Adecoagro Continues To Invest In Growth Amid Brutal Commodity Pressures

Acquiring SanCor may be buying in at the bottom, but management will have a lot of work to do to turn around Argentina's largest dairy processor.

My biggest issue with investing in Adecoagro (AGRO) has always been its vulnerability to commodity price swings, and those swings have been hammering the company and the stock over the last year. At the same time, management has continued to invest in projects that it believes will deliver meaningful long-term growth – the latest being the acquisition of Argentina’s largest dairy processor.

Adecoagro has shown that it can run its diverse operations well, but efficient operations in sugar, ethanol, and farming can only go so far in the face of commodity price pressure. With that, the shares do still look undervalued, but the company’s exposure to commodity price risk may be too large for some investors.

Taking The Bitter With The Sweet

Sugar prices saw a roughly one-third drop from peak-to-trough between 2016 and 2017, and with sugar making up a significant part of Adecoagro’s revenue mix, that’s a serious problem. The primary issue is that productivity in India has increased markedly recently, leading to growing oversupply in the market. With global demand growing around 1% to 2% most years, the ability to absorb big increases in supply is limited, but increased production from sugar-growing countries/areas like India, the EU, and Thailand may well double 2017’s oversupply position.

Adecoagro has a good sugar business. The company benefits from low production costs, helped in part by using land that is unsuitable for grain production, and the company farms its acreage intelligently – something not all producers do. The company has also established efficient centers of production with its three crushing locations. All of this contributes to a very low cost of production – Adecoagro can produce sugar for around $0.10/lb, below Brazilian rivals like Sao Martinho (whose cost of production is usually around $0.12 to $0.13/lb) and Cosan (CZZ), which is a little higher still.

Overall, Brazil’s cost of sugar production remains a world leader (around $0.15/lb) versus $0.17/lb in Thailand and $0.20/lb in India, but prices are still shrinking the profitability of the business and this may be a multiyear issue.

Time will tell to what extent Adecoagro can work around this. Like other sugar producers (including Cosan), Adecoagro has the option to divert more crushed cane toward ethanol production. Overall, this is what Brazilian producers have been doing, with the skew of ethanol/sugar production moving from the low 50%'s to closer to 57% recently. Adecoagro has been working on boosting its own skew towards ethanol, but there are capacity limitations in play and ethanol prices have their own commodity risk as well.

Farming Looking Tougher In 2018

Adding to Adecoagro’s challenges, Argentina has seen some serious drought conditions. Roughly 70% of Adecoagro’s farming activities are in the humid pampas region of Argentina (versus Brazil-oriented SLC Agricola (OTCPK:SLCJY)), and third-party researchers have categorized most of the corn and soybean crop as “poor” or “very poor” and expectations are that harvest levels could drop 20-30% for this crop.

Will Milk Do This Body Some Good?

Adecoagro has not been shy about reinvesting in projects that management believes can drive future growth, with stated ambitions to increase its ethanol and dairy capacity, as well as its production of rice. Adecoagro recently took a very big swing at this, agreeing to acquire 90% of SanCor for $400 million (three-quarters of which is assumed debt).

SanCor is Argentina’s largest dairy processor, with over 5 million liters per day of nameplate capacity across 10 plants. Once one of the most efficient producers in the world (rivaling New Zealand’s processors), SanCor has in more recent times struggled with falling exports (due in part to the mismanagement of Argentina’s economy), logistical inefficiencies, and under-investment. This makes SanCor a fix-up job for Adecoagro management, with the logistics infrastructure, brand value, and export businesses likely to get the most attention.

Currently unprofitable, Adecoagro has to get SanCor’s operations back to profitability (and improve the capacity utilization), but even if SanCor only becomes about two-thirds as profitable as Fonterra (a leading New Zealand processor) on a per-liter basis, Adecoagro should be able to earn a double-digit return from the deal.

The global dairy industry has had a tough time of late, but appears to be bottoming out – suggesting that Adecoagro may be buying in at an opportune time in the cycle. Once again, though, there are commodity price factors in play that could ultimately trump management’s ability to improve the efficiency and profitability of the SanCor dairy operations.

The Opportunity

Given the significant impact that commodity prices have on Adecoagro’s financial results, modeling those results is always going to involve a lot of guess work. That said, I don’t think a long-term revenue growth outlook of 4% (annualized) is all that aggressive compared to the ongoing growth of ethanol consumption in Brazil and the recovery potential of both Argentina’s agriculture sector and the SanCor operations.

While Adecoagro’s ability to drive better margins and cash flows is likewise limited by those commodity realities, I believe the full-cycle profits can still rise to an attractive level and support a fair value of close to $12/share (including the value of the company’s landbank).

The Bottom Line

Adecoagro has long been a volatile stock, and I believe investors have to make their peace with that if they want to consider owning these shares. While Adecoagro management has shown that it can efficiently manage its sugar, ethanol, and farming operations (including its profitable dairy production operations pre-SanCor), those efficiencies are often ignored in the big macro moves of sugar, ethanol, and crop prices. To that end, while Adecoagro does look undervalued here, the SanCor deal adds complexity and operating risk to a story that already had more than enough risk from commodity price movements.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.