really be back in place.

Sectors pushed some to and fro, but the overall effect on the S&P was nil - just the way bulls need it for a while.

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) enjoyed what the markets desperately need if they are to make a certified recovery: a day where not much happened at all. Energy (XLE) and industrials (XLI) posted reasonably strong gains, while none of the other sectors posted gains or losses in excess of 1%. Most importantly however is the net effect for the market as a whole: basically zero. Amid all that, the VIX did still manage to post a small gain.

Oil is screeching to the highs not seen since 2015. Those gains evaporated rather quickly. Since that time, the global economy does appear to have a better footing, and OPEC has institutionally figured out how to coordinate output to engineer higher oil prices.

Oil implied volatility as measured by the OVX is indicating choppiness for black gold. This is one of the few asset classes where vol is picking up.

I don't know if the above graphic is a good thing or not if you're an equity bull. Three major takeaways:

By late January, the ACWI was strenuously overbought The index has for now bounced off the trend line set in 2016. Since early 2018, there has been a lot of correlation between individual country indexes, which has been a main reason the lines have become so "active."

In any event, it bears mention that markets do look to be trying for a recovery, and that for this to continue the squiggles in the graphic above likely need to get less dramatic (in either direction) soon.

Hat tip to Mr. Harwood to bringing the news of a one-year VIX. This new index from CBOE may not be too useful of a new gauge, as the midterm VIX itself rarely gets much attention. And perhaps with good reason: it fluctuates quite a bit less than spot VIX (52-week highs for spot vs. VXMT: 50ish vs. 30ish).

Pat Hennessy offers a great reminder for why it can be a solid idea not to hold VX futures right into the Wednesday morning expiry. Both to the upside and the downside (see Dec. '17 for instance), official closing prints for VX futures can fluctuate sharply.

A couple weeks ago, I wrote quite a bit about how either spot VIX and the term structure or the 10-day realized vol would have to give in soon. At the time, spot and virtually the entire term structure traded near 20, while the 10-day realized gauge was managing a 29 handle!

Since that time, volatility has dipped to say the least. We're back into a more traditional contango formation, with spot trading at the bottom. This is still not sustainable, and I think the nudge higher in spot during yesterday's listless trading day hints at this.

The traditional pattern that we experienced last year was one where 30-day realized hung out below spot VIX, which in turn printed below the term structure. Currently the realized vols are both above most of the term structure. I'm not saying that contango cannot last, but rather the implied vol indexes are boldly "calling it" perhaps a bit prematurely.

Helpfully for those playing volatility from the short end (SVXY), both NASDAQ vol (above) and the nine-day version of the VIX (below) are doing their best to put the recent past behind them. My belief is that what really needs to happen for this play to work is nothing. We need some time where the market lists as it did yesterday. Otherwise, even big up moves are just a continuation of 1%+ days and we are still in a medium-to-high vol environment, regardless of market direction. With that end in mind, make yourself scarce, Mr. Zuckerberg (FB)!

Alan248 posted this in an older piece on tax treatment the other day. Is anyone else getting notices like this from IB (or better yet, from other brokers)? Most MVB readers know that ProShares products like SVXY or UVXY have undergone meaningful changes over the last couple months, but it is strange that any such alterations would have tax ramifications for 2017. Any insights here are much appreciated.

Please consider following us.

