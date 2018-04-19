Best Buy's Resilience Absolutely Incredible

Though there may be upside to Best Buy's equity on the basis of its fair value range, shares are nonetheless trading at the high end of our fair value range.

By The Valuentum Team

It's hard not to have an affinity toward Best Buy (BBY). The company has epitomized the big-box electronic retailing landscape for years, and almost everybody thought the company would go down along with its peer Circuit City back in the day. But what has transpired at Best Buy since the proliferation of e-commerce and the onslaught on brick-and-mortar from the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and eBay (EBAY) has been nothing short of a miracle.

Best Buy's niche in helping people in person find the electronics they are looking for has staying power, and while many believe the company's stores are a showroom for Amazon, its results say something different entirely. Best Buy associates are good at what they do and consumers appreciate that. With technology becoming more and more complicated, we believe a large segment of the population not only needs Best Buy for a purchase but appreciates what the company does in helping them through the purchase process.

Our channel checks indicate a very helpful staff, and we're not surprised that customers are coming back to their stores time and time again. Best Buy locations offer a "fun" and "helpful" environment, and the company's "Renew Blue" transformation and Best Buy 2020 strategy appear to be working in a big way. It may be difficult to believe today but Best Buy was once against the ropes with comparable sales falling and margins facing pressure in November 2012 when it announced its "Renew Blue" initiative. Since then, the retailer has shown that it can win "with a combination of competitive prices and a higher level of service."

Best Buy At A Glance

• Best Buy is the global leader in consumer electronics as far as big box retailers go. Though we've been impressed with its staying power, the company must continue to reinvent itself to mitigate competitive pressures from the likes of online powerhouses, not the least of which is Amazon. Best Buy has notable market share in areas such as home theater, notebooks and desktops. It was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Minnesota.

• You're not going to believe it, but Amazon may be conceding to Best Buy's staying power, too. On April 18, Amazon and Best Buy announced a new partnership to sell televisions together. Best Buy expects fiscal 2019 enterprise revenue to be $41-$42 billion (one less selling week than fiscal 2018), and comparable sales are expected to be flat to up 2%, reflecting not only strength in consumer spending but also its brand and customer-friendly business model. Non-GAAP EPS is targeted in a range of $4.80-$5.00 for the year, an increase of 9%-13% thanks in part to a lower tax rate and a reduction in the number of shares outstanding.

Image Source: Best Buy

• Best Buy is facing a promotional environment like no other in its history. Competition is unforgiving, but the firm has been able to gain share in the majority of its categories in the US. Bottom-line performance of late has benefited from a disciplined promotional strategy, optimization of merchandise margins, and expense management. The recent data point from March showed that shipments of major home appliances ramped 3.9%, and Best Buy put up an incredible 9% comparable store sales number when it reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2018 results March 1. That's almost a double-digit figure for Best Buy...and in the face of pressure from Amazon. Domestic comparable online sales advanced nearly 18% during the 14 weeks ended February 3 and nearly 22% during the 52-week fiscal year ending the same day. For the full year fiscal 2019, Best Buy is expecting the 0-2% comparable store sales advance in fiscal 2019 to come on top of an incredible 5.6% advance for fiscal 2018 (see image above, the best performance in years!).

• The filing of Chapter 11 bankruptcy and liquidation of rival Hhgregg (HGG) may bode well for Best Buy over the long run as it relates to incremental sales and market share growth. As of April 6, Hhgregg said it will close all of its stores in the US as nobody seemed willing to buy the struggling company. However, the demise of Hhgregg also highlights the risks of the current retail environment, even as it points to considerable brand resiliency at Best Buy. Though we view Best Buy's bankruptcy risk as practically nil at the moment, it is not immune to the traffic woes of the broader retail environment, especially during economic downturns. When things are going great, comparable store sales have tremendous potential, but performance cuts both ways during the course of the economic cycle.

Best Buy's Dividend Strength Not Bad

Image Source: Valuentum

At the end of its fiscal 2018 (February), Best Buy held a solid net cash position on the balance sheet, to the tune of $1.8 billion, and generates strong levels of free cash flow, as measured by cash flow from operations less all capital spending. During the past two fiscal years, cash flow from operations came in at $2.14 billion and $2.56 billion, respectively, significantly higher than capital spending of ~$690 million and ~$580 million over the same time period, respectively. Dividends paid during the past two fiscal years were ~$410 million and $505 million, respectively, revealing considerable coverage of the payout with free cash flow.

Best Buy's strong Dividend Cushion ratio, which takes into consideration its strong net cash position and positive free cash flow generation in excess of expected cash dividends paid, is hard to ignore. The ratio essentially maps future free cash flow generation to cash dividends paid, while considering the balance sheet as a source of liquidity or a detriment depending on whether it holds a net cash or net debt position, respectively. Best Buy's recent dividend hike in the payout (32%+) in early March may be even more impressive than its 2.9 Dividend Cushion ratio. Here's what we wrote about on page 2 of the company's Dividend Report:

Key Strengths Best Buy continues to battle back to prominence, and strong performance in e-commerce has been a key driver in its turnaround. We like the firm's net cash position, which stood at ~$1.8 billion as of the end of fiscal 2018 (inclusive of short term debt). This balance sheet strength, coupled with its solid free cash flow generation (averaging nearly $1.4 billion from fiscal 2016-2018), drives the company's strong Dividend Cushion ratio. Management is shareholder friendly, and it paid a special dividend of $0.51 per share in fiscal 2016 and $0.45 in fiscal 2017. Nevertheless, free cash flow remained sufficient to cover dividend obligations in the year, as it has been in each of the past three years (annual run rate dividend obligations are currently $409 million).

Potential Weaknesses We can't deny Best Buy's balance sheet strength and solid free cash flow generation, but it is difficult for us to get too excited about any big box retailer, especially when considering the weakness traditional retailers have experienced as of late. Perhaps the most prevalent threat to the company's dividend comes from the pricing competition its operations will face moving forward, but as long as the overall economy remains healthy, consumers are likely to continue spending at sufficient levels to keep Best Buy's financials in sound territory. Competing uses of cash could impact dividend growth moving forward (share buybacks ate up ~$2 billion in capital in fiscal 2018 alone). We're expecting growth in the payout for the foreseeable future, however.



One of the more interesting dynamics related to Best Buy's capital-return plans is that as more shares are bought back, its total dividend obligations are reduced. We saw this dynamic in the company's cash flow statement as total dividend obligations actually fell by nearly $100 million during the prior fiscal year, despite an increase in the company's per-share dividend payout. During fiscal year 2018 (ending in February), the company repurchased $2 billion worth of stock and the board recently approved a share repurchase plan of at least $1.5 billion in fiscal 2019, and we would expect the company to continue to buy back stock during the current year. That's setting up the company for more and more dividend growth potential, above and beyond what it could feasibly attain given the existing status of its balance-sheet and free-cash-flow generation capacity. We like this dynamic a lot. Coverage improves with every share bought back.

Conclusion

Best Buy's fundamental resilience is absolutely incredible, in our opinion, as the company was all but written off for dead earlier this decade. But Best Buy has come roaring back in a big way, and we think its associates have a lot to do with it. Trends are in favor of continued complexity related to technology, and consumers will continue to need help during the purchase process. The company's comparable store sales surged during fiscal 2018, and management expects the positive trend to continue in fiscal 2019.

Adding icing on the cake is a growing dividend, where coverage is augmented by aggressive share buybacks, a net cash position, and strong free-cash-flow generation. The high end of our fair value range currently sits at $82 per share (see image above), so there is still some upside potential to this tremendous ride Best Buy shareholders have experienced in recent years. If we start to get a feel that the company's comps may come in better than expected the next few years, our point fair value estimate could have considerable upside. Best Buy's shares yield ~2.5% at the time of this writing.

