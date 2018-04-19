AMLP: That's A Bottom

But enough is enough; bad news could not push price beyond $9.

Fundamentals are solid, yields are high, but MLPs have caused a lot of pain since the 2017 high.

Finally, there are some signs of life in MLPs (Master Limited Partnerships) after a terrible 2017 and early 2018. The Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) is up around 15% from the March lows. Is this the start of a full recovery, or just another bear market bounce?

To some it doesn't really matter. The lower it goes, the more they'll buy, which will certainly bring a great yield, but could lead to a depressing drain on capital. Others - like me - recognize the potential in this sector for both capital gains and a great yield, but this approach requires some degree of timing and some close attention to price moves and news. I'm not sure about you, but I would rather not sit out another year like 2017, even if I'm paid 8% in distributions while I hold.

Of course, to even consider buying, you need to like the fundamentals in the MLP space. After reading Kyler Hasson's comprehensive coverage in a recent article, there is little I feel I can add. These were the main takeaways:

First and foremost, we've seen that core assets are still very valuable and providing good returns on invested capital. Second, leverage and payout ratios have been prudently taken down. Finally, valuations have contracted to the point where many of these companies offer good yields as well as expected low-teens returns.

What I can add is some technical insight which should help with a trading approach. The fundamentals throughout 2017 were solid, but I have been in no rush to buy after the large rally in 2016. Valuations, positioning and sentiment cycles were all a concern.

As we can see in Kyler's article, valuations are now more reasonable, but to address the question of positioning and sentiment, we need to read the story told by the AMLP chart.

The Washout

The washout of 2015-2016 was caused by the implosion of MLPs using leverage to provide higher and higher yields. Sentiment played a large part too as the sheer panic in the energy space created a strong correlation to natural gas (UNG) and oil (USO), particularly towards the end of the crash.

Fundamentally there should not really have been such a strong correlation, but panic can do strange things. No one knew where the commodity crash would stop, or how many upstream companies would survive.

The washout did exactly that; washed out old hands and brought in new. For every seller, there was a buyer and those skilled or lucky enough to buy near the 2016 lows were soon sitting on 70% gains. This had a large effect on positioning and what came next.

The Next Stages

Investors come in all shapes and forms, and when faced with 70% profits, some will take profits, partial or full. This has nothing to do with changing fundamentals; in many cases the fundamentals are actually much better when traders take profits than they were when they bought.

Many commodity markets and related instruments made huge rallies from the 2016 lows and then drifted lower again as the excitement of the initial recoveries faded and medium-term traders took profits.

Some retraces are deeper than others. AMLP reached the 76.4% Fibonacci retrace at $9, which is deeper than the standard 61.8% expected for this stage of the cycle.

The depth of any retrace is influenced by underlying fundamentals and sentiment. One factor weighing on AMLP was the rally in US Treasury yields. MLPs are after all primarily bought for yield, and when risk free rates are rising rapidly, MLP yields (and prices) need to compensate. As you can see from the chart below, the yield spread with 7-10 year yields did not move much at all despite the fall in AMLP price.

The Bottom?

Markets often bottom when things look at their worst. AMLP made a strong decline in March after the FERC made changes to income tax allowance. At one point on March 15th, AMLP was down over 10% to an intraday low of $9.14. But despite the apparent bearishness, subsequent falls could not seem to break this level.

When a market stops going down on bad news, it is very often a signal the tide is turning.

Fast forward a month and AMLP is trading higher than when the FERC news dropped.

The fall in March was quite possibly the final capitulation. The energy sector ETF (XLE) made similar move towards the end of its corrective decline. Technically the patterns were very similar and served the same purpose.

Both moves above the declining channels were actually nasty fake breaks and the last strong declines likely flushed out all technical traders and weak hands. The decks are cleared for a move higher.

Perhaps AMLP makes a similar rally to XLE, perhaps not. I think a move back to the highs around $13 is quite possible, and this is my target to take partial profits.

Conclusions

The AMLP chart tells a story of how market participants have acted. Used in conjunction with real life context and events, you can build a picture of positioning and sentiment, and this can help with timing entries and exits. I think there is a high chance the lows are in for AMLP, and it can recover back to $13.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.